Opinion: Denver law banning declawing of cats leaves me scratching headDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may spend $2.4 million to spur downtown foot trafficDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Castle Pines voters asked to OK broadband questionMike McKibbinCastle Pines, CO
Homeless shelter at Denver Quality Inn closing, Aloft hotel’s future uncertainDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Boulder takes step toward adding expanded climate tax to ballotMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Plea agreement reached in meth case
YORK – A plea agreement has been reached in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine, following a traffic stop on Interstate 80. A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 when he saw a traffic violation and a stop was initiated.
Greeley store broken into, employee found dead in car, suspect in custody
A woman was found dead in her vehicle after going missing Friday evening and now a suspect is in custody.
Man arrested after Greeley store employee found dead
Police in Greeley arrested a 24-year-old man Friday after a missing store employee, a 22-year-old woman, was found dead in the back of a vehicle.
1 killed in Villa Park neighborhood shooting, no arrests made
A late-night shooting that happened in the Villa Park neighborhood early Saturday morning has left one man dead.
Man killed in confrontation with deputies linked to 2 prior armed robberies
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The man shot in a confrontation with deputies earlier this month in Adams County was wanted for attempted murder in Denver and was linked to that case in part due to a GPS ankle monitoring device worn by a second suspect. Derrick Aranda was fatally shot...
Man accused of vandalizing 15 Aurora businesses over 9 days
A man is accused of vandalizing 15 Aurora businesses over the course of nine days, as well as committing four aggravated robberies in April.
Allegations against former Arapahoe Co. caseworker spark state evaluation
The Colorado Department of Human Services is looking into potential fraud and child safety concerns following allegations made against former Arapahoe County DHS employee Robin Niceta.
Suspect arrested in Englewood, accused of committing crimes across metro area
LITTLETON, Colo. — A suspect who is accused of committing several crimes across the metro area including stealing multiple cars, breaking into a home and carjacking someone has been arrested. It started when someone called the Wheat Ridge Police Department because there was a black sedan with no license...
Denver paramedic accused of fentanyl theft
DENVER — A grand jury indicted a paramedic, who is accused of stealing 50 vials of fentanyl from his former workplace and tampering with another 20 over the last four years, KDVR reported Monday. Christopher Pattinson, 40, faces 20 counts of tampering with a consumer product plus 38 counts...
Schools lift security precautions, suspect arrested
Police officers were searching for a carjacking suspect who committed several crimes in multiple jurisdictions.
Arrest made in alleged bias-motivated attack at Aurora gas station
Aurora police have arrested a man on charges related to what’s believed to be a bias-motivated attack on customers speaking Spanish at a gas station in July.
22-year-old woman killed; body found in vehicle
GREELEY, Colo. — A young woman was found murdered in the back of her vehicle Friday night in Greeley. Greeley Police said they were called just before 8 p.m. to a report of suspicious activity at Noco Nutrition located in the 1900 block of 59th Avenue. As officers were...
Robbery suspect arrested following 2-hour standoff in Greeley
A robbery suspect was arrested following a two-hour standoff in Greeley Friday, the Greeley Police Department announced.
Denver police search for driver, vehicle that hit bicyclist and left scene
Denver Police Department is searching for a driver and a vehicle that hit a bicyclist on N Kittredge Street in Denver and left the scene on Aug 20. According to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers press release, police responded to the 4500 block of N Kittredge near Cortland Gateway Park apartments after the auto-pedestrian crash was reported t about 10 a.m. that morning. Crash investigators says the cyclist was hit by the suspect vehicle heading northbound on Kittredge. The bicyclist was unable to share any descriptive info about the suspect or the vehicle. There was no information about the injuries the victim had either. Anyone with information can remain anonymous and become eligible for a $2,000 reward when they contact Crime Stoppers at 270-913-7867 (STOP).
Judge rejects Colfax Avenue shooting plea deal after outcry from victim's family
Family and friends of a 32-year-old woman who was shot and killed say they showed up in a Denver courtroom Friday morning to fight for her. "We just want justice for Pamela because her life mattered to all of us," said Pamela Cabriales' lifelong friend Mayra. "If my sister was here today and the situation was the other way around she would do the same thing," said Pamela's brother Alex Cabriales. According to prosecutors, Pamela Cabriales rear ended a car driven by 18-year-old Neshan Johnson on Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25. After the collision, a 14-year-old passenger jumped out and...
Aurora hands out steering wheel locks, other supplies during family safety event
Aurora gave away more than 300 steering wheel locks Saturday during a safety event where the city handed out free safety supplies. The event, originally scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., ran out of supplies by 11:06, according to a tweet from the police department. One person who said they attended tweeted the city began handing items out early.
Racist graffiti suspect arrested, also accused of robbery
A man police believe is responsible for racist graffiti on businesses in Aurora was arrested on Friday afternoon and accused of even more crimes.
Sheridan police search for car thieves captured on video
Police are searching for the thieves who stole cars right off the lot of a dealership. It happened in Sheridan at Springs Automotove off Santa Fe Drive and Radcliffe Avenue. The security video shows the thieves taking a Ford Focus, a black Bentley and a Jeep Wrangler from the lot. More security video shows the criminals inside the auto shop, looking through desks and taking unidentified items. Sheridan police said they cannot pursue cars in property crimes if they are not involved in serious violence. Anyone with information about what happened at the car lot is urged to call the Sheridan Police Department (303) 762-2211.
Cold case: What happened to Edith Lehnerz 26 years ago?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working to solve a cold case from 1995.
Deceased woman found in river near Loveland park was murdered, police say
A woman who was found dead in a river near a Loveland park Monday was murdered, according to an update from the Loveland Police Department.
