Read full article on original website
Related
34-Year-Old Damion Jones Arrested After A Pedestrian Crash On LA Highway 182 (Lafourche Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed one life. An initial investigation reveals Damion Jones, 34, from Gray was traveling in a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, east on LA [..]
L'Observateur
Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian in Lafourche Parish
Lafourche Parish – On August 25, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a serious injury hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Louisiana Highway 316. The crash ultimately claimed the life of a pedestrian whose name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1
Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 24, 2022, that on August 23, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Norma Lane in Lockport, Louisiana. Marcelo Garcia-Lopez, 38, of Lockport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
fox8live.com
Juvenile detained after gunfire wounds girl, damages cars and apartment in Destrehan
DESTREHAN, La. (WVUE) - A juvenile was detained and officials said others were being sought after a girl was wounded and several vehicles and an apartment were struck by gunfire early Saturday morning (Aug. 27). The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responding to reports of gunfire found the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
St. Charles: Juvenile arrested after discharging gun in neighborhood, wounding one
Upon arrival, they discovered juveniles had fired a gun across the street that hit multiple cars and an apartment.
WWL-TV
One dead after Central City double shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a double shooting in Central City that's left one man dead. NOPD officials received a call of shots fired just after 11 p.m. Friday night. Officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds outside a bar on South Rocheblave Street and Washington Avenue.
brproud.com
Thibodaux man critically injured in overnight shooting, police say
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – A man has been critically injured in an early morning shooting Friday, the Thibodaux Police Department said. Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue says officers responded to the 200 block of Sanders Street around 2 a.m. and learned that a male victim had been shot multiple times. He was sent to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The police said information about the victim or a suspected motive will not be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Second person killed in Hoffman Triangle in 15 hours, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead Saturday afternoon in the Hoffman Triangle's second homicide in less than 15 hours, New Orleans police said. Officers were summoned at 1:23 p.m. to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street, where they found the 46-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk. Emergency Medical Services declared him dead there.
Plaquemines Parish Sheriff, family of juvenile share different stories after dashcam video shows deputy kicking suspect during arrest
The family of a 12-year-old boy who was arrested in February is calling for the termination and investigation of two Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Deputies who took him into custody.
NOLA.com
Fifth man arrested in killing at Uptown New Orleans auto repair shop
A fifth man was arrested Thursday in last year's fatal shooting at an Uptown auto repair shop, New Orleans police said. Jessie Hughes, 32, faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Torrin Girard, 20, who was gunned down in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street on Sept. 20. Police said they obtained a warrant for Hughes' arrest two days after the shooting, but Hughes had gone to Austell, Georgia. He was arrested there Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
houmatimes.com
UPDATE: Man Arrested in Vermillion Parish for Threats Made Shoot Lafourche Parish Family
A Vermillion Parish man has been arrested in reference to threats he made to a Lafourche Parish woman and her family. Armon Walker, 24, of Abbeville was charged with terrorizing and cyberstalking. On August 25, 2022, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating threats made by Walker to a woman...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot and killed near Algiers Point Friday afternoon: NOPD
According to the police, a male victim was shot in McDonough at the intersection of Teche Street at Red Allen Way.
L'Observateur
Marrero Resident Pleads Guilty to Role in Interstate Car Theft Ring
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that TAWUAN SYLVESTER, age 47, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on August 23, 2022 before Chief U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown to conspiring to transport and sell stolen cars across state lines in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371 (conspiracy).
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police Investigate Shooting That Left One Person With Critical Injuries
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. this morning. On Friday, August 26, 2022, shortly before 2:00 a.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to the sound of gunfire in the 200 block of Sanders Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been transported to a local hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was subsequently transported to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment for his critical injuries.
brproud.com
Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
L'Observateur
New Orleans man pleads guilty to stealing cars from dealerships and rental facilities
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that GREGORY BUTLER, age 38, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on August 24, 2022 before Chief U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown to conspiring to transport and sell stolen cars across state lines in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371 (conspiracy).
WDSU
Wife accused of killing JSPO sergeant acquitted by a jury
A woman accused of killing her husband, a well-known Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, has been acquitted by a jury and released from jail. Shantel Wagner, also known as Shantel Parria, was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the deadly shooting of Smith. Investigators accused Wagner of second-degree murder...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Metairie home, JPSO says
A man was shot dead Thursday in a residential area of Metairie near Interstate 10 and Clearview Parkway, Jefferson Parish authorities said. The disturbance was reported to Jefferson Parish deputies around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pasadena Avenue (map), according to a statement from JPSO. Deputies found a man inside a residence on the block, which is made up of primarily apartment buildings. He died at the scene.
L'Observateur
3 Edgard men arrested for catalytic converter theft
On August 24, 2022, at 1:15 AM, witnesses were leaving a business establishment in the 2400 block of Williams Boulevard when they observed subjects in the parking lot of a closed auto dealership. The witnesses contacted the police and reported what they observed. Officers quickly responded to the business on...
Comments / 0