Michigan State

Several states see surge in women registering to vote following Supreme Court abortion ruling

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rachel Scully
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) — Several states where reproduction rights are at risk are seeing a surge in women registering to vote following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case, abolishing the constitutional right to abortion.

An analysis by Targetsmart Insights , a Democratic political data and data services firm, found that women are out-registering men by significant margins in states where reproductive rights are in danger of being repealed, such as Kansas, Wisconsin and Michigan.

In Kansas, women out-registered men by 40 percent, making 70 percent of all new registrants women. Earlier this month, the state successfully rejected a proposed amendment that would have paved the way for the Republican-led state legislature to ban the procedure.

More than $10B in student loans for public workers canceled ahead of broader Biden announcement

However, Kansas was not the only state to see an increase in female voter registrations.

In Michigan, where legal battles are taking place over abortion rights, women out-registered men by 8.1 percent since the decision by the Supreme Court.

Last week, a state judge blocked county prosecutors from enforcing a 91-year-old law banning abortion in Michigan while courts consider a lawsuit seeking to overturn the law.

In Wisconsin, where it is now a felony for virtually any abortion to be performed, except in instances where it is needed to save the mother’s life, women have out-registered men by 15.6 percent since the Supreme Court’s decision.

In Louisiana, women outpaced men in new registrations by 13 percent since the decision while in Pennsylvania, women out-registered men by 12 percent.

“This isn’t just a blue state phenomena. In fact, it is more pronounced in states where choice is more at risk, or has been eliminated by the decision,” the CEO of Targetsmart tweeted.

The Associated Press

Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In its 4-3...
Colorado Newsline

Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans

WASHINGTON — Thousands of years of Jewish scripture make it clear that access to abortion care is a requirement of Jewish law and practice, according to Rabbi Karen Bogard. “We preserve life at all costs,” she said in an interview with States Newsroom. “But there is a difference between that which is living, and that […] The post Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YourErie

Two hospitalized in overnight motorcycle accident in Erie

Two people were taken to the hospital following an accident in Erie overnight. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of East 12th Street and Hess Ave. Two people were reportedly on the motorcycle when the driver lost control, crashing the vehicle. Witnesses tell us the man driving and his female passenger were […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Araiza accuser’s journal released by lawyer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Journal entries that are believed to be written by Bills punter Matt Araiza’s accuser in the days followed the alleged incident were released on Twitter by the girl’s lawyer on Friday. Dan Gilleon, who represents “Jane Doe” in the civil suit, tweeted four images of the journal, with the accuser’s thoughts […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
YourErie

PSP arrests two people suspected of burglarizing garage

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police arrested two people for suspected burglary and other charges on Aug. 21. A PSP trooper had been patrolling the area on Clemens Road in Union Township of Erie County when he noticed “unusual activity” at a residence, a PSP report said. The trooper saw a man and woman allegedly […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Watch: Parade of Sail kicks off at Tall Ships Erie

The Tall Ships Erie festival kicks off Thursday afternoon with the Parade of Sail. City leaders are expecting large crowds this afternoon and all weekend long for Tall Ships Erie 2022. For the first time since 2019, the Tall Ships festival returns to the City of Erie. Mayor Joe Schember said this festival draws a […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Community enjoys Parade of Sail for first day of Tall Ships Erie

The community watched in awe as historic ships came through the canal firing canon shots and waving to the crowds as they sailed. The winds off of Lake Erie filled the sails of seven tall ships as they made their way through the channel along our bayfront to take part in the Parade of Sail, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Tall Ships Erie festival opens to public

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The four-day celebration of all things maritime opened Thursday afternoon with the Parade of Sail. Friday morning, Tall Ships Erie festival grounds opened to the public at 10 a.m. The fleet of tall ships from North America and Spain will be in Erie all weekend long: U.S. Brig Niagara (Erie) Lettie […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

How Tall Ships Erie impacts the community

City leaders are saying a festival of this size has a huge impact on the city. This is as thousands of visitors head to the bayfront. For the first time since 2019, the Tall Ships festival returns to the City of Erie. Captain Billy Sabatini from the Flagship Niagara League said it’s a chance to highlight […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Safety measures in place for Tall Ships Erie 2022

Tall Ships Erie officially kicks off Thursday afternoon, and some of the ships are already arriving in Erie. Crews of those ships are busy getting ready for the thousands of visitors expected over the four-day festival. As the ships begin to arrive for the four-day event, a lot has changed since the last Tall Ships […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Century-old silver maple tree taken down to prevent damage

A local nature center is removing a silver maple tree that has stood outside its doors for over 100 years. Asbury Woods is removing the tree to prevent possible damage to the grounds or building as silver maple trees are fragile and prone to diseases. The executive director said the tree reached the age where […]
ENVIRONMENT
YourErie

Visitors react to day two of Tall Ships Erie

It’s day two of the Tall Ships Erie festival and thousands of visitors are experiencing Erie’s bayfront. We spoke with visitors excited about getting the chance to take tours of the ships and take a day-sail on the bay. On the second day of the Tall Ships festival, many visitors said they enjoyed the Parade […]
ERIE, PA
