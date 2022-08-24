ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Lamar Performs Intimate Set In Front Of JAY-Z & Beyoncé In NYC

Brooklyn, NY – Kendrick Lamar treated JAY-Z, Beyoncé and others to an intimate performance in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night (August 6). Just hours after entertaining a sold-out crowd at the Barclays Center on his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tour, Kendrick took his talents to Dumbo House, a swanky, members-only club overlooking the East River.
BET

Kendrick Lamar Explains Why You Barely See Him On Social Media

Kendrick Lamar is giving a bit more insight into why his fans can’t keep up with him on social media. In a profile with Citizen Magazine, Lamar explains that while he might be on social apps he does watch from afar. Also, working with the technologies of the interwebs simply isn’t something he knows how to do.
Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays Center

Kendrick Lamar(Instagram) Since the release of his debut album, "good kid, m.A.A.d city," in 2012, Lamar has enjoyed enormous critical and popular success. He has amassed 14 Grammy victories and, for his 2017 album "DAMN," became the first non-classical, non-jazz musician to receive a Pulitzer Prize. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Lamar's most recent album, was released in May 2022 to positive reviews.
The FADER

I saw Kendrick Lamar in concert and he is not my savior

“Are you alive right now?” Kendrick Lamar’s question boomed through TD Garden not long after he took the stage. Aside from repeating the questions a few times to feed off the crowd’s rapturous energy and thanking Boston for welcoming him back, Kendrick didn’t have much to say in-between songs. The silence outside of his performance felt meditative, as if he were channeling the Kendrick Lamar characterized on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers: cagey, defensive about his responsibilities as an artist and one of the biggest rappers on the planet, and learning how to open up through a mess of conflicting impulses. Early on in his set, a soft robotic voice speaks to Kendrick directly: “You seem to forget who you are… Do you need a reminder?”
Billboard

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ DJ Khaled’s Bee Gees Spin, Snoop Dogg’s Top 10 & More Nostalgia on the Billboard Charts

Everything old is new again on the Billboard charts, with a series of samples, features and remixes putting some legends back on top 40 radio. On Friday, Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl,” which prominently samples Rick James‘ 1981 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freak.” Plus, Snoop Dogg is back in the Hot 100 top 10, thanks to Benny Blanco‘s “Bad Decisions” with BTS (No. 10), marking his fourth decade with a top 10 hit on the chart. And DJ Khaled‘s new song “Staying Alive” (No. 5), featuring Drake and Lil Baby, samples the Bee Gees‘ 1978 Hot 100 No. 1 “Stayin’ Alive” and puts the Brothers Gibb back in the top 10 as songwriters.
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled Suits Up With Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, & Fridayy On "God Did" Track

In all of its heavy-feature-list glory, God Did is here.DJ Khaled has been fiercely promoting this album—much like he does all his others—and fans are still taking in all that the megaproducer has to offer. A major component of Khaled's rollout was his mentions of Jay-Z once again emerging for a feature, so it seemed fitting that we highlighted the album's title track which includes looks from Hov, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy.
Black Enterprise

Dr. Dre Feared Being Called a Sell-Out If He Took the Superbowl Gig, But Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him

It was recently revealed that two legendary New York rappers convinced a West Coast Hip Hop producer to do an epic show in his home state and cement his legacy in hip-hop. According to The New York Daily News, this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak almost didn’t take place. It took rap heavyweights Nas and Jay-Z to convince him to do the halftime performance for good reason.
XXL Mag

Jay-Z’s Best Guest Verses Since His 4:44 Album Ranked

An appearance from Jay-Z is rare these days. Since unleashing his critically acclaimed 4:44 album in 2017, his presence on the mic has gotten quieter. Occasionally, fans are blessed in the form of a feature. And while his foot isn’t on the gas at the moment when it comes to his bars, that’s exactly what the results have been.
Vibe

John Legend And Saweetie Surprise Dancers In “All She Wanna Do” Music Video

12-time Grammy-winning artist (and the first Black man to obtain EGOT status) John Legend has debuted the music video for “All She Wanna Do.” The single, featuring Saweetie, arrives ahead of his anticipated eighth studio album, LEGEND, which drops Friday (Sept. 9). The vibrant, disco-inspired Christian Breslauer-directed visual captures dancers who think they are at an open casting call until Legend and Saweetie show up on set. The audition actually turns out to be the official music video shoot for the song, leaving the auditionees shocked.More from VIBE.comJohn Legend And J.I.D. Team Up For A "Dope" Music VideoJazmine Sullivan Tapped As...
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled Drops "God Did" Ft. Jay-Z, Drake, Eminem, Kanye, Dr. Dre, & More

With every DJ Khaled release comes an epic rollout. Whereas some artists take a low-key approach to sharing information about their records, Khaled comes like a raging storm to let everyone know that he expects for the release to take over the charts. The megaproducer is one of the most celebrated musicians in Hip Hop as his career's reach is unlike any other, and for this New Music Friday (August 26), Khaled has finally delivered his star-studded God Did.
HipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled Says JAY-Z Picked His Latest Cover Art & Says 'God Did' Is His Best Album

Miami, Florida – DJ Khaled has revealed that JAY-Z picked out the cover art for his upcoming thirteenth studio album, God Did which arrives on Friday (August 26). The We The Best boss made the revelation during a recent video interview with Billboard‘s deputy director of Hip Hop and R&B Carl Lamarre. According to Khaled, he stuck to the same formula in having Hov choose a cover out of two options while also revealing the Brooklyn rap legend thinks God Did is his best album.
HipHopDX.com

Kid Cudi Treats Nephew To His First Show: ‘Uncle Scott Was His First Concert’

Kid Cudi has given his nephew a one-of-a-kind experience for his first-ever music concert. On Friday (August 26), Cudder shared a photo of himself and his nephew, Jabari, with his 2.8 million Twitter followers, revealing the youngster got to witness his uncle tear the stage down on his To The Moon tour for his first ever live show.
Complex

The Best New Music This Week: JID, Lil Tjay, DJ Khaled, and More

This is a big week for new music. DJ Khaled is back with his thirteenth studio album, God Did. The title track on the album is a powerhouse collaboration featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, and John Legend. It’s altogether amazing, but some are declaring Hov’s verse his best in years. JID also dropped a new album, entitled The Forever Story, which features the soulful, Ari Lennox-assisted single “Can’t Make You Change.” And Lil Tjay made a triumphant return to music after being shot multiple times this summer. His new single “Beat Da Odds” details the near-fatal incident as well as other obstacles the rapper overcame. This week’s lists also includes a handful of songs from Offset, Pi’erre Bourne, 03 Greedo, IDK, and more.
