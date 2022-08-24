ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#QOTD – What Was The Last R&B Song That Touched Your Soul?

By Justin Thomas | Reach Media Associate Editor
 3 days ago

Last week in the world of R&B music, one of the genre’s most innovative producers stirred the pot with one tweet.

Diddy alluded to the genre being a corpse of its former self, asking his 15.3 million Twitter followers one simple question: “Who killed R&B?”

Diddy’s tweet caused a state-of-the-soul-union of sorts as many have been chiming in over the past few days to weigh in, including the Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul herself, Mary J. Blige . “You can’t kill something that’s in our DNA,” Blige told her industry peer once the convo was brought to IG Live, also telling Diddy later in their virtual one-on-one, “It’s gonna keep transitioning from generation to generation to generation to generation.”

RELATED: Sorry, Diddy! 10 Artists That Prove R&B Isn’t Dead In 2022

In our upcoming interview with Tank (premieres August 24th 10/9c), he opens up about his thoughts surrounding the whole topic.

With all this R&B talk currently being discussed, we wanted to find out what was that last R&B song that truly touched your soul? Headkrack, Lore’l, and the Hustler’s discuss, watch the full convo and let us know on social media your answer!

