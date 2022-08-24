The City of St. Cloud announced that it has hired Justin Kluesner as Director of Human Resources and Risk Management effective August 22. “Justin brings a wealth of experience to the role with the city,” said City Manager Bill Sturgeon. “He has worked in a variety of capacities within Human Resources, including recruitment, training, labor negotiations, policy development, workplace culture initiatives, and much more. We are excited to have him on the team, and I am confident he will be a benefit to the city.”

SAINT CLOUD, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO