The Tennessean

Nolensville in Little League World Series: How to watch, live stream Sunday's game

The Nolensville Little League team will conclude its long run in the Little League World Series with the third-place consolation game against Chinese Taipei. Nolensville made it to Saturday's U.S. Championship Game but lost 5-1 to Honolulu, Hawaii, the only team Nolensville has lost to in the tournament. Chinese Taipei fell 1-0 in the International Championship Game earlier Saturday. ...
NOLENSVILLE, TN

