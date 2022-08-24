MIAMI – When we hear it's important to stay up to date on routine vaccinations, we usually think of children and teens. But during National Immunization Month, doctors are highlighting that staying up to date on vaccinations is critical for people of all ages.Phyllis Taubin was due for a dose of the pneumonia vaccine at her annual physical. "I think it's very important to have them. It's vital for your overall health," she said.The vaccine is recommended for adults age 65 and up. It protects against several types of pneumococcal bacteria. "Pneumococcal pneumonia is the number one cause of bacterial...

MIAMI, FL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO