Detroit Tigers 2023 schedule: Opening Day on March 30 at Tampa Bay Rays

The Detroit Tigers released their 2023 schedule Wednesday, beginning with Opening Day on March 30 against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, roughly 60 miles from the Tigers' spring training hub in Lakeland.

The Tigers play their first six games on the road, competing in a three-game series with the Rays (March 30, April 1-2) and a three-game series with the Houston Astros (April 3-5) at Minute Maid Park.

The home opener at Comerica Park is at 1:10 p.m. April 6 against the Boston Red Sox.

FATAL FLAW: Robbie Grossman's post-trade surge shows what Tigers need in new GM

In 2023, MLB has balanced the schedule to feature two home and road series against each American League Central team, a home and road series against the 10 other AL teams and at least one home or road series against all 15 National League teams.

Eight NL teams will visit Comerica Park: San Francisco Giants (April 14-16), New York Mets (May 2-4), Pittsburgh Pirates (May 16-17), Arizona Diamondbacks (June 9-11), Atlanta Braves (June 12-14), San Diego Padres (July 21-23), Chicago Cubs (Aug. 21-23) and Cincinnati Reds (Sept. 12-14).

For road games against the NL, the Tigers play the Milwaukee Brewers (April 24-26), St. Louis Cardinals (May 5-7), Washington Nationals (May 19-21), Philadelphia Phillies (June 5-7), Colorado Rockies (June 30-July 2), Miami Marlins (July 28-30), Pirates (Aug. 1-2) and Los Angeles Dodgers (Sept. 18-20).

After the home-opening series against the Red Sox (April 6, April 8-9), the Tigers travel to Toronto for a three-game series with the Blue Jays (April 11-13) at the Rogers Centre. Following that trip, the Tigers return to Comerica Park for a six-game homestand against the Giants and Cleveland Guardians.

The first six weeks of the season could be tough for the Tigers, based on the 2022 standings; of their first 13 series, 11 feature teams with winning records this season, with the only respites coming against the Red Sox (60-63 entering Wednesday) and Giants (61-62 after Wednesday's loss to the Tigers).

The Tigers will play at Comerica Park for two summer holidays: Memorial Day (May 29) against the Texas Rangers and the Fourth of July against the Oakland Athletics.

[ Willi Castro continues to flash arm strength, accuracy in outfield ]

The 2023 All-Star Game is July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The Tigers' first half ends at home against the Toronto Blue Jays; they'll then start the second half in Seattle for three games against the Mariners.

The Tigers could have a successful final month of the 2023 season, at least. They travel to New York and Los Angeles to play the division-leading Yankees and Dodgers, respectively, and finish the year against the Central-leading Guardians — but they also take on the Reds, Angels, Athletics and Royals, who are all well below .500 this season, for a combined 13 games. The final week of the season features a three-game series against the Royals, followed by three games against the Guardians wrapping up on Oct. 1.

Detroit Tigers' 2023 schedule

March 30-April 2: at Rays

April 3-5: at Astros

April 6-9: vs. Red Sox

April 11-13: at Blue Jays

April 14-16: vs. Giants

April 17-19: vs. Guardians

April 21-23: at Orioles

April 24-26: at Brewers

April 27-30: vs. Orioles

May 2-4: vs. Mets

May 5-7: at Cardinals

May 8-10: at Guardians

May 12-14: vs. Mariners

May 16-17: vs. Pirates

May 19-21: at Nationals

May 22-24: at Royals

May 25-28: vs. White Sox

May 29-31: vs Rangers

June 2-4: at White Sox

June 5-7: at Phillies

June 9-11: vs. Diamondbacks

June 12-14: vs. Braves

June 15-18: at Twins

June 19-21: vs. Royals

June 23-25: vs. Twins

June 26-29: at Rangers

June 30-July 2: at Rockies

July 4-6: vs. Athletics

July 7-9: vs. Blue Jays

July 14-16: at Mariners

July 17-20: at Royals

July 21-23: vs. Padres

July 25-27: vs. Angels

July 28-30: at Marlins

Aug. 1-2: at Pirates

Aug. 4-6: vs. Rays

Aug. 7-10: vs. Twins

Aug. 11-13: at Red Sox

Aug. 15-16: at Twins

Aug. 17-20: at Guardians

Aug. 21-23: vs. Cubs

Aug. 25-27: vs. Astros

Aug. 28-31: vs. Yankees

Sept. 1-3: at White Sox

Sept. 5-7: at Yankees

Sept. 8-10: vs. White Sox

Sept. 12-14: vs. Reds

Sept. 15-17: at Angels

Sept. 18-20: at Dodgers

Sept. 21-24: at Athletics

Sept. 26-28: vs. Royals

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Guardians

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers 2023 schedule: Opening Day on March 30 at Tampa Bay Rays