bctornados.com

USA South Releases 2022 Volleyball Preseason Coaches Poll

BREVARD, N.C. – The USA South Conference has released its annual preseason coaches poll for volleyball, picking the Brevard College volleyball team to finish eighth in the conference. Southern Virginia was picked to defend its championship from a year ago thanks to receiving 81 total points and nine of...
