Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”
2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
sneakernews.com
Shaggy Green Preps This Kid’s Nike Air Force 1 Low For The Colder Season
The Nike Air Force 1 Low continues to help Bruce Kilgore’s original design celebrate its 40th anniversary. An all-“White” look continues to reign supreme, but the made-for-basketball proposition recently emerged with an experimental mix of colors and materials. Set to release for kids, the newly-surfaced style of...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Zoom Freak 4 “Light Smoke Grey”
So far the unreleased Nike Zoom Freak 4 has opted for stand-out graphics and hues that fills the lateral reverse swoosh such as the pair of animal print graphics that appeared on the “University Red” and “Action Grape” renditions. The latest proposition however airs on the neutral side of the spectrum with mid-tones dominating the low-cut model.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Presto Prepares An All-Pink Colorway
This year, we’ve enjoyed an influx of pink-dominant colorways, which have appeared by way of Dunks, Air Force 1s, and even an Air Max 2013 collaboration with Stussy. The Air Presto is the latest to join the mix, doing so with almost no additional colors. More straightforward than most,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
Tom Sachs Confirms Release Date For Nike General Purpose Shoe “Archive”
In this era of sneaker culture, a release’s worth is determined entirely by exclusivity. But unlike most collaborations, the Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe goes against this very mindset, as it’s expected to stick around for the foreseeable future. And come very soon — the beginning of September, to be exact — the silhouette will offer its second colorway, the “Archive”.
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
sneakernews.com
Navy And Teal Color Up The Nike Air Force 1 React
As one of the premier cushioning systems in the running ethos, The Swoosh has reconstructed its most iconic silhouettes with the widely adorned React technology for reimagined streetwear comfort. After a brief hiatus, the collection returns with the Nike Air Force 1 Low React in a cool collection of blue hues with a unique twist, separating the opposing Air and React technologies down the middle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sneakernews.com
adidas Y-3 Presents The Closing Chapter Of Its Fall/Winter 2022 Collection: “Memories Of Exotics”
At one point, adidas Y-3 was a much-beloved arm of the Three Stripes, drawing in attention for the Qasa as well as their take on the Pureboost. And though things have changed drastically in the years since, the sub-label continues to put out a drove of unique offerings every year. And for the closing chapter of their Fall/Winter 2022 collection, entitled “Memories of Exotics,” they’re celebrating the lasting influence of exotic prints.
sneakernews.com
Jordan Brand Introduces Its Latest Lifestyle Shoe, The Granville Pro
Over the course of the last few years, Jordan Brand has introduced a drove of lifestyle sneakers. And come this September, yet another one will be hitting the shelves: the Granville Pro. The latest addition to the 23 Engineered line-up, the Granville Pro is a stark departure from the Jumpman’s...
sneakernews.com
WITH ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Since the UltraBOOST’s debut in 2015, adidas has reinvented the runner many a time over. Alongside tweaking its weave pattern with every subsequent edition, the brand has rapidly expanded the shoe’s catalog with high profile collabs and numerous inline styles. And despite a recent pivot to performance, the silhouette continues to offer attractive lifestyle releases, many of which are inspired by beloved colorways from the past. From “Core Black” to “Oreo,” these pairs are a solid choice whether you’re heading back to the office or kicking off another school year.
sneakernews.com
“Eclipse” Preps The New Balance 2002R For Fall
Once an abandoned project, the New Balance 2002R has become one of the brand’s most exciting projects since relaunching in 2020. In addition to special collaborations, the shoe has captured attention through a string of compelling solo-efforts. Recently, the performance-running-informed lifestyle proposition emerged in a fall-friendly “Elipse” and “Castlerock”...
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 2002R “Calm Taupe” Is Available Now
Following its return in 2020, it’s been nothing but up for the New Balance 2002 — or, rather, 2002R as it’s now referred. Thanks to both a drove of collaborations and equally coveted inline releases, the silhouette has continued to stay relevant throughout the past two years. And as this one winds down to a close, the brand is stocking their shelves with additional colorways, such as the now available “Calm Taupe.”
sneakernews.com
N.HOOLYWOOD And Invincible Bring Back Their New Balance 2002R In A Navy Colorway
Back in 2020, New Balance celebrated the return of the 2002R with many a collaboration. And in October of that year, N.HOOLYWOOD and Invincible joined forces on a greyscale colorway, which is about to receive a sequel almost two years thereafter. Alongside a change in palette, the pair has received...
sneakernews.com
Frog Skateboards Revisits The Vans Old Skool In Two New Colorways
Holding less than a handful of collaborations since their divulgence into the realm of sneakers with the playful Nike Blazer Mid in 2019, Frog Skateboards is returning to a familiar silhouette for its latest alliance in the footwear industry. Having been nearly two years since they ran concert with Vans...
CARS・
sneakernews.com
New Balance Revisits The “Protection Pack” Style With The 1906R
2020 saw an exhilarating return for the New Balance 1906R as the Boston-based brand seems to mirroring the same approach throughout 2022 with a set of collaborations and inline colorways of the 2010 released silhouette. This time around however, 2021’s highly touted “Protection Pack” is gracing the model after its sequel dropped earlier this year.
sneakernews.com
The LeBron 19 Low Gets Dapper With A Leather Toe
Before the highly-touted Nike LeBron 20 receives an official release date for The King’s celebratory second decade in the League, The Swoosh is continuing to fill out its roster of the forerunners low-top proposition with the Nike Lebron 19 Low undergoing a slightly suave makeover. Blacks render a majority...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Blazer Low Joins The “Inspected By Swoosh” Family
Each Fall lifestyle packs ranging the full breadth of Nike’s streetwear silhouettes introduces the slightest variations to the brands presiding models. The latest to join the budding “Inspected By Swoosh” family is the Nike Dunk Blazer Low in a Cinnamon Suit ensemble. A mahogany palette is applied...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 12 “Stealth”
Officially unveiled back in July, the Air Jordan 12 “Stealth” is due to make its debut this Saturday, August 27th, closing out one of the busiest release weeks of the month. Accompanied by a similarly-colored Air Jordan 1, which is slated to release next week, the Air Jordan...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max 1 “Dirty Denim”
Despite an arguably lackluster eight months, the Nike Air Max 1‘s 35th anniversary celebration continues to churn out new styles of the innovative silhouette. As August winds down, Tinker Hatfield’s design from 1985 is set to launch in a “Dirty Denim” style. The upcoming release isn’t the first Air Max proposition to feature the workwear-associated material, but it provides a welcomed break from the leather, suede and mesh traditionally associated with the visible Air-cushioned line. Varying “Mineral Slate” and “Deep Royal Blue” washes claim real estate across the upper, with midsoles deviating in a stark “Lemon Wash” finish that injects an aged look into the offering. A clay-like color takes over the waffle-patterned outsole to round out the denim-heavy option.
Comments / 0