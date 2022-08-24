Read full article on original website
3 moves Scott Frost can make to save his job at Nebraska after upset loss
As if Scott Frost’s seat could have been any hotter, the Nebraska football head coach just lost to the Northwestern Wildcats overseas in Dublin in Week 0…. Another Week 0 in the books, another 0-1 start to the season in Big Ten play for Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost.
Referee in Nebraska-Northwestern takes ill-timed kick below the belt
Having multiple athletes in heavy pads running around you at all times has to elicit a certain stress that we can’t experience from the couch. Collisions are a given. A referee in the Nebraska vs. Northwestern game Saturday took a shot below the belt following a kickoff. The Cornhuskers...
Nebraska TE Travis Vokolek updates injury status following loss to Northwestern
Nebraska had a big loss on the offensive side of the ball with the departure of tight end Travis Vokolek. In the 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland, Vokolek suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury in the third quarter and did not return to the game. After the...
Nebraska fans simultaneously do surrender cobras after back-breaking interception
The season-opener in Week 0 hardly went the way that Nebraska fans had hoped it would, with the team falling 31-28 to the Northwestern Wildcats in the season-opener. The Cornhuskers were relatively large favorites in the overseas matchup and blew a double-digit lead that could mostly be attributed to a questionable onside kick decision by head coach Scott Frost, who has since caught most of the heat from the unexpected loss.
Greg McElroy, Chris 'Bear' Fallica pick Nebraska-Northwestern showdown in Week 0
Greg McElroy and Chris “The Bear” Fallica decided to tackle a number of the Week 0 matchups dotting the college football landscape this weekend. That includes the Dublin battle between Nebraska and Northwestern. When it comes to the game, McElroy admitted that he is close to “hammering” Nebraska...
Kirk Herbstreit Has Surprising Prediction For Nebraska In 2022
With the college football season finally here, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has unveiled a bold prediction for Nebraska. Believe it or not, Herbstreit has the Cornhuskers making it to the Big Ten Championship. He revealed his prediction for the program while talking about Ohio State's ceiling for this fall. "My sense...
O’Neill paints shamrock Husker red
O’NEILL, Neb. -The Nebraska Cornhuskers are getting ready to play on Saturday in Ireland, so it is only fitting that O’Neill, Nebraska, the Irish Capital of Nebraska, honors the Big Red playing in the Emerald Isle. O’Neill has some Big Red ties in Saturday’s game. Coach Scott Frost...
Huskers Open Season with Ameritas Players Challenge
• The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team officially starts the 2022 season by hosting the Ameritas Players Challenge this weekend at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. • Nebraska will play three times this weekend. The Huskers open the season on Friday at 11 a.m. against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, an NCAA Tournament qualifier in 2021. Nebraska faces Tulsa on Friday at 6:30 p.m. That will be the only televised match of the weekend, appearing on Nebraska Public Media. The Huskers cap the weekend against Pepperdine, another 2021 NCAA Tournament team, at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Nebraska unveils incredible 'time to fight' hype video, narrated by Terence 'Bud' Crawford
Nebraska is gearing up for the 2022 season opener in Dublin, Ireland. With just over 24 hours to go until kickoff, it is officially “time to fight” for the Huskers. That’s the theme of a hype video Nebraska dropped Friday morning ahead of Week 0. Narrated by boxer Terence “Bud” Crawford, it is a beautiful way to head into the weekend.
Big Boom for Nebraska: 4-Star DL Cameron Lenhart Commits to the Huskers
Cameron Lenhart is now another member of what appears to be an impressive recruiting class on the defensive side of the ball for Nebraska. He joins Maverick Noonan and Riley Van Poppel on the defensive line/edge rusher for this 2023 class. Lenhart is a 4-star athlete out of Bradenton, Florida...
Huskers drop season opener in Ireland to Northwestern, 31-28
DUBLIN, Ireland. (Nebraska Athletics Press Release) - Nebraska held a pair of 11-point leads, but Northwestern scored the final 14 points in both halves to claim a 31-28 win over the Huskers in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium on Saturday to open the 2022 season. Nebraska...
Week one of Nebraska high school football
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Week one of high school football in Nebraska has come to an end. In Channel 8’s game of the week, Lincoln Christian defeated Lincoln Lutheran 34-27. Watch highlights for that game and more in the video above.
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts says Huskers playing in Ireland is a great opportunity
DUBLIN, D — The plan for Husker football to play in Ireland was in place before Trev Alberts took over as athletic director at Nebraska, but he sees this as a great opportunity for both the team — and the university. Alberts talked to KETV NewsWatch 7's Andy...
Tunnel to Towers 5K in Lincoln
Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts talk about the matchup and the past week in Ireland. It was the first time the players even had a chance to get on the field. They had been practicing on a nearby grass field while the stadium was being built. O’Neill honors Huskers during...
Huskers fans, businesses excited for big game
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than two days out from Nebraska’s first game of the season, and already fans and businesses are getting ready for the big game. Fans and business owners are hoping for a good season and the pressure is on the Huskers to deliver. The Huskers...
Nebraska's Scott Frost says Huskers are 'dialed in' for Northwestern game in Ireland
In what is a crucial year for Nebraska football, the 2022 season will kick off in a unique way. The Cornhuskers are currently in Ireland, preparing to open the season against Big Ten foe Northwestern this Saturday as part of college football’s Week Zero schedule. This is a big...
Look: There's A Heavy Favorite To Be First Big Ten Coach Fired
It's that time of year when college football betting odds come out. In this case, the latest odds involve the Big Ten and which coach in the conference will lose his job first. At the top of the list by a wide margin is Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. It's...
FOOTBALL: No. 10 Kearney Escapes Lincoln With a Win over East High
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 25)–It came down to a fumble recovery for the No. 10 Kearney Bearcats to come away with their first win of the football season Thursday night against Lincoln East. The Bearcats (1-0) recovered a fumble at their own 40-yard line from Spartan receiver Dash Bauman with...
Huskers in Dublin A block
After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. The Nebraska football team is enjoying Ireland, while preparing to beat Northwestern. Husker fans having a great time at "Buskers" in Ireland. Updated: 2 hours ago. "Buskers" is the happy hour headquarters for Husker fans...
Viral video star 'Corn Kid' delivers special shoutout to Nebraska football
Some things are just meant to be. Much like Decoldest Crawford getting an HVAC NIL deal, internet sensation ‘Corn Kid’ gave a message to Nebraska with the season opener coming up. ‘Corn Kid’ went viral after a video of him was posted on YouTube talking about how much...
