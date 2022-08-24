Read full article on original website
Ron DeSantis suspends 4 Broward County School Board members after a grand jury investigation prompted by Parkland massacre
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four Broward County School Board members based on recommendations from a statewide grand jury looking into events surrounding the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago. "It is my duty to suspend people from office when there is clear...
Former state employee charged in fraud scheme
ATLANTA – A former Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA) counselor has been charged with forging educational records and creating fake students with non-existent disabilities and illnesses in an elaborate, multi-year scheme to steal more than $1.3 million. From May 2016 to November 2020, Karen C. Lyke, 37, of Toledo,...
Oklahoma state board affirms decision to downgrade accreditation for 2 school districts over violating law on race and gender teaching
Two school districts in Oklahoma will remain under a downgraded accreditation status after they were accused of violating a state law that bars certain types of teachings on race and gender, despite educators' calls on Thursday to lift the punishment they say is hurting teachers and students. The Oklahoma State...
Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire
Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th. The fire, which was caused by lightning, is about 18% contained and has burned more than 10,100 acres, according to InciWeb, a clearinghouse for US fire information. The fire is impacting both Payette National Forest and Boise National Forest.
'Get out now': Mayor urges residents to flee ahead of rising river waters in Mississippi
With Mississippi's Pearl River now expected to crest earlier than originally forecast, threatening to flood streets and creep into homes within the next 48 hours, some Jackson residents are being told to flee. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba urged residents to "get out now," during a news conference Saturday.
Do you recognize this man? Ohio officials hope clay facial reconstruction will help solve cold case
Ohio authorities are hoping to identify a man whose remains were found 35 years ago and have released images of a facial reconstruction in the hopes that someone may recognize him. The man's partial skeletal remains were discovered on September 10, 1987, near Mount Hope Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio, according...
New economic data shows that Georgia is outperforming many states
(The Center Square) — New economic data shows Georgia is outperforming many other states across the country. Georgia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate now stands at a record low of 2.8% in July. A new WalletHub analysis found that Georgia has the 15th best change in its unemployment rate.
Oregon wildfire triples its reach in 1 day, burning thousands more acres and forcing evacuations
A southwestern Oregon wildfire burning since mid-August spread rapidly from Friday to Saturday thanks to strong winds, more then tripling its total burned acreage in one day and prompting evacuation orders, fire officials said. The Rum Creek Fire, about a 50-mile drive northwest of Medford, has burned 4,319 acres as...
Homelessness a problem in rural Georgia
ATLANTA — Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local...
The fight against drought in California has a new tool: The restrictor
The pretty, cloudless blue skies over perfectly manicured lawns represent an ugly reality for California's Las Virgenes Municipal Water District as it grapples with the historic megadrought ravaging the American West. Despite a lack of any measurable rain in months, the carpet of lush, green grass likely means homeowners are...
RECIPE: Five reasons to add lobster to summer meals
Summer means favorites like fresh seafood are back on the menu for many families. This year, as you explore new and inventive ways to add variety to weeknight dinners and backyard barbecues, consider including lobster as a versatile, indulgent ingredient. Throughout the summer months, lobstermen up and down the Maine...
