Cell Phones

Phone Arena

These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages from iPhone Messages

Most of us at some time or another have sent messages in the heat of the moment that we wish we hadn’t. In iOS 16 Apple will hopefully be helping iOS Message users with new features that will be available on the iPhone and iPad to make it easier for users to edit and even possibly delete messages they have sent. A few software previews have been made available by Apple to developers revealing some of the features that could possibly be implemented in the next iOS release taking place sometime during September 2022.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

4 Ways You Can Get Apple Music for Free

Who doesn't love freebies? Not to mention when it comes to streaming services, which can be a bit pricey for a nice-to-have if we're being honest. That's why anyone would take the opportunity to use any streaming service for free, albeit for a short while. Fortunately, that's possible with Apple Music.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately

Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

What Would Happen if You Disabled Chrome on Android?

You may have noticed that there are some apps on your Android device that cannot be uninstalled or disabled by conventional means. This is sometimes due to the fundamental role that those apps play in your device's functions. For Android, Google Chrome is one of those apps. So, what would...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Change the Default Download Location in Popular Browsers

Have you ever downloaded a file and had no idea where your computer stored it? Or did you have to endlessly scroll through your browser history, so you can re-download the file?. To prevent this from happening again, you should change your browser’s default download location. In this article, we’ll...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Add an Overlapping Photo to Windows 11’s Desktop Wallpaper

The Windows 11 desktop wallpaper image can be anything you want. You can even set up desktop slideshows to flick through multiple pictures. Yet, Windows lacks a built-in feature for adding smaller images that overlap onto the desktop’s wallpaper. Many users would probably utilize such a feature to add...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

4 Things We Expect to See at Apple's "Far Out" Event on September 7

Apple has sent out invites for a special event dubbed "Far Out," which will take place on September 7. The company's track record over the years and all the rumors suggest that the event will focus on Apple's newest iPhone, the iPhone 14, among other releases. Below, we've covered what...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best Video Conferencing Programs for Windows 10

Video-conferencing services are fantastic for organizing and attending work-related meetings or gatherings. They're also great for communicating with family and friends in different locations worldwide, and they let you sign up as part of an online class. Whatever your reason for video conferencing, there are numerous applications out there suited...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

8 Essential Self-Hosting Projects for Your Raspberry Pi

The Raspberry Pi is a single board computer—built down to a price but capable of high performance and performing the kind of tasks you would more readily associate with a server farm or data center. Today, self-hosting web-facing applications and services is a popular hobby, and this article will...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Delete Google Search History on PC or Mobile

Deleting your Google search history regularly is a healthy way to maintain your privacy and security online. Not only will you keep your personal data safe from any potential hackers, but you’ll also stop getting personalized app and content suggestions. Besides that, deleting your history and such personal data...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Create Scheduled Tasks in Windows PowerShell (and Why You Should)

Oftentimes, when you want to schedule tasks in Windows, you'll usually reach for the Windows Task Scheduler utility first. However, it is possible to use Windows PowerShell cmdlets to create, edit and delete scheduled tasks. But why should you use PowerShell to schedule tasks instead of the designated Tash Scheduler...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

4 Alternatives to TweetDeck for Mac

TweetDeck for Mac has been an excellent tool for keeping track of what's most important to you on Twitter and viewing multiple streams of information. Unfortunately, TweetDeck for Mac shut down on July 1st, 2022. This can be frustrating for people relying on Twitter's social media dashboard app. But thankfully, there are some great alternatives out there for Mac.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Use Workspaces and Hot Corners in Linux Mint to Boost Productivity

There are endless situations, wherein you need to toggle between different applications on your desktop. Linux Mint has the perfect solution to ease your application management woes. You can use workspaces to maintain some semblance of neatness in an otherwise messy desktop screen. If this interests you, here's how you...
COMPUTERS

