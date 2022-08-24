ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

Local Fast Food Business Leader Says CA Bill an ‘Attack’ on Industry

It is the classic battle between labor and business. A bill headed to the state Senate could drastically change fast food franchises. The bill, AB 257 would establish a 10-member state council — appointed by the governor, Speaker of the Assembly, and Senate Rules Committee — to examine wages and working conditions in the fast food industry.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

The march for farm workers’ rights ends without support

SACRAMENTO – Today marks the end of the United Farm Workers’ 335 mile march to support Assembly Bill 2183, which Newsom recently announced he would not support in its current form. After 24 days of marching in the Central Valley’s greuling three-digit temperatures, the United Farm Workers’ (UFW)...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Fresno

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Fresno, CA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Fresno from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Visalia, CA
Education
City
Visalia, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Visalia, CA
Government
Local
California Education
thesungazette.com

Changes coming for future VUSD graduates

VISALIA – Mathematics isn’t most people’s favorite or even preferred school subject, but taking an additional class could be the difference between a student getting accepted to a four-year university right out of high school, or going to community college. Visalia Unified is getting a start on...
VISALIA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
GV Wire

In Clovis, House GOP Leader Calls California Gas Car Ban ‘Stupid’

Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy did not mince words on a California decision to ban gas-powered cars starting 2035. “I think that policy is bad and stupid. I think that policy only harms people from the standpoint that government is going to dictate what you can buy. Here we are with people with that like minded opinion that they know best and want to control all. They have now raised our price of living,” McCarthy said Friday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
visitfresnocounty.org

Discover These Outdoor Hidden Gems in Fresno County

From scenic hiking trails, fishing and swimming in our gorgeous lakes and beautiful gardens, there's an outdoor adventure for everyone in Fresno County! Here are some of our favorite hidden gems that take you outdoors!. Location: 5021 W Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93722. Walk through this underground wonder that was...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Meal#Vusd#Universal Meals Program#The National School Lunch#Breakfast Programs
mynews4.com

New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Fresno Program Steers Eager Workers to Good Paying Trucker Jobs

Corina Hernandez is going trucking to build a better life for herself and her 15-year-old son. “I hope that I will be able to buy a home for me and my son,” she said. Hernandez is one of 24 students at the John Lawson Trucking School, newly reopened in a JD Food facility near Fresno. Funded by federal dollars through the Fresno Economic Development Corporation, the school held a ribbon cutting Thursday.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
thesungazette.com

Devastating citrus disease hits U.S. for first time in Tulare County

TULARE – For the first time ever, a citrus tree disease known as the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus was found in the United States during a farm inspection in Tulare. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus (CYVCV) on a farm in Tulare during a routine inspection. This virus has never been found in the Americas before. CYVCV is untreatable and can cause significant economic loss and decrease in fruit production, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA).
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Animal shelters unite for Super Adoption event in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Animal Center and other local shelters will be hosting a Super Adoption Event as part of their efforts to Clear the Shelters. This year, the nonprofit no-kill shelter is maximizing the adoption efforts with the nationwide program Clear the Shelters which runs for a month to encourage pet adoptions […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

This Fresno Area High School Gives Students a Choice on Cellphones

Bullard High School in northwest Fresno isn’t the only Valley school with a new cellphone rule this school year. But unlike their counterparts at Bullard, Selma High School’s 1,800 students can choose whether they hang onto their cellphone or have to put it in a storage pouch. Under...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy