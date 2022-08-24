Read full article on original website
British Open Winner Cam Smith, Harold Varner III Among Six PGA Tour Players Leaving for LIV Golf
LIV Golf is not expected to add any more players for its final five events, including stops next month outside Boston and Chicago.
GOLF・
Nolensville in Little League World Series: How to watch, live stream Sunday's game
The Nolensville Little League team will conclude its long run in the Little League World Series with the third-place consolation game against Chinese Taipei. Nolensville made it to Saturday's U.S. Championship Game but lost 5-1 to Honolulu, Hawaii, the only team Nolensville has lost to in the tournament. Chinese Taipei fell 1-0 in the International Championship Game earlier Saturday. ...
How Maurice Alexander ended up a Detroit Lion – a tale from Sen. Marco Rubio to the USFL
The sun was going down. After the Detroit Lions held a grueling, physical practice on Tuesday night, most of the players and coaches walked off the field and headed to the locker room. But Maurice Alexander — an undrafted rookie — stayed to get extra work. ...
