Gainesville, FL

Stokes soaks up recruiting process

It has been a whirlwind summer for Nease senior quarterback Marcus Stokes, who has been busy going on recruiting visits and various prospect camps across the nation. Although it was a hectic schedule at times, Stokes continued to not lose sight of what a neat experience it was and how important it was to soak it all up.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida AD says Georgia ‘seems committed’ to keeping game in Jacksonville

University of Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said the University of Georgia ‘seems committed’ on continuing the Bulldogs’ annual rivalry game with Florida in Jacksonville past its current contract. Stricklin said in an Orlando Sentinel story, “My counterpart at the University of Georgia (athletic director Josh Brooks)...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
247Sports

Florida season preview: Quarterback

After attempting two passes as a true freshman in 2020, Anthony Richardson shared in the quarterbacking duties last season with former Florida signal-caller Emory Jones, who took the majority of the reps at the position. Still, Richardson showed flashes of brilliance, compiling 930 total yards of offense, including 401 on the ground and 529 through the air. As a result, Richardson was selected to the All-SEC Freshman Team.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Anthony Salazar

Fleming Island opens season with blowout win over rival Clay High

The Fleming Island Golden Eagles football team traveled to Green Cove Springs Friday night and dominated the Clay High Blue Devils in the opening game of the season, 49-7. After a brief 15-minute weather delay due to lightning, Clay High held its own for the first half of the first quarter. However, the speed, strength and experience of the Fleming Island roster were too much for a young Clay High team who lost many of their experienced players to graduation or transfer.
ORANGE PARK, FL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, Florida is the home of the University of Florida … among other places of higher education. This means that there are a lot of college students. While there may be some chain restaurants that could be easier on their wallets, there is also a good selection of others that serve very good food for everyone, since other people come to visit the area.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridaing.com

Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)

The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Gainesville, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Gainesville, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Gainesville on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Community gathers to remember 1902 lynching

Saturday was a hot and humid day at St. Mark’s Baptist Church Cemetery, but the weather didn’t stop people from attending the “Lynch Hammock” Gravesite Remembrance. Late Saturday morning, people filed into rows of chairs to honor the lives and memories of Manny Price Brooks, 9, and Robert Suggs, 11.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bad timing for the weekend as the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park closed its spring swimming area Friday morning. State DEP workers tell TV20 that recent heavy rains “eroded the entry point to the swimming area.”. The temporary closure remains in effect until further notice.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
yieldpro.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges sale of the Archer Road portfolio

Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of the Archer Road Portfolio, a collection of five multifamily properties across several submarkets in Gainesville that total 582 units. Nick Meoli and Mike Donaldson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a joint venture...
WESH

3-year-old Florida boy dies after shooting self with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida toddler is dead after the child accidentally shot himself with a gun. According to Gainesville police, it happened Wednesday around 6 p.m. at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. Investigators believe the 3-year-old child found a firearm in a toolbox and was playing with it...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for third DUI after driving the wrong way on Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Vladimir Ivanovich Kisilev, 54, was arrested early this morning following reports that a vehicle was driving into oncoming traffic in the 5300 block of Newberry Road. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer reported that as he approached the intersection, he saw Kisilev’s SUV failing to maintain...
GAINESVILLE, FL

