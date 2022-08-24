Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Your ‘Best Friend’ deserves a little R&R.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Active shooter training available for Clay County businesses, open to publicZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. CaneFlorida State
Related
Gators 2023 DB Commit Sharif Denson: ‘I Ain’t Going Nowhere’
Defensive back Sharif Denson provides some reassurance surrounding his pledge to the Florida Gators following a productive outing to begin his senior campaign.
CB Dijon Johnson Update: Gators 'Recruiting Me the Hardest'
Cornerback Dijon Johnson provides the latest update on his recruitment and where things stand with the Florida Gators.
Napier, Gators Simulating Game Prep Prior to Week 1
The Florida Gators are getting a head start on their preparation for their season-opener against the Utah Utes.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Stokes soaks up recruiting process
It has been a whirlwind summer for Nease senior quarterback Marcus Stokes, who has been busy going on recruiting visits and various prospect camps across the nation. Although it was a hectic schedule at times, Stokes continued to not lose sight of what a neat experience it was and how important it was to soak it all up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida shows video tour of new ‘Stadium House’ luxury complex for football players
Last week several members of the Florida Gators football team moved into the brand new Stadium House apartments. On Saturday the official Gators football twitter account released a video tour of what the new living quarters look like. Third-year player Princely Umanmielen, told the Florida Gators SI.com website ‘AllGators’ that...
News4Jax.com
Florida AD says Georgia ‘seems committed’ to keeping game in Jacksonville
University of Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said the University of Georgia ‘seems committed’ on continuing the Bulldogs’ annual rivalry game with Florida in Jacksonville past its current contract. Stricklin said in an Orlando Sentinel story, “My counterpart at the University of Georgia (athletic director Josh Brooks)...
Florida season preview: Quarterback
After attempting two passes as a true freshman in 2020, Anthony Richardson shared in the quarterbacking duties last season with former Florida signal-caller Emory Jones, who took the majority of the reps at the position. Still, Richardson showed flashes of brilliance, compiling 930 total yards of offense, including 401 on the ground and 529 through the air. As a result, Richardson was selected to the All-SEC Freshman Team.
Florida football: Billy Napier’s staff is downright ridiculous
A couple of days ago, with Florida football set to begin games in just over a week, the team released their team photo. Well after a second you notice that there seem to be a lot of blue polos in the back. Like a lot. And then you look a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fleming Island opens season with blowout win over rival Clay High
The Fleming Island Golden Eagles football team traveled to Green Cove Springs Friday night and dominated the Clay High Blue Devils in the opening game of the season, 49-7. After a brief 15-minute weather delay due to lightning, Clay High held its own for the first half of the first quarter. However, the speed, strength and experience of the Fleming Island roster were too much for a young Clay High team who lost many of their experienced players to graduation or transfer.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, Florida is the home of the University of Florida … among other places of higher education. This means that there are a lot of college students. While there may be some chain restaurants that could be easier on their wallets, there is also a good selection of others that serve very good food for everyone, since other people come to visit the area.
floridaing.com
Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)
The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Gainesville, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Gainesville, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Gainesville on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mainstreetdailynews.com
Community gathers to remember 1902 lynching
Saturday was a hot and humid day at St. Mark’s Baptist Church Cemetery, but the weather didn’t stop people from attending the “Lynch Hammock” Gravesite Remembrance. Late Saturday morning, people filed into rows of chairs to honor the lives and memories of Manny Price Brooks, 9, and Robert Suggs, 11.
WCJB
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bad timing for the weekend as the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park closed its spring swimming area Friday morning. State DEP workers tell TV20 that recent heavy rains “eroded the entry point to the swimming area.”. The temporary closure remains in effect until further notice.
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
yieldpro.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges sale of the Archer Road portfolio
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of the Archer Road Portfolio, a collection of five multifamily properties across several submarkets in Gainesville that total 582 units. Nick Meoli and Mike Donaldson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a joint venture...
WESH
3-year-old Florida boy dies after shooting self with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida toddler is dead after the child accidentally shot himself with a gun. According to Gainesville police, it happened Wednesday around 6 p.m. at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. Investigators believe the 3-year-old child found a firearm in a toolbox and was playing with it...
WCJB
Two killed in fiery fatal crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie. A sedan was headed north when troopers say it ran off the road a little after 5 p.m Friday afternoon. The wreck happened near mile marker 380 and blocked the northbound lane.
WCJB
“It’s totally fishy”: residents react to GOP ballot shortage during primary election
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Republican voters in Alachua County were forced to choose between waiting on a ballot delivery or skipping the polls. “I can’t help it, I think it’s totally fishy,” said Ashley Deeb, Gainesville resident. Deeb isn’t the only person who feels that way...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for third DUI after driving the wrong way on Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Vladimir Ivanovich Kisilev, 54, was arrested early this morning following reports that a vehicle was driving into oncoming traffic in the 5300 block of Newberry Road. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer reported that as he approached the intersection, he saw Kisilev’s SUV failing to maintain...
Comments / 0