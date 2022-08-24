Read full article on original website
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [8-27-2022]
P-22 may be roaming the streets of the Hollywood Hills again, but that doesn’t mean you should wander aimlessly trying to figure out your weekend. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (August 27) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you find something to activate your Saturday!
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
welikela.com
Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [8-26-2022 to 8-28-2022]
Alright. Your last weekend of the month (and maybe of the summer). Let’s make it a good one. From August 26-28 in Los Angeles, check out Open Stage at The Elysian, 626 Night Market, Off the 405 at The Getty, an End of Summer Bash in Pasadena, the El Segundo Art Walk, the Leimert Park Jazz Festival, DTLA Proud at Grand Park, Getty 25 in Watts, and more.
Things to do in LA this week: Aug. 26-Sept. 1
September is finally here but August isn’t leaving quietly. Check out the festivals, musical performances and camping events happening around LA this week. For more geeky events, check out our summer geek guide. Aug. 26. The Music Center’s Dance DTLA. Jerry Moss Plaza | 135 N. Grand Ave.,...
msn.com
LA Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates 25th Birthday With Free Cakes
LOS ANGELES, CA — Angelenos can get a free cake on can wander over to Nothing Bundt Cakes on Sept. 1, where the chain will be giving away free Confetti Bundtlets to the first 250 guests. The giveaway, happening at all 450 locations across the Golden State and the...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
monovisions.com
Tod Papageorge: “The Beaches 1975-1981”
Danziger Gallery L.A. is pleased to present the first showing of Tod Papageorge’s photographs taken in the late seventies and early eighties of Los Angeles beachgoers. An early participant in the American school of street photography Tod Papageorge’s path has taken him from the streets of New York to the capitals of Europe, from black and white to color, and from small to mid-sized cameras. Central to his art (if not his life) is the question of what makes a photograph extraordinary, even as he uses nothing more than direct observation of our common, physical world in his efforts to trace a revelatory moment.
coloradoboulevard.net
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
Organized theft rings target visitors to LA’s Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Organized theft rings from Northern California are targeting the vehicles of tourists and other visitors at Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, the sprawling urban wilderness that is home to some of the city’s most famous attractions. Thieves break into vehicles, particularly rental cars, in...
birchrestaurant.com
8 Best Cuban Restaurants in Los Angeles, CA
It doesn’t take a long-time local to know that Los Angeles cares a lot about food. Although it’s not exactly Miami when it comes to Cuban cuisine, LA is quickly becoming one of the major Cuban dining hubs—and for a good reason. With flavor that stands out...
boatlyfe.com
10 Best Marina del Rey Restaurants on the Water to Get to by Boat
Marina del Rey is a small seaside harbor in Los Angeles County, California. This major boating and water recreation destination attracts boaters worldwide. Marina del Rey also offers many great dock-and-dine opportunities for local boat owners and renters. Here are the top 10 most popular Marina del Rey restaurants on...
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
High school students at private LA school surprise math teacher with car
LOS ANGELES — It didn’t add up for a math teacher at a private school in Los Angeles. Julio Castro entered what he believed was a faculty appreciation ceremony but instead walked out with the keys to a car. Castro, 31, who teaches at YULA Boys High School...
KTLA.com
Megan Telles’ Rancho Cucamonga community helped reach her dreams
KTLA 5 reporter Megan Telles realized her reporter dreams in the Inland Empire. A self-described “Army Brat,” she traveled the world alongside her parents and older brother. Her high school years were spent at Rancho Cucamonga’s Los Osos High School. “My senior year I was ASB president....
The Best Apple Picking Near Los Angeles
There is something special about LA County in the fall—the air feels (slightly) crisper, the hunt for fall foliage begins, the kids are back in school, and the holiday season kicks off with the quintessential apple-picking experience for the whole family. Just 90-minutes from DTLA, you can find yourself in the apple picking center, aka: Oak Glen. Here you’ll find rustically lush orchards, ranches and farms to go on u-pick adventures, and quaint eateries to indulge in homemade treats. And if you want more than just apple picking, there are plenty of other opportunities for a good time, including: festivals, cider-making, petting zoos, corn mazes, and food vendors to purchase your own apple confections, like decadent apple butter. So grab your wagons and baskets and get the whole family ready for apple picking near Los Angeles that will guarantee a delicious and memorable time for all!
Did This Disgraced Restaurateur Secretly Help LA’s Hottest Restaurant Get Off the Ground?
One of the buzziest restaurants in Los Angeles is currently buzzing for a not-so-great reason: The owners of Horses seem to have been involved—and may still be involved—with the disgraced restaurateur Ken Friedman. In a new report from Eater LA, Horses’ Liz Johnson, Will Aghajanian and Stephen Light acknowledge that Friedman helped out with the restaurant in its early days, but say he has no current ties to the spot. Friedman, however, says he’s a profit-sharing owner of the perpetually packed restaurant that has gained national acclaim, including a spot on Robb Report‘s 2022 ranking of the 10 Best New Restaurants...
pasadenaweekly.com
Internationally acclaimed chef Tony He celebrates grand reopening in Pasadena
Within a month of opening his first U.S. Chef Tony location in February 2020, Tony He was forced to close his doors due to the pandemic. Two years later, the internationally acclaimed Cantonese chef, who also opened Sea Harbour Seafood Restaurant in Rosemead in 2003, is excited to welcome guests back and celebrated with a grand reopening on June 25.
Local history: The roots of the El Dorado Nature Center
Wildlife came slowly. Initially, the Nature Center was stocked with three foxes and three opossums that had been captured within the city limits. The post Local history: The roots of the El Dorado Nature Center appeared first on Long Beach Post.
7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste Buds
Los Angeles is a breakfast burrito town and there are plenty of great options to be found. Breakfast Burrito Ideas in Los Angeles@dorydel/instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - Rise and shine: It's time to start your day off right with a breakfast burrito from one of the best places to get your morning meal in LA.
