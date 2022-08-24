ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northglenn, CO

Body found in Colorado city water reservoir, officials say tap water still safe to drink

By Spencer McKee
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: deepblue4you (iStock).

According to the Northglenn Police Department, a body was found in the Northglenn Water Reservoir at the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility on August 24 at about 7 AM. Once at the scene, authorities were able to recover a deceased adult male from the water.

The individual was found in a reservoir of raw, untreated water that had yet to go through the process that made it safe for distribution, meaning that there is no impact on the city's quality of water. The tap water in the city remains safe to drink, according to authorities.

It is unknown how the man got into the reservoir, as the facility is fenced and gated. It is also unknown how long the man was in the reservoir. At this time, foul play is not suspected.

Anthony Sterling
3d ago

let me get this straight. the area where the body was found is fenced and gated,yet no foul play is suspected!!!??? how the hell did he get in there then?

