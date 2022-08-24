ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cw39.com

Expect closures on I-45 Gulf Freeway as TxDOT prepares for traffic switch

LEAGUE CITY, TX (KIAH) – It may seem like a never ending project on I-45 the Gulf Freeway, but major progress will be made over the next couple of weeks. In order to safely advance the project, crews will be closing various entrance and exit ramps on Friday, August 26 through Monday, August 29. These ramps include:
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

TRAFFIC: SH-288 NB at Highway 6 in Brazoria Co. reopens after accident

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A two-vehicle accident caused a complete roadway closure on SH-288 northbound at Highway 6 Friday afternoon, according to Houston Transtar. The accident, which was verified at 12:38 p.m., shut down the left shoulder, left lane and right lane. According to Stephen Woodard with the Department...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

I-45 AUTO PEDESTRIAN FATAL CRASH

At 12:47 am Saturday 911 started receiving calls for an auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 southbound, just south of Woodlands Parkway. Units arrived to find a male on the right lane of the main lanes close to where the entrance ramp from Woodla…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/i-45-auto-pedestrian-fatal-crash/
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Power On Through the Worst Power Outage

HOUSTON – No one ever wants to be left without power for days on end and that happens often in Texas when a disaster hits. Having a generator for back up power can help you prepare for the worst, while hoping for the best. Melanie Camp visited Yvette and...
MAGNOLIA, TX
cw39.com

Nightly closure on I-45 in The Woodlands starts Tuesday

HOUSTON (KIAH) – More construction is taking place on I-45 this week with a nightly closure on I-45 North in The Woodlands. Tuesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. all main lanes of I-45 southbound will be shutdown between The Woodlands Parkway down to Rayford Road. This closure will take place Tuesday and Wednesday night with the main lanes reopening the following morning at 5 a.m.
cw39.com

Man dies after crashing into tree on Washington Avenue

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police have learned a man critically injured in a crash at 3900 Washington Avenue on Sunday (Aug. 21) has died. Houston police said the identity of the man, 29, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant D. Arnold...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Why was flooding during Harvey so bad?

HOUSTON — Why was flooding during Harvey so bad? A lot of rain fell in the Houston area during Hurricane Harvey. One spot in Nederland recorded over 60 inches of rainfall. That is a record for the United States. A study in the journal Nature looked at why. Study...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

13 Unsolved: Patricia Kaye Humphreys vanished from drive-in movie theater in NW Houston in 1975

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — On June 25, 1975, Patricia Kaye Humphreys, 15, and her sister Debra, 16, went to the Thunderbird Drive-In located in northwest Harris County for a double feature. Two Dustin Hoffman movies were playing: “Lenny” followed by “Midnight Cowboy.” It was the first time their mother let her girls take the family car out by themselves.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

2 brothers killed in fatal crash in Devers Thursday

A head-on accident on Thursday, Aug. 25, has claimed the life of two brothers and seriously injured another driver, all from the Beaumont area, according to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The accident took place at 12:23 p.m. on...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

