Local Fast Food Business Leader Says CA Bill an ‘Attack’ on Industry
It is the classic battle between labor and business. A bill headed to the state Senate could drastically change fast food franchises. The bill, AB 257 would establish a 10-member state council — appointed by the governor, Speaker of the Assembly, and Senate Rules Committee — to examine wages and working conditions in the fast food industry.
The march for farm workers’ rights ends without support
SACRAMENTO – Today marks the end of the United Farm Workers’ 335 mile march to support Assembly Bill 2183, which Newsom recently announced he would not support in its current form. After 24 days of marching in the Central Valley’s greuling three-digit temperatures, the United Farm Workers’ (UFW)...
Fresno siblings receive scholarships for drought technology
A brother and sister from Fresno are being recognized and rewarded for coming up with technology to help farmers better prepare for drought conditions.
Metros sending the most people to Fresno
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Fresno, CA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Fresno from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Tule River Tribe lacking water amid drought
There are about 16-hundred people that live at the reservation near Porterville with water being a constant barrier faced by residents.
Valley towns are going to stay hotter for longer. Here’s what that means for your health
This story is part of a series produced by Fresnoland and the Central Valley News Collaborative, exploring the impact of climate change on various populations within the central San Joaquin Valley, particularly those most vulnerable to these extreme weather conditions. Under the overhang of an apartment complex on the border...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Changes coming for future VUSD graduates
VISALIA – Mathematics isn’t most people’s favorite or even preferred school subject, but taking an additional class could be the difference between a student getting accepted to a four-year university right out of high school, or going to community college. Visalia Unified is getting a start on...
'Rather scary scene': Wildfire starts in Nevada north of Burning Man
According to the Bureau of Land Management's Nevada fire map, the Cherry Gulch Fire has burned 10,000 acres as of Saturday morning.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
In Clovis, House GOP Leader Calls California Gas Car Ban ‘Stupid’
Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy did not mince words on a California decision to ban gas-powered cars starting 2035. “I think that policy is bad and stupid. I think that policy only harms people from the standpoint that government is going to dictate what you can buy. Here we are with people with that like minded opinion that they know best and want to control all. They have now raised our price of living,” McCarthy said Friday.
Discover These Outdoor Hidden Gems in Fresno County
From scenic hiking trails, fishing and swimming in our gorgeous lakes and beautiful gardens, there's an outdoor adventure for everyone in Fresno County! Here are some of our favorite hidden gems that take you outdoors!. Location: 5021 W Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93722. Walk through this underground wonder that was...
California Inflation Relief Checks: state adds new group to eligible recipients
Millions of Californians are eagerly awaiting their Middle Class Tax Refund — also referred to as “inflation relief” payments by legislators – as we get closer to the October disbursement dates. This isn’t the first time the state issued direct payments to residents; you may remember...
New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
KMPH TV reporter leaves Central Valley to return home: ‘I want to make clear, I love Fresno.’
During the pandemic, Marie Edinger didn’t see her family for a full year. That was understandable, what with Edinger being from Florida, originally, but living and working in Fresno as a multimedia reporter and anchor at KMPH FOX 26. But it became a bit much and now Edinger is returning to Florida to be closer to her family.
Fresno Program Steers Eager Workers to Good Paying Trucker Jobs
Corina Hernandez is going trucking to build a better life for herself and her 15-year-old son. “I hope that I will be able to buy a home for me and my son,” she said. Hernandez is one of 24 students at the John Lawson Trucking School, newly reopened in a JD Food facility near Fresno. Funded by federal dollars through the Fresno Economic Development Corporation, the school held a ribbon cutting Thursday.
Devastating citrus disease hits U.S. for first time in Tulare County
TULARE – For the first time ever, a citrus tree disease known as the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus was found in the United States during a farm inspection in Tulare. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus (CYVCV) on a farm in Tulare during a routine inspection. This virus has never been found in the Americas before. CYVCV is untreatable and can cause significant economic loss and decrease in fruit production, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA).
Animal shelters unite for Super Adoption event in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Animal Center and other local shelters will be hosting a Super Adoption Event as part of their efforts to Clear the Shelters. This year, the nonprofit no-kill shelter is maximizing the adoption efforts with the nationwide program Clear the Shelters which runs for a month to encourage pet adoptions […]
This Fresno Area High School Gives Students a Choice on Cellphones
Bullard High School in northwest Fresno isn’t the only Valley school with a new cellphone rule this school year. But unlike their counterparts at Bullard, Selma High School’s 1,800 students can choose whether they hang onto their cellphone or have to put it in a storage pouch. Under...
Tule River Tribe faces constant water woes
The Tule River Indian Tribe has been battling a shortage of water for decades. Now, tribal leaders are speaking up and hoping for relief from the state.
