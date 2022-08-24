The Los Angeles Lakers made an interesting trade this week, acquiring guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. There’s no doubt that Beverley can be an impactful player for Los Angeles, but it does raise questions about whether or not the team will hang onto guard Russell Westbrook this offseason. It has been reported that the team is exploring deals for the former MVP ahead of training camp.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO