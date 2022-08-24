ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County 2023 budget approved

 3 days ago

Sedgwick County's 2023 operating budget has been set.

The Board of County Commissioners, by a 4-1 vote, approved the 2023 budget of $497,465,461, which is supported by a property tax amount of $173,314,374, a mill levy of 29.359 mills.

Considerable budget discussion took place prior to passage, including motions to fund extra staff for the election commissioner, support for homeless shelters, and the county department of aging. None of those measures passed but will be discussed at a later date.

Prior to budget adoption, the mill levy had been originally set at 29.370 mills. According to the finance department, the $65 thousand reduction will be supplemented by contingency funds.

