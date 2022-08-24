Read full article on original website
Related
Man refuses to eat daughter-in-law's home-cooked food after accepting an invitation to dinner
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandfather was an unpleasant man. He never had a good thing to say about anything or anyone. My mother dreaded going to his house for any reason; unfortunately for her, he may have been her father-in-law, but he was also her tenant. So he called her whenever anything went wrong in the house.
Virginia Patton, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Actress, Dies at 97
Virginia Patton, best known for her role as Ruth Dakin Bailey in the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” has died. She was 97. A funeral home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, confirmed that Patton passed Thursday, Aug. 18 in an assisted living home. No additional details or cause of death has been released.
Review: Love, hope and ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’
There is not a cynical molecule in the makeup of George Miller’s “ Three Thousand Years of Longing, ” a patient and occasionally dazzling fantasy about love, myth, hope, companionship and perhaps, most of all, about storytelling. Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, wrapped in plush white bathrobes, will reiterate the storytelling point over and over again during a vulnerable, sprawling conversation in a stately Istanbul hotel suite that’s nice enough to make one consider a career in academia.
Is it time we ditched the word ‘gardening’?
The term might seem inoffensive, but it’s loaded with cultural baggage, says James Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
What a Biography Really Reveals
Earlier this month, the Pulitzer Prize– and National Book Award–winning author David McCullough died. Over five decades, he wrote many books about American history, including ones about the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge and the 1889 Johnstown, Pennsylvania, flood, but he was especially known for two presidential biographies, Truman and John Adams. Both were best sellers and landmark achievements; both took him years to complete. Because of the level of commitment these projects required, McCullough always chose his subjects carefully: “It’s like picking a roommate,” he once said. He’s not alone in that sentiment. In a late-in-life memoir, James Atlas, another acclaimed biographer, concluded that what motivated him—more than the chance to brush up against the lives of the famous—was “long days in the company of someone I had never met but would come to know better than anyone else in the world.”
Woman working at ‘The Conjuring’ house shares a day in her life inside the haunted home
A woman who works at the real-life The Conjuring home has shared what an average day is like for her after she spends a night in the haunted house.Madison Heinzen works at the real-life haunted home which inspired the The Conjuring movies, and her parents used to own the 18th-century farmhouse in Rhode Island before it was sold for $1.5m in May. Now, Heinzen continues to run the house’s operations, lead tours for visitors and even sleeps in the house for one week every month.Heinzen has more than one million followers on TikTok, where she documents the day-to-day happenings...
thecinemaholic.com
Is Paradise Highway Based on a True Story?
‘Paradise Highway’ is a crime drama that follows the story of a woman who is tasked with delivering a package. When she discovers that the package is actually a little girl who is a victim of trafficking, she starts reconsidering her actions. This poses trouble for her, as well as her brother, as now both the cops as well as the traffickers are after them.
spoilertv.com
Five Days at Memorial - Miniseries - Review
Based on Sheri Fink's 2013 book Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital, Five Days at Memorial depicts what happened at a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Louisiana in 2005. It plays a little like a documentary in that real footage is interspersed with the fictionalization of the story, and the series follows the aftermath as investigators try to determine how 45 people ended up dying in the hospital.
Comments / 0