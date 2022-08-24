ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho State
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
idahoednews.org

Episode 66: A high-stakes week ahead for education

There’s plenty on the line for education next week. First, on Tuesday, 12 school districts will seek $261.4 million in bond issues and levies. Then, on Thursday, lawmakers will return to the Statehouse for a special session. Gov. Brad Little wants a $410 million permanent increase in education spending, along with $500 million in tax credits and more than $150 million a year in income tax cuts.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Far-right group endorses Boise School Board candidates; elicits responses

In a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post, a far-right extremist group posted endorsements for the Boise School Board of Trustees election coming up on Sept. 6. The endorsement post on Tuesday was addressed to "Boise School District Republicans" and urged people to go vote as the election is "critical." Among the...
Shawn Keough
spotonidaho.com

Autonomous Zones Have No Place in Idaho

July 20, 2022 Boise, ID - Last night, the radical Democrat leaders of the City of Boise unilaterally decided to undermine duly-enacted Idaho law by ignoring the protections passed by the Idaho Legislature to value and protect life. Let us be clear that this resolution, if acted upon,...
Post Register

Wasden warns Idahoans to beware of student debt forgiveness scams

BOISE — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning Idahoans that anyone contacting them about President Biden’s newly announced loan forgiveness program is likely a scammer. “You don’t need to do anything or pay anyone to sign up for the new Student Debt Relief Plan,” Wasden said on...
idahofreedom.org

The high cost of affordable housing in McLean's Boise

With house prices at record highs in the Boise metro area, there are many voices demanding that city government do something. Usually, government solutions to housing involve spending taxpayer dollars to subsidize mortgages and rents for certain groups of people. But on the other end of the ideological spectrum is the free market solution, which relies on having the supply of homes outweigh the demand, therefore lowering prices.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

These are the Kooks Behind Idaho’s Proposed Wind Farms

The radical environmentalists who burned down sawmills, drove spikes into trees, and destroyed Hummer dealerships 30 years ago are now firmly entrenched in government. Think Tracy Stone-Manning. She’s the current Director of the Bureau of Land Management. She used to brag about spiking trees, which was a serious hazard to the loggers of the time. The kook-a-loos on the left prefer the trees over people. They view the latter as a weed or invasive species.
Idaho State Journal

Idaho mentor program benefits inmates preparing for re-entry into the community

An Idaho Department of Correction program that started in 2016 has been proving its value in helping inmates re-enter the community, says Jeff Kirkman, the program manager of the department's Free2Succeed mentor program. Providing mentors for former prisoners returning to society helps them get through critical and difficult times and...
Chronicle

Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
MIX 106

6 Reasons Everyone Wants to Move to Idaho

Idaho's curvaceous contours, magical mountains, and bright blue alpine lakes make it a must-see for American outdoor enthusiasts. Conservationists, on the other hand, appreciate the Gem State for its phenomenal wildlife presence and biodiversity. For some, all it takes is one visit for an intrepid tourist to transform into a...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape

TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Could Be Getting TWO Nearby Casinos Soon

We've all had this thought cross our minds at one point:. "I really want to gamble, but driving to Jackpot sounds like a lot of work." We get it. The rush of throwing dice across the craps table. The thrill of hitting your card on the river in poker. The...um...act of pushing a button on a slot machine. It can be exciting when you're winning some money, but gambling isn't as fun when you have to plan half a day of traveling to enjoy it.
BOISE, ID

