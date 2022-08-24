The Nolensville Little League team will conclude its long run in the Little League World Series with the third-place consolation game against Chinese Taipei. Nolensville made it to Saturday's U.S. Championship Game but lost 5-1 to Honolulu, Hawaii, the only team Nolensville has lost to in the tournament. Chinese Taipei fell 1-0 in the International Championship Game earlier Saturday. ...

NOLENSVILLE, TN ・ 20 MINUTES AGO