Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th YearDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Woman Has Been Shot and Killed Near Central & Second Street—Area Roads Are Closed!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed Has Been Charged with the Third MurderDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Pedestrian Has Been Killed in a Car Crash & the Driver Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the seaAnita DurairajPlacitas, NM
Related
Albuquerque man with troubled past pleads guilty to 2021 crime
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew Jaramillo, who was been in trouble with the law since 14-years-old, will spend the next year and a half behind bars. Friday, Jaramillo pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle. Jaramillo was arrested in a stolen car in August 2021 and just a month later, […]
Man charged with beating 4-year-old James Dunklee to death wants to back out of plea deal
The four-year-old was found beaten to death at Zerrick Marquez' apartment near Louisiana and Central in December of 2019.
rrobserver.com
Muhammad Syed pleads not guilty in killings of 3 Muslim men
Muhammad Atif Syed listens from MDC during his arraignment Friday when his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. (Second District Court) Muhammad Atif Syed pleaded not guilty Friday to three counts of first-degree murder in a series of shooting deaths in July and August that rocked Albuquerque’s Muslim community.
Man accused in deadly shooting asks judge to dismiss charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Darryus Chavez, the man accused in a deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque is asking a judge to dismiss the charges against him. Chavez is one of four people charged for the murder of Trevonte Robbins in July 2021. Investigators say the shooting happened near Central and 4th Street, where people in a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SWAT situation in Los Chavez ends after several hours
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Valencia County neighborhood was evacuated for hours as police searched for two fugitives who barricaded themselves in a home. Police swarmed the Los Chavez neighborhood near Juan P. Sanchez Road and Highway 314 while trying to get two men out. It appears that they are in custody. It started around 1:30 Friday […]
16 arrested by Albuquerque police in plan to target shoplifters
Attorney General Balderas said he is pleased with the APD's operation because it will make Albuquerque safer.
kyma.com
Brazilian migrant dies from suicide attempt at New Mexico facility
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On August 24, a young man from Brazil, Kesley Vial, died from a suicide attempt seven days prior. In a press release, his death was a result abhorrent conditions and treatment by ICE while in their custody at the Torrance County Detention Facility in Albuquerque, NM.
Albuquerque police arrest woman suspected of sneaking into businesses through open window panes
Not only was a woman arrested, but a second suspect was arrested.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Albuquerque Police show progress in investigating uses of force
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest report from the outside group tasked with reviewing the Albuquerque Police Department’s use of force investigations shows the department is making progress towards acting within police policy. The group, known as the “External Force Investigation Team” (EFIT) calls APD’s progress “a marked improvement.” Run by an outside team of contractors […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police investigate apartment shooting, one man killed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers in the northeast are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting took place at 4009 Montgomery Blvd. NE. The shooting left one man shot and "clinging to life," according to the department's public information officer. He was transported to University...
KRQE Newsfeed: Attorney General’s Office, Alleged accomplices, Stormy day, City bus ridership, State Fair cocktail
Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque residents fed up with city’s litter problem Albuquerque woman suspected of removing window panes to break into businesses 1 dead after Albuquerque shooting, police say What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1 New Mexico man running for State House District 14 opens lawsuit Gun detained during Eunice high […]
KRQE News 13
Teen who shot at pregnant woman pleads guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen who shot a pregnant girl at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex pleaded guilty Wednesday. Adam Herrera was 15 years old when he and three others began harassing 17-year-old Karla Malagon and her family at the apartment complex off Kathryn and Louisiana in May of 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of threatening Santa Fe hotel workers with knife
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for threatening hotel workers. According to the criminal complaint, a hotel worker at the Double Tree in Santa Fe says they found 40-year-old Brandon Broderick passed out in the elevator last Thursday. The employee asked Broderick whether he needed help, and he pulled out a knife. Police […]
Albuquerque woman suspected of removing window panes to break into businesses
Albuquerque Police Department (APD) believes they've identified the window pane thief.
Woman with long criminal history charged with murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who has been in and out of jail for years is back behind bars, being charged with murder. Reyanon Duncan has a criminal record that dates back to 2006 with offenses including auto theft, drugs, burglary, child abuse and identity theft. Investigators are now saying Duncan and others invaded […]
Attorney general intends to prove Sheryl Williams Stapleton stole at least $1M
In July 2021, the Attorney General's Office searched the home of Sheryl Williams Stapleton.
Man found dead near Clovis train tracks identified as Colorado man
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released more information regarding the body found Wednesday morning on the train tracks east of Martin Luther King Boulevard. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers from the department were called to the train tracks on a reported body. Officials said detectives were dispatched to […]
Two New Mexico women accused of beating, chaining children to bed
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico woman are facing a long list of child abuse charges, the women are accused of beating and chaining up children in their care. Six children between five and 16-years-old were living in the Texico home with Jayme Kushman and Jamie Sena. The children included Sena’s children, Kushman’s family members […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque man faces multiple rape charges in three counties
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of molesting a young relative 20 years ago is accused of striking again. He is facing charges in three different counties involving another girl. His first alleged victim, Melanie Sandoval, says she’s hoping he can finally be stopped. “I want them...
rrobserver.com
Man shot, critically injured in NE ABQ
A man was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in Northeast Albuquerque. Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded sometime before 8:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 3700 block of Bryn Mawr NE, west of Carlisle. “Officers arrived and located a moribund male,” he said. “The...
Comments / 1