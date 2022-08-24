ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsradio WRVA

Trial Set for Teen Accused of Killing Lucia Bremer

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FezLg_0hTnpGuL00

Henrico County, VA. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - The teen accused in the death last year of 13 year old Lucia Bremer learns when his trial will be held.

During a status hearing for the now 15 year old boy, it was determined that his three-day trial will start on January 30th of next year. Because of the results of a prior neuro-psychological exam that was done on the teen, it was decided that a speedy trial should take place.

The teen is charged with various offenses including murder, attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He will be tried as an adult.

It was March of 2021 when Lucia was killed as she walked with a friend near Godwin High School.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Godwin High School
NBC12

Man sentenced to life in prison for Petersburg murder

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to life in prison, plus 25 years, for a June 2021 murder in Petersburg, according to court records. Willie Noise was found dead after a shooting in the 500 block of University Boulevard. Jimmy Merhout was found with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old mother

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder after a shooting happened in Stafford County Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to Crescent Valley Drive for a reported shooting. Once on scene, deputies found 19-year-old Aliyah Henderson shot to death inside a home. Police...
NBC12

Woman found not guilty, works to clear record after being charged with stealing from Wegman’s using self-checkout

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Louisa County mother is working to clear her record after being charged and found not guilty of stealing from a grocery store self check out. Amber Groome was once a long-time customer of the Short Pump Wegman’s and says she simply forgot to scan a few items in 2021. Groome says she did not realize until she was later served a warrant for larceny.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
820
Followers
634
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy