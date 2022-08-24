ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Referee in Nebraska-Northwestern takes ill-timed kick below the belt

Having multiple athletes in heavy pads running around you at all times has to elicit a certain stress that we can’t experience from the couch. Collisions are a given. A referee in the Nebraska vs. Northwestern game Saturday took a shot below the belt following a kickoff. The Cornhuskers...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nebraska fans simultaneously do surrender cobras after back-breaking interception

The season-opener in Week 0 hardly went the way that Nebraska fans had hoped it would, with the team falling 31-28 to the Northwestern Wildcats in the season-opener. The Cornhuskers were relatively large favorites in the overseas matchup and blew a double-digit lead that could mostly be attributed to a questionable onside kick decision by head coach Scott Frost, who has since caught most of the heat from the unexpected loss.
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Surprising Prediction For Nebraska In 2022

With the college football season finally here, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has unveiled a bold prediction for Nebraska. Believe it or not, Herbstreit has the Cornhuskers making it to the Big Ten Championship. He revealed his prediction for the program while talking about Ohio State's ceiling for this fall. "My sense...
1011now.com

O’Neill paints shamrock Husker red

O’NEILL, Neb. -The Nebraska Cornhuskers are getting ready to play on Saturday in Ireland, so it is only fitting that O’Neill, Nebraska, the Irish Capital of Nebraska, honors the Big Red playing in the Emerald Isle. O’Neill has some Big Red ties in Saturday’s game. Coach Scott Frost...
huskers.com

Huskers Open Season with Ameritas Players Challenge

• The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team officially starts the 2022 season by hosting the Ameritas Players Challenge this weekend at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. • Nebraska will play three times this weekend. The Huskers open the season on Friday at 11 a.m. against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, an NCAA Tournament qualifier in 2021. Nebraska faces Tulsa on Friday at 6:30 p.m. That will be the only televised match of the weekend, appearing on Nebraska Public Media. The Huskers cap the weekend against Pepperdine, another 2021 NCAA Tournament team, at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Corn Nation

Big Boom for Nebraska: 4-Star DL Cameron Lenhart Commits to the Huskers

Cameron Lenhart is now another member of what appears to be an impressive recruiting class on the defensive side of the ball for Nebraska. He joins Maverick Noonan and Riley Van Poppel on the defensive line/edge rusher for this 2023 class. Lenhart is a 4-star athlete out of Bradenton, Florida...
1011now.com

Huskers drop season opener in Ireland to Northwestern, 31-28

DUBLIN, Ireland. (Nebraska Athletics Press Release) - Nebraska held a pair of 11-point leads, but Northwestern scored the final 14 points in both halves to claim a 31-28 win over the Huskers in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium on Saturday to open the 2022 season. Nebraska...
klkntv.com

Week one of Nebraska high school football

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Week one of high school football in Nebraska has come to an end. In Channel 8’s game of the week, Lincoln Christian defeated Lincoln Lutheran 34-27. Watch highlights for that game and more in the video above.
1011now.com

Tunnel to Towers 5K in Lincoln

O'Neill honors Huskers during...
WOWT

Huskers fans, businesses excited for big game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than two days out from Nebraska’s first game of the season, and already fans and businesses are getting ready for the big game. Fans and business owners are hoping for a good season and the pressure is on the Huskers to deliver. The Huskers...
kfornow.com

FOOTBALL: No. 10 Kearney Escapes Lincoln With a Win over East High

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 25)–It came down to a fumble recovery for the No. 10 Kearney Bearcats to come away with their first win of the football season Thursday night against Lincoln East. The Bearcats (1-0) recovered a fumble at their own 40-yard line from Spartan receiver Dash Bauman with...
1011now.com

Huskers in Dublin A block

After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. The Nebraska football team is enjoying Ireland, while preparing to beat Northwestern. Husker fans having a great time at "Buskers" in Ireland. Updated: 2 hours ago. "Buskers" is the happy hour headquarters for Husker fans...
saturdaytradition.com

Viral video star 'Corn Kid' delivers special shoutout to Nebraska football

Some things are just meant to be. Much like Decoldest Crawford getting an HVAC NIL deal, internet sensation ‘Corn Kid’ gave a message to Nebraska with the season opener coming up. ‘Corn Kid’ went viral after a video of him was posted on YouTube talking about how much...

