WATCH NOW: Archeologists work to piece together the story of laborers at Sioux City's former Milwaukee Road railroad shops

Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Fire rescues man from Missouri River
SIOUX CITY — Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a river rescue call for a man in the Missouri River near the Siouxland Veterans Memorial Bridge between Iowa and Nebraska. By about 2:20 p.m., a team of first responders had successfully pulled the man...
kwit.org
The Exchange 08.24.22: Sioux City School Board chooses new member Friday; Attorney Bob Tiefenthaler to join Iowa District Court 3b; Doing right by U.S. veterans
This week on The Exchange we talk about education, the needs of veterans and more. Today on the program we hear from seven applicants who want to fill in the remainder of the tenure school board member Dr. Juline Albert of Western Iowa tech who resigned a few weeks ago,
Sioux City Journal
Seaboard Triumph Foods is Siouxland Expo Center's naming sponsor
SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Expo Center is now the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center, after a 15-year, $1.1 million naming rights agreement with the pork company was announced Friday. "The stockyards are a rich history of food production in Sioux City, so it's fitting to partner on a building...
Sioux City Journal
From the Archives
Denison's Day of Jubilee: Special preparations are in active progress for a meeting to be held in Denison, Iowa, to honor the nomination of Hon. L. M. Shaw and Hon. J. C. Milliman. Speakers so far include Congressmen Geo. D. Perkins, W. P. Hepburn, and J. P. Dolliver, Hon. C. M. Harl of Council Bluffs, and Hon. A. B. Cummins of Des Moines. Bands from Denison, Logan, Charter Oak, Odebolt, Carrol, and the great band of Hawarden will lead the crowd from Northern Iowa. They will pass through Sioux City and join numerous delegates on the way.
Sioux City Journal
Hawks
Dennis and Sandra (Lilly) Hawks of Sioux City will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1906 W 6th St., Sioux City, IA 51103. Dennis and Sandra were married on Sept. 2, 1972, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aberdeen, S.D. Their children are Timothy (deceased); Lance and Lori of South Sioux City; Marc and Angela Hawks-Johnson of Houston, Texas; and Sarah Mohr of Maryland. Dennis and Sandra have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for unauthorized card use
SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux City woman was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, on a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card for less than $1,500 at a Sioux Center business. The arrest of Brittany Lynn Britton stemmed from her placing an online order on Oct. 12 at Walmart in...
This Iconic Old-Time Drive-In Food Joint Is A Must In Yankton
If you grew up in Yankton or spent any time in the Yankton area at all, what you're about to read will come as no surprise to you. Growing up in Yankton back in the day meant a couple of things, one car dealership, everyone hung out at Lewis & Clark Lake on weekends, and fast food joints were few but favorites.
siouxlandnews.com
Child in critical condition after being rescued from Sioux City backyard pool
Sioux City — A child is in critical condition after being rescued from a pool on Wednesday night. Sioux City Police say that on August 24th, just after 6:00 p.m., they and Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a drowning at a home in the 2000 block of Fairbanks St.
Sioux City Journal
Omaha man gets probation for pouring gas on Sioux City couple
SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them has been placed on probation. Richard Polak, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, charges reduced from first-degree burglary and first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement.
Lack of funds causes temporary closure of Sioux City trafficking victim haven
A local organization that provides a safe environment for survivors of sex trafficking has announced a temporary closure.
Sioux City Journal
2-year-old in critical condition after drowning incident in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — A 2-year-old child was flown to an Omaha hospital Wednesday after being found unresponsive in an above ground pool in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. The child is in critical condition, according to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department. At 6:09 p.m., Sioux City Fire...
Unusual amount of bats being found in Siouxlanders’ homes
Bats are an important part of the ecosystem, but they're not so welcome inside anyone's house.
Food Truck Fridays 2022 comes to an end
Siouxland's yearly food truck event is wrapping up for the year.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City homeowner fires shot during confrontation with intoxicated man
SIOUX CITY — Police say a homeowner fired a shot into the ground Wednesday morning during a confrontation with an intoxicated man, who came onto his property in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. No one was injured and no property was damaged during the incident, according to a statement from...
Woodbury County Leaders Vote To Virtually Kill Wind Farm Project
(Sioux City, IA) — The potential for wind energy is now severely limited in Woodbury County. The board of supervisors voted Tuesday night to increase the setback distance for wind turbines from 12-hundred-50 feet to 25-hundred, and to shrink buildable acres from 177 to just one-point-seven. The change will prevent Mid-American Energy from building the 90-plus wind turbines proposed in its Siouxland Wind Farm Project. Many residents showed up to the public hearing to support the amended ordinance, citing safety concerns. The majority of the board sided with the almost 900 residents that signed a petition supporting the change. Representatives from MidAmerican energy opposed the measure.
Thousands of dollars in stolen items found during traffic stop near Sioux City
Two Siouxland men were arrested after officials allegedly found stolen items from at least three separate victims during a traffic stop.
Sioux City man sentenced to life for killing of infant
A Sioux City man found guilty of murder and child endangerment of an infant has been sentenced Friday.
kscj.com
NO INJURIES IN GUN INCIDENT ON LAPLANTE STREET
NO ONE WAS INJURED WHEN A GUN WAS FIRED OUTSIDE OF A SIOUX CITY RESIDENCE WEDNESDAY MORNING. POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 10:30 IN THE 900 BLOCK OF LAPLANTE STREET. A HOMEOWNER TOLD POLICE HE WAS WORKING IN HIS YARD WHEN AN INTOXICATED MAN CAME ONTO HIS PROPERTY AND STARTED A CONFRONTATION WITH HIM.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen jailed for cannabidiol
ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in Orange City on second-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang at...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City East plays Bishop Heelan in football action
Sioux City East plays Bishop Heelan in football action Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Elwood Olsen Stadium. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
