ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden announces student loan forgiveness plan

By Evyn Moon, Alex Johnson, Cassie Buchman, Sydney Kalich, Tyler Wornell
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ij5MY_0hTnuV5300

( NewsNation ) — President Joe Biden is canceling some student debt for millions of Americans, delivering at least partially on a campaign promise and hoping to energize younger, college-educated voters ahead of the November midterm elections.

Biden’s plan calls for thousands of dollars in loan cancellations for individuals who earn less than $125,000 a year. For those who went to college on Pell Grants, $20,000 will be forgiven. Those who did not receive that grant will see $10,000 in debt forgiveness.

People with undergraduate loans can cap their repayment at 5% of their discretionary income. After 20 years of monthly payments, people’s undergraduate loan obligation will be fulfilled if it hasn’t already, Biden said.

The move will be the largest forgiveness for individual student debt ever.

“It’s a game-changer,” Biden said during remarks at the White House.

In addition, the student loan payment pause is being extended one final time, Biden said on Twitter, to Dec. 31, 2022. Borrowers should expect to resume payments in January 2023.

The Department of Education estimates that, among borrowers who are eligible for relief , 21% are 25 years and under and 44% are aged 26-39. More than a third are older than 40, including 5% who are senior citizens.

The nation’s outstanding federal student debt now tops $1.6 trillion after ballooning for years, according to the Education Data Initiative. More than 43 million Americans have federal student debt, with almost a third owing less than $10,000 and more than half owing less than $20,000, according to the latest federal data.

“An entire generation is now saddled with unsustainable debt in exchange for an attempt, at least, at a college degree,” Biden said. “The burden is so heavy, that if you graduate, you may not have access to middle-class life that the college degree once provided.”

Now, the relief provided by Biden’s plan means “people can start to finally crawl out from under that mountain of debt, to get on top of their rent and utilities, to finally think about buying a home or starting a family or starting a business,” the president said at a Wednesday news conference.

Also at the conference, Biden said the Education Department proposed changes to fix the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. The program, which gives federal student debt relief to those in public service fields like firefighters and teachers after 120 payments, is “a great idea” but is currently too inefficient and complicated, Biden said.

The decision to provide debt relief comes after pressure from Democrats and activists to forgive even more in loans. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders both proposed debt cancellations of $50,000 or more during the 2020 presidential campaign.

“The positive impacts of this move will be felt by families across the country, particularly in minority communities, and is the single most effective action that the President can take on his own to help working families and the economy,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday in a joint statement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

See results from Tuesday’s primaries

Beth Akers, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, said the $10,000 in relief will make a “huge difference” for a lot of loan holders.

“We hear often about these six-figure balances that people get into with graduate and professional degrees, the majority of people have pretty modest balances,” Akers said. “One-third of borrowers with outstanding balances today have less than $10,000 in debt and another 20% have less than $20,000.”

While Biden was initially skeptical, he came to support debt relief during his campaign for the presidency, though his initial proposal had no mention of the income caps. He’s since narrowed that campaign promise as record-high inflation continues to be a drag on his approval ratings.

Republicans have criticized loan cancellations as “unfair” and likely to lead to more inflation. A group of lawmakers this month proposed legislation that would overhaul the federal student loan system, calling their plan an alternative to Biden’s “blanket loan scheme.”

“It will make rising costs worse, rather than address the costs of colleges,” said Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas.

Akers said she also fears this move by the Biden administration could raise the cost of college for future students.

“We’re sending the message that dollars that you borrow today are dollars that you won’t necessarily have to pay back, because maybe policy makers will step in again and relieve those debts,” Akers said.

Responding to concerns raised over how the debt forgiveness will be covered, Biden said cutting the deficit will pay for his plan.

“Last year, we cut the deficit by more than $350 billion. This year, we’re on track to cut that by more than $1.7 trillion by the end of this fiscal year,” he said, noting that the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act will cut it by another $300 billion.

Additionally, by resuming student loan payments at the same time as the student debt forgiveness, Biden said the government is taking an “economically responsible course.”

Russia-Ukraine war hits six months on Independence Day

The administration has already canceled $32 billion in loans for more than 1.6 million borrowers. Previous cancellations were given to students who were defrauded by private colleges like ITT Technical Institute and DeVry University.

