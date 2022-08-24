Read full article on original website
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Why Did I Get Married? Co-Star A Million Dollars For One Day Of Work
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract
Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres
Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
Does Meghan Markle not see the irony in moaning about having stifled ambitions on £18m podcast?
WE have all had jobs we were not very good at. After a few days, or even hours, in the new role, it becomes clear that you’re either completely out of your depth or you loathe it so much that the memory of a fortnightly phone call from heavy-sigh-Sue at the Job Centre suddenly feels like a warm blanket.
Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies
Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL・
Meagan Good Reveals Her Desire To Have A Child Following Her Split From DeVon Franklin
Meagan Good's life is moving forward based on her own terms post her divorce from DeVon Franklin.
Marie Claire
Serena Williams Had Her Hair Braided in Her Sleep for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding
Rewind to May 19, 2018, and the royal wedding was quite literally the only topic of conversation. We obsessed over Meghan Markle’s natural makeup—of course. But let us not forget, there were hundreds of guests with equally as gorgeous glam, including the one and only Serena Williams. The tennis pro arrived at Windsor Castle with braids that fell well below her butt, and that’s not an exaggeration. Curious as to how this hairstyle came together in a time crunch? Let’s just say Williams got a royal treatment.
After Getting Accused Of Secretly Hating Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson Shares The Truth About Their Real Relationship
The Rock played into the conspiracy theory of secretly hating Kevin Hart, but now has a candid response.
Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos
Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
AOL Corp
Chris Rock's Brother Tony Says 'There Was a Genuine Friendship' with Will Smith Before Oscar Slap
Tony Rock spoke out after being mentioned by name in Will Smith's video apology to Chris Rock. In a video posted to his social media accounts July 29, Will, 53, apologized to Chris, 57, four months after hitting him onstage at the Oscars. Will had previously apologized in a statement shared after the incident, saying he "reacted emotionally" after Chris' joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head (she lives with alopecia).
EW.com
Wendy Williams had to be told several times her show had been canceled, execs say
Wendy Williams didn't know that her long-running talk show had been canceled, despite repeated communication that her tenure at the head of the program had come to an end following a months-long back-and-forth over health issues, said executives behind The Wendy Williams Show. In a new interview with The Hollywood...
The Wendy Williams staff allegedly enabled her drinking but now that the show is over they are spilling details
Wendy Williams staff is talking now that they no longer have jobs. The former employees of The Wendy Williams show are speaking out regarding the talk show host's struggles with sobriety during her 13-year run. Now that they no longer have jobs they fear losing some of the staff is making startling allegations against their former boss. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter about Wendy's alleged condition during the final years on the daytime talk show prior to her going on hiatus and finally being unable to continue.
Popculture
Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos
Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
Meghan Markle Sweetly Calls Prince Harry ‘My Love’ After He Crashes Her First Podcast: Listen
Meghan Markle is joining the podcast world, with her new program Archetypes’. The Duchess of Sussex released the first episode of the Spotify partnership on Aug. 23, 2022, which featured an in-depth conversation with tennis pro and investor Serena Williams. Royal fans were in for an extra treat when Prince Harry dropped in on the recording session to say, “Hi.”
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing
Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children
Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
After Joining The Real Housewives, Will Smith’s Ex Opens Up About Her Own Reaction To The Slap On Oscars Night
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the event is still being talked about thanks to the already infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The internet exploded when the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped the comic, especially since it was right before he won the Oscar for his work on that film. After joining the Real Housewives, Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino opens up about her reaction to the Slap on Oscars night.
ETOnline.com
Sherri Shepherd Says Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Are the Inspirations for Her New Show (Exclusive)
Just a month away from the premiere of her new talk show, Sheri Shepherd is looking to the legends of daytime TV for inspiration. Fresh off her move to New York City for the show's launch, Shepherd said she's hoping to incorporate Ellen Degeneres-style humor with Oprah-esque interviews when Sherri premiers on September 12 on Fox.
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
