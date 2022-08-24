ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Watch: UA commit Yhonzae Pierre has another strong outing

Alabama edge commit Yhonzae Pierre picked up right where he left off last week on Friday night, posting another strong outing for Eufaula (Ala.). The four-star prospect, a long-time UA pledge, recorded six tackles, including one tackle for loss, four pass break-ups, four quarterback pressures, and a two-point conversion catch in a 22-14 win over Stanhope Elmore.
EUFAULA, AL
How Auburn's 10 transfers fared in preseason camp

Bryan Harsin clearly values the transfer portal for his roster-building — at least early on with the Tigers — as he and his staff have added 19 non-JUCO transfers in their first two offseasons. This year, Auburn welcomed 10 transfer additions — half in the spring, half in...
PODCAST: Auburn AD Allen Greene's departure a long time coming

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King, Jason Caldwell and Phillip Marshall react to Allen Greene's departure as Auburn's athletic director. What led to the parting of ways, how does it affect Bryan Harsin, and what does Auburn need its next AD?. RUN TIME: 27...
AUBURN, AL

