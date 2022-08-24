Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
The most expensive home for sale in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas May Add 1 Million to Combat HomelessnessTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions Continuing to Fail as Numbers IncreaseLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with VictoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 25 years with free cake giveaway in September: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re a cake person, you’ve more than likely given Nothing Bundt Cakes a try, especially if you’re in North Texas as this incredible bakery is based in Dallas! The company is going to be celebrating its 25th birthday. Its stores will be...
This Dallas wine spot offers ‘wine on tap’ with 60 taps to choose from
Not only does having wine on tap help the quality of their wine, but Sixty Vines saves 26 bottles of wine per keg that don't go back to the environment.
Texas Attraction Uses Over 100,000 Gourds to Create Breathtaking Pumpkin Paradise
Fall is quickly approaching which means everybody will be breaking out the pumpkin spice and looking for fall festivals and pumpkin patches. Well, if it's pumpkins you are looking for, it's pumpkins galore at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. When I say "pumpkins galore", I'm talking over 100,000 of those bad boys.
fox4news.com
Fundraiser event and home decor pop-up begins Friday
An annual event bringing together philanthropy and interior design kicks off Friday. FOX 4's consumer reporter Steve Noviello loves scoring a great deal. He takes you inside Thrift Studio where shoppers can find deep discounts on high-end furnishings with the money going back to a Dallas nonprofit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best Friends Doggy Daycare now open inside Frisco Walmart
Best Friends Doggy Daycare is now open inside the Frisco Walmart on Preston Road. (Courtesy Best Friends Pet Hotel) Best Friends Doggy Daycare is now open inside the Frisco Walmart at 8555 Preston Road. The facility opened Aug. 3 and is hosting a grand opening event at 10 a.m. Aug. 27. Best Friends offers boarding, grooming, training and veterinary services. 469-827-8045. www.bestfriendspetcare.com.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Restaurant Week Features First Destination Restaurant
As DFW Restaurant Week celebrates its 25th year, it is adding a destination restaurant offering discounted dishes for charity. The month-long parade of eateries added Triple N Ranch Winery this year, and it is truly a special place for foodies and, more importantly, those who celebrate brunch as its own unique experience.
mysweetcharity.com
MySweetCharity Opportunity: Stronger Together Breakfast
According to Stronger Together Breakfast Co-Chairs Purvi Albers and Quincy Roberts,. “We are thrilled to chair the first in-person event, benefiting Family Gateway, since 2019! We can’t wait to come together as a community and reflect on everything that has been accomplished in recent years, despite an ongoing pandemic. ‘Stronger Together Breakfast: Celebrating the Power of Community’ will be Friday, October 28, at the Omni Dallas Hotel with featured speaker Chris Gardner. Selwyn Rayzor and Rich Moses are serving as honorary co-chairs.
This Frisco Italian restaurant boasts hormone, preservative-free food
The one downside to eating out is that you are always unsure about what all goes into the food you're eating. Cue Mici Italian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CW33 NewsFix
Report says these are the best cheap red wines to drink in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting your wine on is important after a long day’s work or just to sit back and relax over the weekend with your gal-pals or dude-bros. Why the wine talk? Well, Sunday, August 28, is National Red Wine Day! If you’re into stomping grapes and make your own wine at home, go right ahead. NationalToday says you should ignore the wine snobs and enjoy the red wine you know you’ll enjoy, “Today, we throw out all those stuffy rules about how and when to drink this nectar from the gods. Instead, we grab our coolest glass and savor the taste of our favorite red wine.”
texasmetronews.com
DALLAS SOUTHERN PRIDE HOSTS SUMMER JAM MEGA PARTY 2022, FEATURINGMONEYBAGG YO, EST GEE, KASH DOLL AND LA LOVE THE BOSS
WHO/WHAT: Dallas Southern Pride, will host its Summer Jam Mega Party 2022 with some of the biggest names in hip-hop and entertainment, including rapper Moneybagg Yo as the headliner and additional performances by rappers EST Gee and Kash Doll and singer LA Love the Boss. The event will be hosted and emcee’d by Jazzi Black of 97.9 The Beat.
dallasexpress.com
Texas-Sized BBQ Festival Coming to DFW
The Q BBQ Fest will be cooking up a Texas-sized amount of barbecue this fall at the AT&T Stadium, bringing in pitmasters from across the nation to participate. Presented by Miller Lite from November 4-6, the event will feature some of the biggest names in the food industry and “30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and ribs,” reported NBC DFW.
mysweetcharity.com
Dallas CASA’s Champion Of Children Is Returning To The Rustic With The Cory Morrow Band
Last year Dallas CASA, like so many other North Texas non-profits, pivoted one of its major fundraising events. Instead of holding its Champion of Children’s event as a dinner with a speaker in a grand ballroom, they shifted gears or, as they put it, they “reimagined,” to a more casual gathering at The Rustic with dinner and Bob Schneider performing on stage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thegarlandmessenger.com
Bad News for Garland Seniors
Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
This New Barbershop Has Hot Shaves, Free Whiskey and Vinyl
Raja Ratan has been helping men dress better since 2003, when he opened Q Clothier, a custom suiting store in Dallas. That was followed by Rye 51, a casual counterpart that opened next door to Q’s West Village location in 2012, with high-quality denim, shirts and other ready-to-wear items. Since then, he’s expanded those businesses to more cities across Texas and the South, including Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans. And now, he’s addressing mens’ style and grooming from the neck up, with the debut of Mr. Winston’s, a barbershop that just opened its doors in Dallas, with more stores to come.
mysweetcharity.com
MySweetCharity Opportunity: 2022 Crystal Charity Ball
According to 2022 Crystal Charity Ball Chair Susan Farris,. “Please take this opportunity to help the neediest citizens of Dallas-the children. Since 1952, Crystal Charity has been a driving force for positive change in the lives of children in Dallas County. Our mission has remained unchanged for 70 years: to offer hope to underserved children in our community by funding projects in a variety of areas, including health, education, social services and the arts.
Benihana will open new Addison location on August 26
Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurant Benihana will officially open its new location in the North Texas suburb on Aug. 26.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best bakeries in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — When trying to get your sweet pastry fix, finding the perfect bakery is super important and North Texas isn’t short of incredible options. Whether you’re searching for cookies, bagels, donuts, croissants, muffins, or cakes… the list can go on and on, you want to be sure that you can find the top spots around town to get them at.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Clear the Shelters' to Help Residents Find Purrfect Furry Friend
This month, NBC 5 is working with shelters to connect as many pets as possible with their forever homes. At the SPCA of Texas in Dallas, Vanessa Lopez and her 10-year-old son have a new addition to their family: Draco the dog. “When I saw him, it was just an...
CW33 NewsFix
Who’s got the best waffles in Dallas for you to eat when craving breakfast? Check out this list
DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast is the most important meal of the day everybody knows that, something else that people probably know or at least should know is that breakfast foods are great for any time of the day. One of those food items that can be had at breakfast,...
myfoxzone.com
Get your haul | SHEIN Pop-up store opens in Plano this weekend
PLANO, Texas — Heads up, Dallas shoppers! Global fashion retailer, SHEIN, is coming to the Dallas area for a three-day pop-up event this weekend. SHEIN comes to the DFW area after a successful pop-up in Houston earlier this month. Items from two Dallas-area independent designers will be featured in...
Comments / 0