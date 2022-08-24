ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

First lady tests positive again in COVID-19 ‘rebound’ case

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brett Samuels
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hJMc_0hTnwlKD00

( The Hill ) – First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 days after receiving a negative test in a “rebound” case of the virus.

The first lady tested negative on Tuesday before receiving the positive test result on an antigen test on Wednesday afternoon, her office said.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 73 percent effective in children under 5

“The First Lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures,” Kelsey Donohue, the deputy communications director for the first lady, said in a statement.

Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 eight days ago and was given the antiviral drug Paxlovid. She tested positive while on vacation with President Biden and their family in South Carolina. The first lady had mild symptoms and remained there until receiving a negative test, then joined the president in Delaware where he had continued his vacation.

Rebound cases can happen in patients who take Paxlovid when a patient tests negative for the virus, only to test positive again a few days later.

Fauci to leave Biden administration in December

The president had a similar rebound case after taking Paxlovid for his own COVID-19 infection late last month. He remained in isolation for another week because of the rebound case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Covid#Positive Test#First Lady#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy