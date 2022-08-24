Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
National Immunization Month
MIAMI – When we hear it's important to stay up to date on routine vaccinations, we usually think of children and teens. But during National Immunization Month, doctors are highlighting that staying up to date on vaccinations is critical for people of all ages.Phyllis Taubin was due for a dose of the pneumonia vaccine at her annual physical. "I think it's very important to have them. It's vital for your overall health," she said.The vaccine is recommended for adults age 65 and up. It protects against several types of pneumococcal bacteria. "Pneumococcal pneumonia is the number one cause of bacterial...
heart.org
She drove herself to the emergency room while having a heart attack
PORTLAND, Aug. 25, 2022 — MaryKay West did the unthinkable as she was having a heart attack. She drove herself to the emergency room. The Portland mother and triathlete has worked in commercial real estate for 35 years. It was the end of the workday and she grabbed her keys and headed to one last meeting.
heart.org
American Heart Association Names Chair of Toledo STEM Goes Red for Girls Event
TOLEDO, OH – The American Heart Association is pleased to announce that Gina Beredo will chair Toledo STEM Goes Red for Girls. STEM Goes Red is the American Heart Association’s initiative to empower female middle school students to consider STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) careers. Some of these students will become our next cardiologists, researchers, and scientists who can help end heart disease.
IN THIS ARTICLE
heart.org
Science News from ESC 2022
We're covering the most exciting Hot Line trials from ESC Congress 2022. This is where you will find key AHA scientific volunteers discussing the results of Tier 1 trials from Barcelona, Spain. SECURE: A polypill strategy in secondary prevention. Presented by: Valentin Fuster | Mount Sinai Health System - New...
Comments / 0