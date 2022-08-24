University of Arizona police detain man suspected of being armed on campus

A man suspected of being armed on the University of Arizona campus was detained by police on Wednesday.

The University of Arizona Police Department received reports of a suspicious man who had a gun in his waistband on campus about 9:45 a.m., according to a police news release. Officers responded to the area, and a campuswide alert was sent out to notify people of the incident and location.

The armed man was later identified as Hunter Paddlety, 22, and he is not a student at the university, police said.

Officers saw Paddlety matched the description of the suspicious man and tried to contact him, but he ran away, according to the police news release. A containment area was set up.

Officers found Paddlety in the Student Union area, and he fled again with a gun in his hand, the police news release said. After a short pursuit through the Student Union, officers took Paddlety into custody, police said.

Paddlety was booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of reckless display of a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and interference or obstruction of an educational institution.

UA police shared the following advice for community members:

Sign Up for UAlert at https://cirt.arizona.edu/sign-ualert .

Download the LiveSafe app.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Crime prevention is a shared responsibility, so if you “see something, say something.”

When possible, park your vehicle in a well-it or high-use area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the UA police tip line at 621-TIPS (8477), or call 88-crime if you wish to remain anonymous.

