Following its return in 2020, it’s been nothing but up for the New Balance 2002 — or, rather, 2002R as it’s now referred. Thanks to both a drove of collaborations and equally coveted inline releases, the silhouette has continued to stay relevant throughout the past two years. And as this one winds down to a close, the brand is stocking their shelves with additional colorways, such as the now available “Calm Taupe.”

