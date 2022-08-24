ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

KVAL

Sheriff: 40-year-old Cottage Grove woman dies in crash

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received report of a single-vehicle crash in the 34000 block of Shoreview Dr., southeast of Cottage Grove. While en route, deputies were advised that a red jeep had crashed into a...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kptv.com

Motorcycle crash leaves Lane County Woman dead

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman riding a motorcycle on High Prairie Road outside Oakridge died after losing control, skidding and crashing onto the roadway Wednesday evening, according to Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The woman, 42-year-old Melissa Marie Shambley, suffered severe injuries. Medics arrived just after 7:30 and...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Jackson County search for woman missing since December

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person missing from the White City area for about eight months. It says Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen December of 2021. It describes her as 42 years old, 5'6", weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Motorcyclist deceased after crash outside Oakridge

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on High Prairie Road near Oakridge on Wednesday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on High Prairie Road near Dead Mountain Road at about 7:30 p.m. on August 24. They said they arrived to find a female motorcyclist had suffered severe injuries in a crash. The LCSO said medics immediately began performing life-saving measures, but the victim did not survive.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Man dead following crash on Highway 42 near Tenmile

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Troopers said just before 1 p.m. Friday, they responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 64 near Tenmile. Troopers said Bruce Tims, 56, of Dillard was driving westbound in a brown Chevrolet truck when he went into the ditch, through a fence, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
TENMILE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E LANE COUNTY, OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR (August 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 1:15A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 32. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Dodge Charger, operated by...
LANE COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 42 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (August 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 12:53 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 64. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound brown Chevrolet pickup, operated...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Police investigating arson behind Sutherlin Bi-Mart

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Police are investigating a fire behind the Bi-Mart in Sutherlin Friday afternoon as arson. Officers and fire crews were called to the scene just after 4 p.m. Friday. Officials said a pile of wooden pallets was burning behind the Bi-Mart with direct flame impingement to the building....
SUTHERLIN, OR
kezi.com

One dead after car hits utility pole near Junction City

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man is dead after a single-vehicle crash along Highway 99E near Junction City Saturday, police said. The crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. near milepost 32. Police identified the victim as Randal Hahn Jr. They said he was driving south in a black Dodge Charger...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oregontoday.net

Assault Case, Lane Co., Aug. 26

At approximately 2:25pm the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a female claiming to have been shot at a residence in the 24000blk of Forest Ct. in Veneta. The female stated that her ex-boyfriend shot her and she believed he was still inside the house. Upon arrival deputies worked quickly to render emergency aid to the injured female. They located her on the front porch of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies evacuated her from the porch and into the hands of paramedics. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition remains unknown at this time. Deputies are on scene and are working to make contact with a male who is believed to still be in the residence. Please avoid the area until this situation is resolved.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Veneta shooting suspect dead of apparent suicide, deputies say

VENETA, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports they have found a man who apparently took his own life after a firearm assault Thursday night. According to the LCSO, at 2:25 p.m. on August 25 they received a call from a woman who claimed to have been shot at a home in the 24000 block of Forest Court in Veneta. Deputies say she said her ex-boyfriend shot her, and she said he was still in the house. Deputies responded to find the woman on the front porch of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies say they took her from the porch to waiting paramedics, who rendered emergency aid and took her to a nearby hospital. Officials say she is in critical but stable condition.
VENETA, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

Car chase in stolen California fire department vehicle ends in Yreka

A man was arrested after stealing a California fire department vehicle and leading officers on an erratic high-speed chase, officials said. The Los Angeles Times reported that the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office the suspect on Friday. Authorities said deputies were notified Friday about a California Department of Forestry and...
YREKA, CA
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER DRIVING WITH EXPIRED REGISTRATION

A Roseburg man was jailed after he was seen driving with expired registration on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 11:00 p.m. officers observed the man driving an SUV near the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Floed Street. The 44-year old was identified and found to have a failure to appear warrant. He was taken into custody without incident and held on $7,500 bail.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Missing Douglas County man found

TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Rick Leroy Garrett has been found safe. Garrett was first reported as missing on August 18. The DCSO said Garrett had told a friend that he was injured in the wilderness near Tiller on that date. The DCSO said deputies mounted a search and rescue operation, but were not able to find him at the time. According to the DCSO, search efforts included ground, vehicle and air teams as well as forensic investigation.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Burglar sentenced to 15 years in prison

EUGENE, Ore. - A man who police say burglarized several Eugene businesses, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. According to the Eugene Police Department Thomas Young of Independence pled guilty to a total of 19 counts of burglary. Twelve burglaries were investigated by EPD. According to police, Young...
EUGENE, OR

