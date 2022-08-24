Read full article on original website
Vanessa Bryant Drops 'Mambacita' Jewelry Line on 'Mamba Day'
Vanessa Bryant has announced a new partnership to raise money for the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. On Wednesday, Bryant, 40, shared an image on Instagram of a bracelet featured in her MAMBACITA x ZC jewelry collaboration with LA-based Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry. The bracelet, worn on Bryant's arm just...
Report: Talen Horton-Tucker was ‘kind of on an island’ with Lakers and didn’t have many friends
The Talen Horton-Tucker era came to an end in Los Angeles this week when the Los Angeles Lakers traded him and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Patrick Beverley. Beverley, a proven veteran, figures to help the Lakers in the backcourt, and it opens up a path...
Former Lakers champion says team needs to get Buddy Hield and Myles Turner to get ring after Beverley trade
Los Angeles Lakers legend Rick Fox had a message for the team for how it can win another NBA championship. Following the Lakers’ deal for guard Patrick Beverley on Wednesday night, Fox shared two more players that he would like to see the team acquire ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.
Report: Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz are viewed as ‘obvious’ landing spots for Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers could move guard Russell Westbrook this offseason, especially since they traded for guard Patrick Beverley earlier this week. It’s been reported that Los Angeles is looking to move Westbrook prior to the start of training camp, and one NBA executive believes there are three potential landing spots for the former MVP this offseason.
Report: Carmelo Anthony has interest in returning to New York Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers made their first really substantial move of the offseason earlier this week when they traded for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. The move should help the Lakers solve the issue of their forgettable defense from last season. However, that positive addition is being followed by a report indicating a possible loss.
Jalen Rose explains why Michael Jordan is the G.O.A.T. over LeBron James by using straightforward reasoning
If there is one thing NBA fans, players, former players and media personalities love to debate the most, it’s who is the greatest player of all time between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. The latest former player to weigh in on the debate was Jalen Rose, and he explained...
Patrick Beverley has seemingly put his beef with Russell Westbrook behind him
When the Los Angeles Lakers completed a trade for veteran guard Patrick Beverley, the first place a lot of Lakers fans’ minds went was Russell Westbrook. Westbrook and Beverley have not been fans of one another for years, and both players have had not-so-nice things to say about each other.
Skip Bayless: ‘Patrick Beverley right now is better than Russell Westbrook’
The Los Angeles Lakers made an interesting trade this week, acquiring guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. There’s no doubt that Beverley can be an impactful player for Los Angeles, but it does raise questions about whether or not the team will hang onto guard Russell Westbrook this offseason. It has been reported that the team is exploring deals for the former MVP ahead of training camp.
Report: Lakers now ‘more likely’ to move Russell Westbrook before start of training camp after Patrick Beverley trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to move guard Russell Westbrook before the start of training camp, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. It makes sense, as the Lakers made a major deal on Wednesday night, acquiring guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Stanley Johnson and Talen Horton-Tucker.
