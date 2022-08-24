At approximately 2:25pm the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a female claiming to have been shot at a residence in the 24000blk of Forest Ct. in Veneta. The female stated that her ex-boyfriend shot her and she believed he was still inside the house. Upon arrival deputies worked quickly to render emergency aid to the injured female. They located her on the front porch of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies evacuated her from the porch and into the hands of paramedics. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition remains unknown at this time. Deputies are on scene and are working to make contact with a male who is believed to still be in the residence. Please avoid the area until this situation is resolved.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO