Detroit Tigers 2023 schedule: Opening Day on March 30 at Tampa Bay Rays

The Detroit Tigers released their 2023 schedule Wednesday, beginning with Opening Day on March 30 against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, roughly 60 miles from the Tigers' spring training hub in Lakeland.
The Tigers play their first six games on the road, competing in a three-game series with the Rays (March 30, April 1-2) and a three-game series with the Houston Astros (April 3-5) at Minute Maid Park.
The home opener at Comerica Park is at 1:10 p.m. April 6 against the Boston Red Sox.
In 2023, MLB has balanced the schedule to feature two home and road series against each American League Central team, a home and road series against the 10 other AL teams and at least one home or road series against all 15 National League teams.
Eight NL teams will visit Comerica Park: San Francisco Giants (April 14-16), New York Mets (May 2-4), Pittsburgh Pirates (May 16-17), Arizona Diamondbacks (June 9-11), Atlanta Braves (June 12-14), San Diego Padres (July 21-23), Chicago Cubs (Aug. 21-23) and Cincinnati Reds (Sept. 12-14).
For road games against the NL, the Tigers play the Milwaukee Brewers (April 24-26), St. Louis Cardinals (May 5-7), Washington Nationals (May 19-21), Philadelphia Phillies (June 5-7), Colorado Rockies (June 30-July 2), Miami Marlins (July 28-30), Pirates (Aug. 1-2) and Los Angeles Dodgers (Sept. 18-20).
After the home-opening series against the Red Sox (April 6, April 8-9), the Tigers travel to Toronto for a three-game series with the Blue Jays (April 11-13) at the Rogers Centre. Following that trip, the Tigers return to Comerica Park for a six-game homestand against the Giants and Cleveland Guardians.
The first six weeks of the season could be tough for the Tigers, based on the 2022 standings; of their first 13 series, 11 feature teams with winning records this season, with the only respites coming against the Red Sox (60-63 entering Wednesday) and Giants (61-62 after Wednesday's loss to the Tigers).
The Tigers will play at Comerica Park for two summer holidays: Memorial Day (May 29) against the Texas Rangers and the Fourth of July against the Oakland Athletics.
The 2023 All-Star Game is July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The Tigers' first half ends at home against the Toronto Blue Jays; they'll then start the second half in Seattle for three games against the Mariners.
The Tigers could have a successful final month of the 2023 season, at least. They travel to New York and Los Angeles to play the division-leading Yankees and Dodgers, respectively, and finish the year against the Central-leading Guardians — but they also take on the Reds, Angels, Athletics and Royals, who are all well below .500 this season, for a combined 13 games. The final week of the season features a three-game series against the Royals, followed by three games against the Guardians wrapping up on Oct. 1.
Detroit Tigers' 2023 schedule
March 30-April 2: at Rays
April 3-5: at Astros
April 6-9: vs. Red Sox
April 11-13: at Blue Jays
April 14-16: vs. Giants
April 17-19: vs. Guardians
April 21-23: at Orioles
April 24-26: at Brewers
April 27-30: vs. Orioles
May 2-4: vs. Mets
May 5-7: at Cardinals
May 8-10: at Guardians
May 12-14: vs. Mariners
May 16-17: vs. Pirates
May 19-21: at Nationals
May 22-24: at Royals
May 25-28: vs. White Sox
May 29-31: vs Rangers
June 2-4: at White Sox
June 5-7: at Phillies
June 9-11: vs. Diamondbacks
June 12-14: vs. Braves
June 15-18: at Twins
June 19-21: vs. Royals
June 23-25: vs. Twins
June 26-29: at Rangers
June 30-July 2: at Rockies
July 4-6: vs. Athletics
July 7-9: vs. Blue Jays
July 14-16: at Mariners
July 17-20: at Royals
July 21-23: vs. Padres
July 25-27: vs. Angels
July 28-30: at Marlins
Aug. 1-2: at Pirates
Aug. 4-6: vs. Rays
Aug. 7-10: vs. Twins
Aug. 11-13: at Red Sox
Aug. 15-16: at Twins
Aug. 17-20: at Guardians
Aug. 21-23: vs. Cubs
Aug. 25-27: vs. Astros
Aug. 28-31: vs. Yankees
Sept. 1-3: at White Sox
Sept. 5-7: at Yankees
Sept. 8-10: vs. White Sox
Sept. 12-14: vs. Reds
Sept. 15-17: at Angels
Sept. 18-20: at Dodgers
Sept. 21-24: at Athletics
Sept. 26-28: vs. Royals
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Guardians
