Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
52% of Texans' Student Loan Balance Decreased With Biden’s Forgiveness ProgramTom HandyTexas State
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident shuts down main lanes of IH-610 South Loop at SH-288 westbound
HOUSTON – All main lanes of SH-288 near the South Loop were shut down Saturday afternoon due to an accident. According to Houston Transtar officials, the accident involved a heavy truck. It is unclear what type of accident that truck was in or any word on the condition of...
Click2Houston.com
Freeway back open after 4-vehicle crash shuts down Gulf Freeway northbound near Tellepsen Street
HOUSTON – Roadways are open after a major crash involving four vehicles shuts down all mainlanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway headed northbound. The crash occured shortly before noon between the Telephone Road and Tellepsen Street exit, according to Houston Transtar. No additional details are available.
Major 610 Loop closures expected to create delays all weekend
Both north and southbound lanes will close Friday night for work on the roadway.
cw39.com
Expect closures on I-45 Gulf Freeway as TxDOT prepares for traffic switch
LEAGUE CITY, TX (KIAH) – It may seem like a never ending project on I-45 the Gulf Freeway, but major progress will be made over the next couple of weeks. In order to safely advance the project, crews will be closing various entrance and exit ramps on Friday, August 26 through Monday, August 29. These ramps include:
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC: SH-288 NB at Highway 6 in Brazoria Co. reopens after accident
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A two-vehicle accident caused a complete roadway closure on SH-288 northbound at Highway 6 Friday afternoon, according to Houston Transtar. The accident, which was verified at 12:38 p.m., shut down the left shoulder, left lane and right lane. According to Stephen Woodard with the Department...
Click2Houston.com
Train blocking neighborhood’s only entrance and exit causes problems for residents near Conroe
Getting stuck behind a train can put a damper on your day, especially if you have somewhere to be. One community in the City of Oak Ridge only has two entry points, both facing railroad tracks. Residents say the trains always come at the most inconvenient times causing miles of...
Man wrongly billed after calling CenterPoint energy to report a downed tree on a power line
HOUSTON — A KHOU 11 viewer says he was wrongly charged by CenterPoint Energy after he called to report a downed tree that had fallen on a power line across the street from his home. Esequiel Saenz says on his next bill, he was charged $109 for the calls...
Man wanted after robbing at least 12 food trucks in north Houston, police say
Houston police need your help searching for the man accused of robbing several food trucks in the north Houston area using a sawed-off gun.
mocomotive.com
I-45 AUTO PEDESTRIAN FATAL CRASH
At 12:47 am Saturday 911 started receiving calls for an auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 southbound, just south of Woodlands Parkway. Units arrived to find a male on the right lane of the main lanes close to where the entrance ramp from Woodla…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/i-45-auto-pedestrian-fatal-crash/
Click2Houston.com
Power On Through the Worst Power Outage
HOUSTON – No one ever wants to be left without power for days on end and that happens often in Texas when a disaster hits. Having a generator for back up power can help you prepare for the worst, while hoping for the best. Melanie Camp visited Yvette and...
Click2Houston.com
2 vehicles, 3 motorcycles involved in major crash in the Huffman area, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A major crash involving multiple vehicles and motorcycles is now being investigated, according to deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash happened in the 24400 block of FM 2100 near FM 1960 on Saturday afternoon. According to...
cw39.com
Nightly closure on I-45 in The Woodlands starts Tuesday
HOUSTON (KIAH) – More construction is taking place on I-45 this week with a nightly closure on I-45 North in The Woodlands. Tuesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. all main lanes of I-45 southbound will be shutdown between The Woodlands Parkway down to Rayford Road. This closure will take place Tuesday and Wednesday night with the main lanes reopening the following morning at 5 a.m.
Where to get the best cold drinks in Houston as summer continues
From mangonadas to boba, these shops, restaurants and bars deliver the refreshing goods.
Click2Houston.com
Long pickup lines for Harmony Schools creating traffic jams on busy road, parents say
There are three Harmony schools on one campus off the North Sam Houston Tollway and because they are charter, there are no busses which means every parent has to pick their kids up. And some say that’s no easy task. ”Every day, every day,” said one parent in line....
cw39.com
Man dies after crashing into tree on Washington Avenue
HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police have learned a man critically injured in a crash at 3900 Washington Avenue on Sunday (Aug. 21) has died. Houston police said the identity of the man, 29, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant D. Arnold...
kwhi.com
MAJOR TRAFFIC CRASH ON HIGHWAY 6 BETWEEN NAVASOTA AND COLLEGE STATION
Update @ 10:15 a.m. Tuesday: An update to this story can be read here. Original Story @ 4:45 p.m. Monday: Authorities are at the scene of a multi-vehicle traffic crash on Highway Six South in front of Navasota Mirror and Glass. The Navasota Examiner is reporting on their Facebook page...
Why was flooding during Harvey so bad?
HOUSTON — Why was flooding during Harvey so bad? A lot of rain fell in the Houston area during Hurricane Harvey. One spot in Nederland recorded over 60 inches of rainfall. That is a record for the United States. A study in the journal Nature looked at why. Study...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
13 Unsolved: Patricia Kaye Humphreys vanished from drive-in movie theater in NW Houston in 1975
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — On June 25, 1975, Patricia Kaye Humphreys, 15, and her sister Debra, 16, went to the Thunderbird Drive-In located in northwest Harris County for a double feature. Two Dustin Hoffman movies were playing: “Lenny” followed by “Midnight Cowboy.” It was the first time their mother let her girls take the family car out by themselves.
bluebonnetnews.com
2 brothers killed in fatal crash in Devers Thursday
A head-on accident on Thursday, Aug. 25, has claimed the life of two brothers and seriously injured another driver, all from the Beaumont area, according to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The accident took place at 12:23 p.m. on...
cw39.com
Prayers answered, and then some: 8 inches of rain prompts flash flood warning
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Persistent rain Wednesday morning dropped 8″ of rain west of Houston in an area that was in exceptional drought. Yet another example of going from drought to flood in Texas. While covering the flash flood warning between Columbus and Sealy along I-10, CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan...
