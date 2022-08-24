ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clintonville, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Bat found in a Waupaca County park tests positive for rabies

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bat that was found in a Clintonville park on August 20 tested positive for rabies. Waupaca County Public Health states that it has been in contact with people who were believed to be exposed but asks that anyone else who believes to have had contact with the bat to contact their medical provider.
wearegreenbay.com

Dog attacks Neenah resident, police seek answers

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah police are searching for any information surrounding the whereabouts of a dog that attacked a resident earlier this month. According to the Neenah Police Department, on the evening of August 23, a resident was walking in the Lake Steet and Adams Street area when an unknown dog came up to the resident and began biting him several times.
City
Clintonville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: For the love of a dog

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc County boy is overcoming grief with the help of a dog. In Thursday’s Small Towns, we introduce you to Ethan and Sandy in Cooperstown. Sandy is a four-year-old beagle mix rescued from Kentucky. For six weeks this summer, Sandy helped Ethan Schwartz overcome his pain.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Fire Forces Family Out Of Their Home

TOWN OF LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) -The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the American Red Cross is helping a family displaced after a fire. An exact number of people displaced was not given. The fire began around 9 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cavil Way in Ledgeview. No...
LEDGEVIEW, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Firefighters extinguish De Pere duplex fire

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The blazing fire that ignited at a De Pere duplex on Friday night has been extinguished. Officials confirmed with Local 5 that the flames coming from a duplex on Cavil Way had been put out. Firefighters from several agencies responded to the incident. Local...
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

ArtStreet expands in new location in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - After 40 years in downtown Green Bay, ArtStreet is back but in a new location at Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubenon. The move means more room for vendors but also some uncertainty. The event started at 3 o’clock Friday afternoon and already there were people browsing the...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wtaq.com

Artstreet Moves To A New Home

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Artstreet is back in Northeast Wisconsin, but for the first time in it’s 40 year history, it’s not in downtown Green Bay. So far, organizers have heard mixed reviews about the new location in Ashwaubomay Park. As Artstreet officials and visitors alike begin...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Hands Across De Pere raising money for families in need

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Hands Across De Pere returns Sunday to raise money for families in need. The fundraiser is Sunday, Aug. 29, 3-6 p.m., at the Swan Club at 875 Heritage Rd. There will be music from The Cougars, food, drinks, prizes, 50/50 raffles, and auction items. Raffle...
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Calming fears as kids return to class

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many students are returning to school to a pre-pandemic routine and out of virtual learning. That could lead to anxiety for some children. “Over the last couple of years, we’ve have seen an increase in anxiety and depression in our kids and I think COVID had a lot to do with that, and the social isolation and not having a normal routine,” says Dr. Abby Smolcich, a pediatrician with ThedaCare.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Utility emergency over, WIS 76 reopened to motorists

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the utility emergency that shut down a portion of WIS 76 in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened and the utility emergency is over. There is still no word on...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

1707 Sunset Lane New Holstein WI

City living with the quiet, country feel. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is in a great location on the Southern edge of New Holstein. It has updated bathrooms and new carpet in the living and dining rooms. It has an attached 2 car garage and a concrete pad on the side of the garage. The home sits on a large corner lot and has a large sandbox and playground in the backyard as well as a wood deck that is great for entertaining. The home is near the aquatic center, parks and walking trails.
NEW HOLSTEIN, WI
WausauPilot

Portage County man reported missing

Police in Portage County are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing Friday who was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids. Sheriff’s officials say David A. Goodpasture last had contact with his family at about 6 p.m. Thursday., Aug. 25. Goodpasture, of the town of Stockton, is described as a white man who is 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan with Wisconsin plate number ALT5561. The vehicle has a damaged driver side exterior mirror.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Harp Gallery Antique Furniture opens doors at new location

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A staple antique store in Outagamie County opened new doors during its grand opening Thursday in the City of Kaukauna. Local 5 News was there to capture the special moment. Harp Gallery Antique Furniture, alongside the Fox Cities and Heart of the Valley Chambers of...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Grand Chute Fire Department warns about phone scam

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Fire Department is warning residents about a phone scam claiming the department is asking for donations. The fire department says a citizen reported receiving a phone call soliciting a donation for Family Safety Day and asking for their credit card information. The...
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Body discovered in Rib Mountain field, investigation underway

Police are investigating after a body was discovered Monday in Rib Mountain, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department news release. Sheriff’s officials say the discovery was made just before noon in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodchuck Lane in the town of Rib Mountain.
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin Justice Dept. takes over case of Fox River boat crash

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed with Action 2 News it is taking over the case of a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River and “any potential prosecution.”. The DOJ did not provide a reason that it was taking over the review. As Action...
OSHKOSH, WI

