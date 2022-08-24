ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

York News-Times

Plea agreement reached in meth case

YORK – A plea agreement has been reached in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine, following a traffic stop on Interstate 80. A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 when he saw a traffic violation and a stop was initiated.
YORK, NE
ems1.com

Denver paramedic accused of fentanyl theft

DENVER — A grand jury indicted a paramedic, who is accused of stealing 50 vials of fentanyl from his former workplace and tampering with another 20 over the last four years, KDVR reported Monday. Christopher Pattinson, 40, faces 20 counts of tampering with a consumer product plus 38 counts...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

22-year-old woman killed; body found in vehicle

GREELEY, Colo. — A young woman was found murdered in the back of her vehicle Friday night in Greeley. Greeley Police said they were called just before 8 p.m. to a report of suspicious activity at Noco Nutrition located in the 1900 block of 59th Avenue. As officers were...
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police search for driver, vehicle that hit bicyclist and left scene

Denver Police Department is searching for a driver and a vehicle that hit a bicyclist on N Kittredge Street in Denver and left the scene on Aug 20. According to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers press release, police responded to the 4500 block of N Kittredge near Cortland Gateway Park apartments after the auto-pedestrian crash was reported t about 10 a.m. that morning. Crash investigators says the cyclist was hit by the suspect vehicle heading northbound on Kittredge. The bicyclist was unable to share any descriptive info about the suspect or the vehicle. There was no information about the injuries the victim had either. Anyone with information can remain anonymous and become eligible for a $2,000 reward when they contact Crime Stoppers at 270-913-7867 (STOP). 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Judge rejects Colfax Avenue shooting plea deal after outcry from victim's family

Family and friends of a 32-year-old woman who was shot and killed say they showed up in a Denver courtroom Friday morning to fight for her.  "We just want justice for Pamela because her life mattered to all of us," said Pamela Cabriales' lifelong friend Mayra. "If my sister was here today and the situation was the other way around she would do the same thing," said Pamela's brother Alex Cabriales. According to prosecutors, Pamela Cabriales rear ended a car driven by 18-year-old Neshan Johnson on Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25. After the collision, a 14-year-old passenger jumped out and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Sheridan police search for car thieves captured on video

Police are searching for the thieves who stole cars right off the lot of a dealership. It happened in Sheridan at Springs Automotove off Santa Fe Drive and Radcliffe Avenue. The security video shows the thieves taking a Ford Focus, a black Bentley and a Jeep Wrangler from the lot. More security video shows the criminals inside the auto shop, looking through desks and taking unidentified items. Sheridan police said they cannot pursue cars in property crimes if they are not involved in serious violence. Anyone with information about what happened at the car lot is urged to call the Sheridan Police Department (303) 762-2211.
SHERIDAN, CO

