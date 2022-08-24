Read full article on original website
Explore hidden gems Sowbelly Canyon, Coffee Park near Harrison
Nestled below Pants Butte and Castle Rock in Sioux County lies Sowbelly Canyon, offering a secluded, enchanting experience whether you’re looking for a scenic drive, birdwatching or first-class trout fishing. Often referred to as a “Pine Ridge paradise,” the 11-mile Sowbelly Canyon, surrounded by buttes, pine trees, abundant wildlife...
Nebraska commissioners to consider changes to wild turkey seasons for 2023
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider recommendations for 2023 wild turkey hunting seasons at its Aug. 31 meeting at Fort Robinson State Park. The meeting begins at 8 a.m. Mountain time at the park’s Buffalo Barracks, 3200 U.S. 20, Crawford. The proposed changes to orders for the...
'Friendly Festival' to be held in Hay Springs
The Hay Springs Chamber of Commerce and other community organizations will be holding the 94th annual Hay Springs Friendly Festival Aug. 25 - Aug. 28. This year's Grand Marshals are Jim and Sandy Heesacker.
Alliance council approves development for Heartland Flats Apartments, Mall
At its Aug. 16 meeting, Alliance City Council approved the redevelopment plan for the Alliance Heartland Flats Mall and Apartments Project. The new building will be located on the west side of Alliance along Highway 385 near the new Runza restaurant. This new four-story development would bring 51 one and...
Alliance library to hold 'Story Time' in September
Alliance – Beginning in September, the Alliance Public Library invites ages 3-6 for Story Time Explorers on Tuesdays at 10am and Thursdays at 1pm in the Children’s Room. Please register your child(ren) at the circulation desk. Themes include “A Grandparent’s Love” on September 6th and 8th, “School Adventures” on September 13th and 15th, “Around the World” on September 20th and 22nd, then “Bee Kind” on September 27th and 29th. Story Time includes several stories, birthdays, puppets, music, crafts and more.
'Drive-Through Job & Resource Fair' to be held at BBDC in Alliance
The Nebraska Department of Labor along with Box Butte Development Corporation (BBDC), Alliance Chamber of Commerce, NCAPWN, Western Nebraska Community College and other partners are holding a Drive-Through Job and Resource Fair on Aug. 31 at BBDC.
'Uptown On Campus' to be held at Chadron State College
Uptown On Campus will be held at Chadron State College on Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The event will be held at the Chadron State Student Center. This is an opportunity for you to come to campus, connect with Chadron State College students and showcase what you offer in Chadron.
Box Butte Co. Fair small pet results
(Exhibitor Name, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing)
Help count species at Chadron State Park Bioblitz
The public is invited to explore the natural diversity of the Pine Ridge and help catalog the species found there during the Chadron State Park Bioblitz on Sept. 9-10. The free, family-friendly event will join members of the public with natural resources experts to explore and learn about the biodiversity and habitat at the park. Then, participants will work to identify as many plants and animals as possible during the event.
City of Alliance Aging Office experiencing phone problems
Alliance – The City of Alliance Aging Office is experiencing technical difficulties causing their phone lines to be down. Please call 308-762-1293 for service.
Alliance man arrested in Scottsbluff following vehicle, foot pursuit
On Aug. 19 at 6:35 p.m. Scottsbluff police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue. At approximately 6:51 p.m. officers located the stolen vehicle traveling in the area of 7th Avenue and East Overland Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle. 38-year-old...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200679 07:20 EMS : MEDICAL 600 W. 2ND STREET/ MEDICAL EMERGENCY REPORTED/INDIVIDUAL PLACED UNDER EMERGENCY PROTECTIVE CUSTODY Closed - Resolved. P202200681 23:49 ASSAULT : ASSAULT Officers were dispatched to Box Butte General Hospital referencing an assault. Officers spoke with one female. This case is open for investigation. Open - Under Investigation.
Panhandle police activity, Aug. 18 - Aug. 25
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Chadron State splits first two matches to open season in Billings
The 2022 Chadron State College volleyball season was served up on Friday. The Eagles went 1-1 on their first day of a tournament in Billings, Montana, winning 3-1 over the University of Mary in the afternoon, and losing 1-3 to Saint Martin's University in the evening. Mary got its best...
