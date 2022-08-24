Read full article on original website
The Best Labor Day Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart: Save on TVs, Headphones, Laptops and More
Walmart's Labor Day sale is here and the tech deals are some of the best of the season. Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones is now on sale to upgrade all your gadgets. Whether you're looking to save on an Apple Watch or turn your space into a smart home, you don't have to wait until the holiday weekend to get great tech deals from Walmart.
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals
The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
I was ‘ripped off’ at the Walmart self-checkout – Here’s how I lost money and it’s part of a disturbing trend
A WALMART patron said he was "ripped off" by one of the store's self-checkout when the scanner overcharged him. Customer Paul Trundy claims the scanner at a local Walmart in Denver, Colorado, overcharged him for a box of tea and a can of salmon during his latest visit. The salmon...
Shop Amazon's Best-Selling Fire Pits for Crisp Fall Nights in Your Backyard
Fall is fast approaching and a backyard isn’t complete without a fire pit for heating up your patio on crisp nights. Even if you didn't make the most of your outdoor space this summer, a fire pit can extend your backyard use throughout every season. Whether you're roasting marshmallows and hot dogs or looking for great ambience and warmth, smokeless fire pits are cost-effective and won't take up much room in your backyard.
Wayfair Is Having a Massive Labor Day Sale: Get Up To 70% Off Furniture, Appliances, Décor and More
Wayfair just kicked off a huge Labor Day sale, discounting tons of the online home store's furniture, appliances, décor and more. With so many stylish items for every kind of room, the Wayfair Labor Day Sale 2022 is definitely worth shopping to refresh your living space for the new season. Whether you're shopping for bedding, mattresses, or furniture, thousands of end-of-summer steals are on sale for up to 70% off right now.
Walmart's Labor Day Sale Is Here with Major Summer Savings on Samsung, La Mer, Dyson and More
The days leading up to fall include a lot to look forward to, especially now that all the best Labor Day sales are here. Walmart's Labor Day sale has some of the biggest price cuts on home essentials, must-have tech and luxury beauty products. One thing we know about Walmart is that it is overflowing with great deals all year long, and the Walmart Labor Day sale lets shoppers score even deeper discounts on the retailer’s already low prices.
How to Watch 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'
If you already love the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, there's now another fantasy prequel to add to your roster. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is coming to your small screens on Friday, September 2 — exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
10 best ride-on toys for toddlers to tackle all terrains
They’ve mastered walking, now you’re looking for something to keep them active, and play independently while developing other skills.Coming in all different shapes and sizes, from fire engines to feline friends, there’s a whole host of child-friendly ride-on toys to choose from. We found that most ride-on toys are suitable from around the 12-month mark, but many can be adapted to be used for years to come.Parents will be pleased to hear that ride-on toys don’t have to mean more plastic, though – there’s a large range of wooden options giving us all the nostalgic feels which are easy on...
Best Ceramic Coating for 2022
Listen to the hype about ceramic auto paint coatings and you might get the idea that a ceramic top coat will protect your vehicle from falling tree limbs. It won't. The best ceramic coatings will give your car or truck its best defense against settling airborne chemicals and pollutants, tree sap, road and sea salt, bird poop and the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays. They'll also deliver a gorgeous sheen that's hard to beat.
