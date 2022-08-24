Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
iPhone fans go wild for mind-blowing hack to locate handset that’s switched off
TRACKING on the iPhone is great if your device is lost or stolen - but many people don't realise it still works even when switched off. A TikToker has gone viral after revealing her shocking iPhone retrieval which meant she was able to get her handset back from thieves. "You...
Delete messages from iPhone Messages
Most of us at some time or another have sent messages in the heat of the moment that we wish we hadn’t. In iOS 16 Apple will hopefully be helping iOS Message users with new features that will be available on the iPhone and iPad to make it easier for users to edit and even possibly delete messages they have sent. A few software previews have been made available by Apple to developers revealing some of the features that could possibly be implemented in the next iOS release taking place sometime during September 2022.
All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features
YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features. They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number. We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try. Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location. How...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
4 Ways You Can Get Apple Music for Free
Who doesn't love freebies? Not to mention when it comes to streaming services, which can be a bit pricey for a nice-to-have if we're being honest. That's why anyone would take the opportunity to use any streaming service for free, albeit for a short while. Fortunately, that's possible with Apple Music.
5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately
Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
makeuseof.com
What Would Happen if You Disabled Chrome on Android?
You may have noticed that there are some apps on your Android device that cannot be uninstalled or disabled by conventional means. This is sometimes due to the fundamental role that those apps play in your device's functions. For Android, Google Chrome is one of those apps. So, what would...
Warning for all Google Chrome users – popular download can ruin your device
GOOGLE Chrome users are being warned against downloading an extension that can damage their device. An extension dubbed "Internet Download Manager" is currently gaining popularity with Google Chrome users. To date, the extension has been installed by more than 200,000 users. However, as many Chrome users are finding, the extension...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iPhone warning for all users – five ‘memory hungry’ apps to delete now to free up space on your phone
IF your iPhone keeps running out of space, you can free up some storage by deleting memory-hungry apps that you hardly use. Knowing which apps to delete, however, isn't the easiest task – unless you use this handy trick. Filling up your iPhone storage is bad for your device's...
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Default Download Location in Popular Browsers
Have you ever downloaded a file and had no idea where your computer stored it? Or did you have to endlessly scroll through your browser history, so you can re-download the file?. To prevent this from happening again, you should change your browser’s default download location. In this article, we’ll...
makeuseof.com
How to Add an Overlapping Photo to Windows 11’s Desktop Wallpaper
The Windows 11 desktop wallpaper image can be anything you want. You can even set up desktop slideshows to flick through multiple pictures. Yet, Windows lacks a built-in feature for adding smaller images that overlap onto the desktop’s wallpaper. Many users would probably utilize such a feature to add...
makeuseof.com
4 Things We Expect to See at Apple's "Far Out" Event on September 7
Apple has sent out invites for a special event dubbed "Far Out," which will take place on September 7. The company's track record over the years and all the rumors suggest that the event will focus on Apple's newest iPhone, the iPhone 14, among other releases. Below, we've covered what...
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Video Conferencing Programs for Windows 10
Video-conferencing services are fantastic for organizing and attending work-related meetings or gatherings. They're also great for communicating with family and friends in different locations worldwide, and they let you sign up as part of an online class. Whatever your reason for video conferencing, there are numerous applications out there suited...
makeuseof.com
8 Essential Self-Hosting Projects for Your Raspberry Pi
The Raspberry Pi is a single board computer—built down to a price but capable of high performance and performing the kind of tasks you would more readily associate with a server farm or data center. Today, self-hosting web-facing applications and services is a popular hobby, and this article will...
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Google Search History on PC or Mobile
Deleting your Google search history regularly is a healthy way to maintain your privacy and security online. Not only will you keep your personal data safe from any potential hackers, but you’ll also stop getting personalized app and content suggestions. Besides that, deleting your history and such personal data...
makeuseof.com
What Is a Registry File in Windows, and How Do You Create and Use One?
When making changes to the Windows Registry, you can open the Registry Editor and edit the keys and values you need to adjust. But what if you need to make a lot of changes all at once? When this happens, entering them one by one can get tedious pretty quickly.
Google wants to make it way easier to discover and download new PWAs in Chrome
A new Chromium Gerrit commit suggests Google is working on a redesigned interface for the Chrome Apps landing page. This could make it easier to discover new PWAs and manage your existing ones.
makeuseof.com
How to Create Scheduled Tasks in Windows PowerShell (and Why You Should)
Oftentimes, when you want to schedule tasks in Windows, you'll usually reach for the Windows Task Scheduler utility first. However, it is possible to use Windows PowerShell cmdlets to create, edit and delete scheduled tasks. But why should you use PowerShell to schedule tasks instead of the designated Tash Scheduler...
makeuseof.com
4 Alternatives to TweetDeck for Mac
TweetDeck for Mac has been an excellent tool for keeping track of what's most important to you on Twitter and viewing multiple streams of information. Unfortunately, TweetDeck for Mac shut down on July 1st, 2022. This can be frustrating for people relying on Twitter's social media dashboard app. But thankfully, there are some great alternatives out there for Mac.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Workspaces and Hot Corners in Linux Mint to Boost Productivity
There are endless situations, wherein you need to toggle between different applications on your desktop. Linux Mint has the perfect solution to ease your application management woes. You can use workspaces to maintain some semblance of neatness in an otherwise messy desktop screen. If this interests you, here's how you...
Comments / 0