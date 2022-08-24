ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resignation creates open position for Marysville school board

By McKenna Golat, Port Huron Times Herald
 3 days ago
A seat on the Marysville Public Schools Board of Education is open following the resignation of Dave Watson.

The Marysville Board of Education announced the vacancy on Wednesday. Watson, the board treasurer, presented his letter of resignation to the Marysville Board of Education during its Aug. 18 meeting. He is currently running for Marysville City Council, and he felt that his campaign was distracting him from his school board duties.

“I thought it would be a good time to resign so I can focus on the campaign season coming up," he said.

Watson was on the Marysville school board for 12 years.

Watson said he is running for city council because he wants to serve the Marysville community in a different capacity.

Watson, Mike Deising and incumbents Dave Barber and Dan Shirkey are running for three openings on council in the November election. Greg Badley is not running for re-election.

The Marysville school board has until Sept. 18 to fill the position. Superintendent Shawn Wightman said if the board does not fill the seat before the deadline, then the St. Clair County RESA will appoint someone instead.

“That’s why it’s important for school boards to find somebody, otherwise somebody else will tell you who it will be,” he said.

Candidates for the school board must be at least 18 years old, be a resident of the Marysville school district, a registered voter in the school district and a resident of Michigan for at least 30 days.

Interested candidates must submit a letter of interest to Board President David Schmorrow at DSchmorrow@MarysvilleSchools.us. Applicants have until 3 p.m. Sept. 6.

Contact McKenna Golat at mgolat@gannett.com or (810) 292-0122.

