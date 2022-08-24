Read full article on original website
KVAL
Sheriff: 40-year-old Cottage Grove woman dies in crash
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received report of a single-vehicle crash in the 34000 block of Shoreview Dr., southeast of Cottage Grove. While en route, deputies were advised that a red jeep had crashed into a...
kezi.com
Douglas County man arrested after reportedly stealing vehicle, leading deputies on a pursuit
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - An Oakland man was arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a vehicle pursuit early Friday morning, police said. On Friday, at about 6:30 a.m., police said they received reports of a stolen vehicle from the S-mart on Highway 99N in Wilbur while the owner was still inside.
KATU.com
One killed, three hurt when driver crashes into tree off Highway 126W in Lane County
An Oregon man died and three other people were hurt Saturday morning when a driver crashed into a tree off of Highway 126W west of Walton. Oregon State Police said Chad Colborn, 39, of Florence, was driving west on the highway in a Chevy Colorado when at about 6:20 a.m. he missed a corner, went off the road, and struck a tree.
kptv.com
Motorcycle crash leaves Lane County Woman dead
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman riding a motorcycle on High Prairie Road outside Oakridge died after losing control, skidding and crashing onto the roadway Wednesday evening, according to Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The woman, 42-year-old Melissa Marie Shambley, suffered severe injuries. Medics arrived just after 7:30 and...
KDRV
Jackson County search for woman missing since December
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person missing from the White City area for about eight months. It says Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen December of 2021. It describes her as 42 years old, 5'6", weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown...
kezi.com
Motorcyclist deceased after crash outside Oakridge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on High Prairie Road near Oakridge on Wednesday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on High Prairie Road near Dead Mountain Road at about 7:30 p.m. on August 24. They said they arrived to find a female motorcyclist had suffered severe injuries in a crash. The LCSO said medics immediately began performing life-saving measures, but the victim did not survive.
kezi.com
One man dead after car crashes into tree along Highway 126 near Walton
HIGHWAY 126, Ore. -- One man is dead after a crash along Highway 126 near Walton, police said. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m., about four miles west of Walton at milepost 29, according to police. Police identified the man who died as Chad Colborn, 39, of Florence. They...
kezi.com
Man dead following crash on Highway 42 near Tenmile
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Troopers said just before 1 p.m. Friday, they responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 64 near Tenmile. Troopers said Bruce Tims, 56, of Dillard was driving westbound in a brown Chevrolet truck when he went into the ditch, through a fence, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR (August 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 1:15A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 32. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Dodge Charger, operated by...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 42 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (August 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 12:53 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 64. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound brown Chevrolet pickup, operated...
kezi.com
Police investigating arson behind Sutherlin Bi-Mart
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Police are investigating a fire behind the Bi-Mart in Sutherlin Friday afternoon as arson. Officers and fire crews were called to the scene just after 4 p.m. Friday. Officials said a pile of wooden pallets was burning behind the Bi-Mart with direct flame impingement to the building....
kezi.com
One dead after car hits utility pole near Junction City
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man is dead after a single-vehicle crash along Highway 99E near Junction City Saturday, police said. The crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. near milepost 32. Police identified the victim as Randal Hahn Jr. They said he was driving south in a black Dodge Charger...
oregontoday.net
Assault Case, Lane Co., Aug. 26
At approximately 2:25pm the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a female claiming to have been shot at a residence in the 24000blk of Forest Ct. in Veneta. The female stated that her ex-boyfriend shot her and she believed he was still inside the house. Upon arrival deputies worked quickly to render emergency aid to the injured female. They located her on the front porch of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies evacuated her from the porch and into the hands of paramedics. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition remains unknown at this time. Deputies are on scene and are working to make contact with a male who is believed to still be in the residence. Please avoid the area until this situation is resolved.
kezi.com
Veneta shooting suspect dead of apparent suicide, deputies say
VENETA, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports they have found a man who apparently took his own life after a firearm assault Thursday night. According to the LCSO, at 2:25 p.m. on August 25 they received a call from a woman who claimed to have been shot at a home in the 24000 block of Forest Court in Veneta. Deputies say she said her ex-boyfriend shot her, and she said he was still in the house. Deputies responded to find the woman on the front porch of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies say they took her from the porch to waiting paramedics, who rendered emergency aid and took her to a nearby hospital. Officials say she is in critical but stable condition.
kezi.com
At least one person taken to hospital following single semi rollover on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore.-- At least one person was taken to the hospital following a single semi truck rollover crash on the offramp of Beltline Eastbound to Delta Southbound, Eugene Police said. Emergency crews and police responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. As of 4:30 a.m., drivers are asked...
Mount Shasta Herald
Car chase in stolen California fire department vehicle ends in Yreka
A man was arrested after stealing a California fire department vehicle and leading officers on an erratic high-speed chase, officials said. The Los Angeles Times reported that the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office the suspect on Friday. Authorities said deputies were notified Friday about a California Department of Forestry and...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER DRIVING WITH EXPIRED REGISTRATION
A Roseburg man was jailed after he was seen driving with expired registration on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 11:00 p.m. officers observed the man driving an SUV near the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Floed Street. The 44-year old was identified and found to have a failure to appear warrant. He was taken into custody without incident and held on $7,500 bail.
kezi.com
Missing Douglas County man found
TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Rick Leroy Garrett has been found safe. Garrett was first reported as missing on August 18. The DCSO said Garrett had told a friend that he was injured in the wilderness near Tiller on that date. The DCSO said deputies mounted a search and rescue operation, but were not able to find him at the time. According to the DCSO, search efforts included ground, vehicle and air teams as well as forensic investigation.
KDRV
Medford Police update fatal fentanyl case involving four arrests and 11,000 pills
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police today are updating information from a fatal summer fentanyl overdose by a teenager. His death led to discovery of more than 11,000 fentanyl pills. Medford Police Department (MPD) says today a 21-year-old drug dealer sold fake oxycodone to a family member of the 15-year-old boy...
kezi.com
Burglar sentenced to 15 years in prison
EUGENE, Ore. - A man who police say burglarized several Eugene businesses, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. According to the Eugene Police Department Thomas Young of Independence pled guilty to a total of 19 counts of burglary. Twelve burglaries were investigated by EPD. According to police, Young...
