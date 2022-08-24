Read full article on original website
Teddy Ruffin
3d ago
well he graduated from the streets , and straight to prison . good role model
cbs17
NC man arrested for selling drugs near daycare, deputies say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An Edgecombe County man was arrested for selling drugs near a daycare, according to the sheriff’s office. Members of the Edgecombe County Narcotics Unit began a search for Laumarous Moore on Monday. Moore was the subject of a narcotics investigation that was initiated in the county several months ago.
cbs17
Rocky Mount Blood Nation gang leader sentenced to more than 27 years for drug conspiracy, Department of Justice says
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 27 years in prison for leading a conspiracy to sell drugs, according the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. According to court documents, Terrence Brandon Mabry, 32, ran a...
WITN
Machete-armed man arrested after crisis intervention
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in police custody who is believed to have struck a woman with a machete and robbed a man while suffering from a mental crisis. Police say they were called to 1511 Benvenue Road for a person with a weapon. There, they found Alice Drake, 61, suffering from machete wounds.
WITN
FEDS: Florida man who shot Nash County deputy convicted on gun charge
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Florida man on trial for shooting a Nash County deputy has been convicted on a gun charge while he faces state charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jarred Ford has been convicted by a federal jury for illegally possessing a gun. He is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, and other drug and traffic-related charges.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Man pulls gun during fight, leads to search and multiple drug charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Numerous charges have been brought down on two people in connection to a fight in a sports bar’s parking lot earlier in the week. Deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were at Player’s Retreat on Pactolus Hwy around 4:30 on Wednesday afternoon responding to a different call when a fight broke out in the rear lot.
cbs17
40 years looming if felon convicted for shooting pregnant Raleigh woman in head
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A convicted felon accused of shooting a pregnant woman while she was riding in a car on Thursday faced a judge today. Tyler Kirby faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting a weapon in an occupied vehicle. He...
Pregnant North Carolina woman killed in July 1 crash on Highway 31 was a passenger in SUV going the wrong direction, police report says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The 23-year-old North Carolina woman killed in a head-on crash on Highway 31 in July was a passenger in an SUV that was going the wrong way on the highway, according to a North Myrtle Beach police report obtained by News13. Kamiyah Belvin, 23, of Henderson, North Carolina, who was […]
WITN
No bond for second brother charged with Wake Co. deputy’s murder
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The second murder suspect in the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd appeared in court Thursday. Alder Marin-Sotelo, who was indicted Tuesday on first-degree murder charges along with his brother Arturo, will remain jailed without bond. Arturo Marin-Sotelo’s next court date is set...
WITN
Man jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Laumarous Moore has been charged with two counts of selling and delivering cocaine, two counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, two counts of maintaining a dwelling for storing and selling cocaine, and two counts of selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school/park/daycare.
cbs17
1 charged after woman hit with machete at Walmart, man robbed at Taco Bell, Rocky Mount police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday, officers apprehended a man for hitting a woman with a machete at a Walmart and then robbing a customer inside of a Taco Bell, police said. At 11 a.m., officers responded to 1511 Benvenue Road, which is the address for Walmart, in...
WITN
Greenville woman caught on stolen guns & jewelry charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been arrested several days after deputies announced they were searching for her. Virginia Pollock, of Greenville, was arrested Thursday by police in Raleigh. During her arrest, officers found one of the remaining stolen firearms. The 22-year-old woman was wanted for stealing ten...
Brother of men accused of killing Wake deputy charged with federal ammunition offense
The 18-year-old brother of the two men charged with killing Ned Byrd is facing a charge of “possession of ammunition by an illegal alien.”
cbs17
Woman in car backs over child in Raleigh driveway, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after he was hit by a car in a Raleigh driveway Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident happened around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Bayfield Drive, which is in a neighborhood just off Western Boulevard near Interstate 440, according to Ralegh police.
WITN
Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating a late morning homicide, the second deadly daytime shooting in the county this week. Deputies were called to a mobile home on Van Ness Avenue shortly before noon for the shooting. That’s off of Old River Road, northwest of Greenville.
Shooting at major Raleigh intersection leaves one hospitalized
A person was injured after a shooting at the intersection of Raleigh Blvd. and New Bern Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Multiple police vehicles were blocking the road around 2:30 p.m., not allowing traffic to pass. Not much is known about what led up to the shooting. A gray sedan in...
Man who threw molotov cocktails at RPD officers was not intoxicated, autospy report finds
The man who threw molotov cocktails at Raleigh police officers in May did not have any alcohol or common drugs of abuse in his system, according to an autopsy report.
cbs17
9 hours after fuel truck flips, NC 96 reopens in Johnston County
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A crashed fuel tanker in Johnston County closed N.C. 96 about two miles north of Selma Saturday, officials said. The wreck was reported around 1 p.m. along N.C. 96 near Live Oak Church Road, according to Selma Fire officials and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
cbs17
3 drive-by shootings in 12 hours believed to be part of months-long string, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police say they’re investigating three drive-by shootings that happened in the same area over a 12-hour period. They believe all three shootings are related to a string of drive-by shootings that have been going on for months. Officers said they were...
WITN
Greenville police still working to notify victim’s family in deadly shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police said they are still working on trying to notify the family of a man who was shot dead Tuesday in a barrage of gunfire while in a vehicle. The shooting happened late Tuesday morning in front of a home at the intersection of Joel...
Pregnant Woman Shot At Raleigh Intersection In Apparent Road Rage Incident
A pregnant woman is hospitalized after a shooting at the intersection of Raleigh Boulevard and New Bern Avenue. WRAL reports on Thursday (August 25), Raleigh Police responded to a call at 1:49 pm in the 1000 block of New Bern. Maya Sherrod, 25, was shot in the head, as a bullet crashed through the rear […]
