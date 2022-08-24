Read full article on original website
Councils in England and Wales pay £1m a year to house child in private care home
Exclusive: Concerns raised as cost of providing specialist care for vulnerable children soars
Diamond League: Aleia Hobbs wins 100m with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce injured & Elaine Thompson-Herah disqualified
American Aleia Hobbs was a surprise winner in a highly anticipated women's 100m after Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out with an injury and Elaine Thompson-Herah was disqualified at the Diamond League in Lausanne. Fraser-Pryce set the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m in Monaco last month. "Been struggling with some discomfort in...
Channel crossings to the UK exceed 25,000 for the year
More than 25,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel to the UK so far this year, Government figures show.Some 915 were detected on Saturday in 19 small boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 25,146.There have been 8,747 crossings detected in August so far, with 3,733 in the past week, analysis shows.August 22 saw the highest daily total on record, with 1,295 people crossing in 27 boats.It is more than four months since Home Secretary Priti Patel unveiled plans to send migrants to Rwanda to try to deter people from crossing the Channel.Since then...
