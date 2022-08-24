More than 25,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel to the UK so far this year, Government figures show.Some 915 were detected on Saturday in 19 small boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 25,146.There have been 8,747 crossings detected in August so far, with 3,733 in the past week, analysis shows.August 22 saw the highest daily total on record, with 1,295 people crossing in 27 boats.It is more than four months since Home Secretary Priti Patel unveiled plans to send migrants to Rwanda to try to deter people from crossing the Channel.Since then...

