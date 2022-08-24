ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

First lady tests positive in COVID-19 ‘rebound’ case

By Brett Samuels, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FlUxu_0hTnuIqq00

( The Hill ) – First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 days after receiving a negative test in a “rebound” case of the virus.

The first lady tested negative on Tuesday before receiving the positive test result on an antigen test on Wednesday afternoon, her office said.

“The First Lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures,” Kelsey Donohue, the deputy communications director for the first lady, said in a statement.

Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 eight days ago and was given the antiviral drug Paxlovid. She tested positive while on vacation with President Biden and their family in South Carolina. The first lady had mild symptoms and remained there until receiving a negative test, then joined the president in Delaware where he had continued his vacation.

Rebound cases can happen in patients who take Paxlovid when a patient tests negative for the virus, only to test positive again a few days later.

The president had a similar rebound case after taking Paxlovid for his own COVID-19 infection late last month. He remained in isolation for another week because of the rebound case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

New Mexico governor tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from her office, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and is isolating in accordance with state and CDC guidance. Lujan Grisham’s office noted that she would continue her official schedule remotely, and she released a statement in the wake […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTSM

Two men attempt to use counterfeit bills in shopping center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men attempted to use fictitious paper bills were arrested in Horizon City on August 23. Reports came in about the subjects attempting to purchase items from surrounding businesses. It is stated that the Horizon Police Department responded to multiple calls reporting that three subjects were walking in a shopping center […]
KTSM

Police warn the community of bank card skimming devices

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Card skimming devices have become more common to find in ATM machines or card readers at the gas pump. Las Cruces Police Department about these devices that can be used to capture information from the debit or credit card that is inserted or swiped. Perpetrators use the information illegally collected […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
South Carolina State
KTSM

Fire erupted in a central El Paso building; crews on scene

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A condition 1 fire was reported in central El Paso this afternoon. Crews are at the scene on 1830 E. Mills. According to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson, no injuries have been reported. No other information has been provided. This is a developing story and will be updated. For […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman stabbed in Lower Valley apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was stabbed this Friday afternoon in El Paso’s Lower Valley, police said. The call was received at around 12:47 p.m. The stabbing took place at he San Montego Apartments at 9133 Kernel Cr. Police said that the woman is believed to be in her 20s, and she was […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 1, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The high school football season in El Paso is officially underway after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM FINAL TEAM FINAL Midland Christian 24 Hirschi 48 Americas 16 Clint 7 Socorro 8 Midland 56 Lubbock High 41 Montwood 28 El Dorado 35 […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
KTSM

Vehicle slams into EPPD unit, shuts down I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are at the scene of an overnight crash after authorities said a driver slammed into one of their units. The incident was reported around 2:30 Thursday morning at I-10 east and Geronimo Dr. Officials said the EPPD unit was unoccupied when the crash happened. No word on […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Aaron Jones receives Packers’ Community Service Award

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (KTSM) – NFL running back Aaron Jones and his family have given back to the communities of El Paso and Green Bay ever since he was drafted by the Packers in 2017. On Wednesday, Jones was honored for his efforts when he received the team’s Community Service Award at the Packers’ Welcome […]
GREEN BAY, WI
KTSM

Bishop Seitz tests positive for COVID

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, Bishop Seitz tested positive for COVID late last night. It is said he was experiencing a sore throat, mild congestion, cough and a low grade fever. It can also be said that he is currently resting at home and will quarantine for the […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Covid#Positive Test#The First Lady#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

At least one person injured in rollover crash near Zaragoza

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday morning following a rollover crash at Gateway East and Zaragoza. Authorities have confirmed that two vehicles were involved in that accident, which occurred around 6 a.m. El Paso Police told KTSM that Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTSM

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
KTSM

City of El Paso buses migrants to New York

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A bus carrying migrants left for New York City from a bus station in Downtown El Paso on Friday afternoon. The El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM) chartered the bus, saying it was due to space and safety concerns. In a statement, Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino said the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy