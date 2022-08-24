Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy did not mince words on a California decision to ban gas-powered cars starting 2035. “I think that policy is bad and stupid. I think that policy only harms people from the standpoint that government is going to dictate what you can buy. Here we are with people with that like minded opinion that they know best and want to control all. They have now raised our price of living,” McCarthy said Friday.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO