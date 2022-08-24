Trial Set for Teen Accused of Killing Lucia Bremer

Henrico County, VA. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - The teen accused in the death last year of 13 year old Lucia Bremer learns when his trial will be held.

During a status hearing for the now 15 year old boy, it was determined that his three-day trial will start on January 30th of next year. Because of the results of a prior neuro-psychological exam that was done on the teen, it was decided that a speedy trial should take place.

The teen is charged with various offenses including murder, attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He will be tried as an adult.

It was March of 2021 when Lucia was killed as she walked with a friend near Godwin High School.