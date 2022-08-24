Read full article on original website
spokanepublicradio.org
Idaho education leaders express support for proposal to funnel more money to public schools
Idaho’s schools may get a big windfall, thanks to a proposal by Governor Brad Little. He announced this week that he will introduce to a special session of the legislature that the state permanently increase spending for public schools by about $400 million a year. Idaho Board of Education...
$50 Million in Grants for Idaho Families Will Become Available in September
BOISE - Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled after the Strong...
idahofreedom.org
How much does Idaho actually spend per public school student? More than private schools.
Teachers unions regularly claim that Idaho is last in per-student spending. The National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers union, says Idaho only spends $8,376 per pupil, which is 42% less than the national average. Parroting these numbers, the media and fellow activists build the easy but misleading narrative...
Idaho’s 5 Biggest Issues That the Idaho Legislature Can’t Ignore
September is the start of football, the fall season, and thankfully a break from our triple-digit summer temperatures. Politics returns to center stage as the legislature meets for a special session next week. Governor Little called the session says Idahoans deserve another tax break and more money for schools. Are those the most critical issues to you?
idahoednews.org
Episode 66: A high-stakes week ahead for education
There’s plenty on the line for education next week. First, on Tuesday, 12 school districts will seek $261.4 million in bond issues and levies. Then, on Thursday, lawmakers will return to the Statehouse for a special session. Gov. Brad Little wants a $410 million permanent increase in education spending, along with $500 million in tax credits and more than $150 million a year in income tax cuts.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Far-right group endorses Boise School Board candidates; elicits responses
In a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post, a far-right extremist group posted endorsements for the Boise School Board of Trustees election coming up on Sept. 6. The endorsement post on Tuesday was addressed to "Boise School District Republicans" and urged people to go vote as the election is "critical." Among the...
eastidahonews.com
New website allows Idahoans to sign up for public meeting notices for nearly 200 state agencies
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho residents can now subscribe to receive notifications for public meetings for almost 200 state of Idaho agencies, boards and commissions through Townhall.Idaho.Gov, according to a Thursday press release from Gov. Brad Little and State Controller Brandon Woolf. Other enhancements to the new website...
Idaho leaders respond to federal decision over abortion law
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's legislative leaders are responding to the recent decision over Idaho's abortion "trigger" law, after a federal judge issued a partial pause on the abortion law. The Idaho House Republican Caucus issued a statement in response, pledging to fight the ruling because "some of Idaho’s preborn...
spotonidaho.com
Autonomous Zones Have No Place in Idaho
July 20, 2022 Boise, ID - Last night, the radical Democrat leaders of the City of Boise unilaterally decided to undermine duly-enacted Idaho law by ignoring the protections passed by the Idaho Legislature to value and protect life. Let us be clear that this resolution, if acted upon,...
Post Register
Wasden warns Idahoans to beware of student debt forgiveness scams
BOISE — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning Idahoans that anyone contacting them about President Biden’s newly announced loan forgiveness program is likely a scammer. “You don’t need to do anything or pay anyone to sign up for the new Student Debt Relief Plan,” Wasden said on...
Post Register
No new trial for former Idaho legislator convicted of rape, judge rules
BOISE — Former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger will not be acquitted or granted a new trial, Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon ruled Thursday, and he will be sentenced for his rape conviction next week. Von Ehlinger’s attorney, Jon Cox, submitted a motion in Ada County Court in early...
idahofreedom.org
The high cost of affordable housing in McLean's Boise
With house prices at record highs in the Boise metro area, there are many voices demanding that city government do something. Usually, government solutions to housing involve spending taxpayer dollars to subsidize mortgages and rents for certain groups of people. But on the other end of the ideological spectrum is the free market solution, which relies on having the supply of homes outweigh the demand, therefore lowering prices.
‘If I was a Gay Democrat,’ Idaho Gubernatorial Asks Boise Mayor
An independent governor candidate calls out the Boise mayor for canceling a planned campaign rally. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean issued a statement condemning the actions of candidate Ammon Bundy while canceling his planned campaign picnic in Boise next month. Collin Raye and Ammon Bundy. Country Music Star Collin Ray performs...
These are the Kooks Behind Idaho’s Proposed Wind Farms
The radical environmentalists who burned down sawmills, drove spikes into trees, and destroyed Hummer dealerships 30 years ago are now firmly entrenched in government. Think Tracy Stone-Manning. She’s the current Director of the Bureau of Land Management. She used to brag about spiking trees, which was a serious hazard to the loggers of the time. The kook-a-loos on the left prefer the trees over people. They view the latter as a weed or invasive species.
Idaho State Journal
Idaho mentor program benefits inmates preparing for re-entry into the community
An Idaho Department of Correction program that started in 2016 has been proving its value in helping inmates re-enter the community, says Jeff Kirkman, the program manager of the department's Free2Succeed mentor program. Providing mentors for former prisoners returning to society helps them get through critical and difficult times and...
Chronicle
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals
A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
6 Reasons Everyone Wants to Move to Idaho
Idaho's curvaceous contours, magical mountains, and bright blue alpine lakes make it a must-see for American outdoor enthusiasts. Conservationists, on the other hand, appreciate the Gem State for its phenomenal wildlife presence and biodiversity. For some, all it takes is one visit for an intrepid tourist to transform into a...
New Study Reveals Just How Unhappy the State of Idaho Really Is
TV. Newspaper. Radio. If you jump into the comments section of any local media outlet's social media page, you would assume that people in Idaho are almost as miserable as people in states like New York, New Jersey and California. It blows our minds how people can complain about even...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape
TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S.
Boise Could Be Getting TWO Nearby Casinos Soon
We've all had this thought cross our minds at one point:. "I really want to gamble, but driving to Jackpot sounds like a lot of work." We get it. The rush of throwing dice across the craps table. The thrill of hitting your card on the river in poker. The...um...act of pushing a button on a slot machine. It can be exciting when you're winning some money, but gambling isn't as fun when you have to plan half a day of traveling to enjoy it.
