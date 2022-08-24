Read full article on original website
wgbh.org
Councilor Baker files subpoena for Arroyo investigation-related documents
Boston City Councilor Frank Baker on Friday began the process of subpoenaing police and school records related to the sexual assault investigations into his colleague Councilor Ricardo Arrroyo, a candidate for Suffolk County district attorney. The subpoena demands “any and all” relevant documents related to any investigation of Arroyo, who...
Insider-Only Hiring of Police Chiefs May Violate Civil Rights Law, Officials Say
Responding to our investigation of a Boston suburb that prohibits hiring outside candidates for police chief, two senators and a prosecutor said such rules may make it harder for women and people of color to attain leadership positions.
Here’s the latest on the controversy surrounding Suffolk D.A. candidate Ricardo Arroyo
Interim District Attorney Kevin Hayden, Arroyo's primary opponent, denied his office or his campaign leaked the police reports for investigations into possible sexual assaults allegedly involving Arroyo. Boston City Councilor and Suffolk County district attorney hopeful Ricardo Arroyo could face an investigation from the state’s attorney regulators. Arroyo, 34,...
wgbh.org
'They get information, they get mobilized': How Java with Jimmy's Facebook livestreams became a must-watch
Since the start of the pandemic, Dorchester native James Hills, who many know as Jimmy of Java with Jimmy, has been livestreaming community conversations on Facebook about the major happenings in Boston. On any given day he might talk about mental health, policing, COVID, or, like yesterday, a conversation with Mayor Michelle Wu. He joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel for a cup of java and a conversation about his work. This transcript has been lightly edited.
Dorchester Reporter
Wu: Newly-revealed allegations against Arroyo are 'troubling'
Mayor Wu on continuing her support for Arroyo: 'We’ll see how this story evolves.'. A bombshell story in the Boston Globe that outlined past allegations of sexual assault involving Boston City Councillor Ricardo Arroyo has roiled the already hotly contested race for Suffolk County District Attorney, just days before voters in Boston start heading to the polls ahead of the Sept. 6 primary.
New England has 4 of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S., according to TripsToDiscover.com
Two of the celebrations are in Massachusetts. If you can’t get to Oktoberfest, a beer festival held in Munich, Germany, each fall, there are plenty of similar celebrations across the U.S. Four of the very best are located right here in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The travel website...
wgbh.org
Boston Public Radio full show: Aug. 25, 2022
We began the show by asking listeners about President Joe Biden administration’s recent string of wins ahead of the midterms. Adam Reilly and Saraya Wintersmith shared their perspectives on the latest in Massachusetts politics, including the fallout of the Boston Globe’s reporting on past sexual assault allegations of Suffolk County district attorney candidate and City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, as well as the races for governor and secretary of state. Reilly is a correspondent for GBH News. Wintersmith covers Boston City Hall for GBH News.
hwy.co
The Story Behind the Oldest Tavern in America
If you love bars with a long history, it may be hard to beat the Bell in Hand Tavern. It’s close to a lot of the action in Boston and has a remarkable claim of longevity. Let’s look into this welcoming watering hole’s history and why it continues to draw visitors more than two centuries later.
westfordcat.org
The Epidemic of 1775, The Bloody Flux: Looking at the Little Picture with Judy Cataldo
WESTFORD — The following press release was shared with WestfordCAT by Linda Greene, museum director of the Westford Historical Society. In the late summer of 1775, a terrible epidemic struck Boston, and much of New England. As the Revolutionary War heated up, and the siege of Boston reached its peak, both armies faced an invisible enemy. Judy Cataldo will join us and explain the disease that was known at the time as the bloody flux. Today, we might know it better by the name dysentery or shigella. The bloody flux was a diarrheal disease that took a terrible toll on the region’s children, including several of Westford’s Col. John Robinson’s children, but now it’s barely remembered, as it’s overshadowed by a smallpox outbreak of the same year.
Boston has the best pet-friendly hotel in America, according to USA Today readers
Dogs receive homemade dog biscuits and plush beds, among other amenities. If you’re wondering whether Fido should accompany you during your next overnight trip to Boston, a Beacon Hill stay was just named the most pet-friendly hotel in America by USA Today readers. The publication named XV Beacon the...
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT
There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
whdh.com
Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world
One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
To Do List: Marshfield Fair, Boston Ukrainian Festival, Boston Jazz Festival
BOSTON -- As part of the last weekend of August, you can check out several fairs and festivals in and around Boston and take a beautiful picture amidst sunflowers in Concord. It's all part of our To Do List.MARSHFIELD FAIRAn August tradition on the South Shore, the Marshfield Fair is in full swing and will begin is 154th year. Gates open at noon daily for the agricultural fair, and over the weekend, some special highlights include the North River Blues Festival, the Antique Truck and Tractor Show, and the Demolition Derby.https://marshfieldfair.org/fair/When: August 19-28, noon-10pmWhere: 140 Main Street, MarshfieldCost: $15 online, children...
tourcounsel.com
The Stunning Revere Beach in Massachusetts
Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts. It is located about five kilometers north of Boston, and was founded in 1896 as the first public beach in the country. In the past it was known as the Coney Island of New England. In summer it is a very busy beach where tourism is quite intense.
thelocalne.ws
Column: Striking out at Crane Beach
We all know about the tragic Ipswich Mill strike of 1913, when police fired to break up a gathering of immigrant workers demanding increased wages. An innocent bystander, Nicoletta Papadopoulou, was fatally shot. This is not that story. Much as Shakespeare had his tragedies and comedies, this Ipswich labor story...
A UMass Dartmouth Degree Can Result In Deep Student Debt
With all the talk about student debt forgiveness these days, it was inevitable that someone would compile a list of some of the Massachusetts colleges and universities and how much it might cost to earn a degree at one of them. I'm glad someone else did it because it saves...
whdh.com
Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS that around 2:30 p.m., officers on Mt. Pleasant Street were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. Police did not say how many officers were in the group.
vanyaland.com
Boston producers hit the surf for a ‘Beats on the Beach’ Block Party
Rilla Force is making sure Boston squeezes some final summer “feels” out of August in more ways that one. Fresh off the release of his new electronic banger “FEELS” (out today, August 26), the producer has also co-organized the Beats on the Beach Block Party, a beatmaker-focused event taking over Dorchester’s Malibu Beach tomorrow (August 27).
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Woburn (MA)
Near the head of the Mystic River Valley, Woburn is a suburban city some ten miles northwest of Boston. Woburn was incorporated as a town in 1642, and a turning point came in 1803 with the opening of the Middlesex Canal. This waterway brought with it the raw material to...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Torrential rain floods streets in Boston’s West Roxbury neighborhood | Boston News
Torrential rain floods streets in Boston's West Roxbury neighborhood. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. In West Roxbury, the heavy rain caused part of Spring Street...