Student loan payments have also been on pause since March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The moratorium has been extended several times and was originally set to expire on Aug. 31 .

Senior administration officials said 8 million borrowers have already submitted forms to the Department of Education, meaning they may be able to receive relief immediately.

The Justice Department released a legal opinion concluding that the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act gives the Education secretary the authority to reduce or eliminate the obligation to repay the principal balance of federal student loan debt.

Lawsuits are likely nonetheless, the Associated Press said.

In the coming weeks, Biden said the Education Department will lay out a “short and simple form” to apply for student debt relief.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Local man killed in car crash

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street Saturday night. According to Lynn Haven Police, the victim, 58-year-old Jeffery Elliot Goodman, was trying to cross Ohio Avenue when he was hit by a pick up truck. Witnesses said at the time […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Walton father and son convicted of drug trafficking

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A father and son were convicted last week for distributing cocaine. Federal prosecutors said Kenneth Ingram, 62, and Kadeem Ingram, 32, both of DeFuniak Springs were moving cocaine out of South Florida as part of an ongoing distribution scheme. They were convicted on August 17 after a three-day trial. “This […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

BCSO: Child molestation suspect connected to youth football programs

UPDATE: August 24, 2022 7:00 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It only took one parent notifying the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to reveal there could be several local minors being sexually abused. The suspect is 31-year-old Zackary Peterson from Panama City. Peterson coached many youth football teams in and around Bay County. “So we’re […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Elizabeth Warren
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Biden Fires Back When Asked if Student Loan Forgiveness Is ‘Unfair’

President Joe Biden had a retort ready to go on Wednesday when a reporter asked him whether his new student loan forgiveness plan was “unfair” to those who had already paid their college tuition debts. After officially unveiling the plan that would forgive as much as $20,000 for most student loan holders and cancel over $300 billion in debt, Biden began walking out of the White House’s Roosevelt Room when ABC News correspondent Karen Travers shouted out a question. “Is this unfair to people who paid their student loans or chose not to take out loans?” Travers asked, prompting the...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Trump's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict' former president, but won't because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal

Alan Dershowitz said the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict Trump,' but won't do so, because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton’s handling of State Department emails. The former lawyer for both Jeffrey Epstein and President Trump based his claim on what the calls the 'Nixon-Clinton standards.'. He...
POTUS
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Debt Forgiveness#Politics Federal#College#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Administration
CBS News

How Biden's student loan forgiveness program will work

President Biden unveiled his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student loan debt. It will impact millions of borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year. Roy Paul, executive director of Cents Ability, joins CBS News to discuss how the plan will work and its economic impact.
EDUCATION
Deadline

White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WMBB

19-year-old critically injured in motorcycle crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 19-year-old local man is in critical condition after a motorcycle wreck on Highway 98 Saturday evening. Panama City Beach Police said the accident happened at around 5:30 on Saturday. Police said the motorcyclist was heading east on Highway 98 when witnesses said he ran a red light. Traffic […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Washington Examiner

Biden was advised against student loan forgiveness by Yellen, Jill, encouraged by Harris

President Joe Biden was cautioned against enacting a large scale student loan forgiveness program by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and First Lady Jill Biden, but encouraged to press forward by Vice President Kamala Harris and top Democratic senators, according to a new report. Biden announced a sweeping debt cancellation plan...
POTUS
Daily Beast

Biden Might Have Just Canceled All of Your Student Debt

President Joe Biden has finally revealed his plan to forgive as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for most of the 47 million Americans with federal student loans, canceling more than $300 billion in debt used to finance higher education. “I made a commitment that we provide student debt...
EDUCATION
WMBB

20 Bay District Schools teachers resign during the first week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – At the beginning of the school year, 20 resignations took place in Bay District Schools. Staff shortages are no surprise across all levels of education throughout the Country and Bay County. Executive Director of Human Resources Holly Buchanan said, “Bay District is doing their best to equip new hires in […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Marianna attorney charged with grand theft

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna attorney kept thousands in settlement money that was meant for his clients, police said Tuesday. LaDray Gilbert kept his clients in the dark after receiving settlement money and then put $60,000 of their money in an account that he used, Marianna police said. “After documents and financial records were […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

WMBB

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy