Greene says she was "swatted" at home and nearly "murdered" by police: "I picked up my gun"

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., revealed on Wednesday that she immediately grabbed her gun when a SWAT team visited her home earlier that morning.

According to police reports, someone called 911 dispatchers with a report that a shooting had taken place a Greene's home early Wednesday morning. The tactic is known as "swatting."

"I jumped out of bed and threw my clothes on and I picked up my gun," Greene recalled to Real America's Voice guest host Jack Posobiec. "That was my instinct because I'm a gun owner, I'm a Second Amendment supporter and I believe in defending myself. And normally I answer the door with a gun."

But Greene said that she had a "weird gut instinct" to put her gun down before answering the door.

"What could have happened if you had been holding your gun when you answered the door?" Posobiec wondered.

"I don't know," Greene replied. "That's the danger and that's how people accidentally get killed."

"If there's a police officer that has a happy trigger finger, you know, you don't know what could happen if they saw me with a gun, they may have fired at me," the lawmaker opined. "I would hope not. But that's what has happened in the past."

She added: "That's why swatting is so dangerous. It's like death by cop. It is a murder. Someone is sending police to in their hopes kill the person that they're targeting."

