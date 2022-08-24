ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Teddy Ruffin
3d ago

well he graduated from the streets , and straight to prison . good role model

cbs17

NC man arrested for selling drugs near daycare, deputies say

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An Edgecombe County man was arrested for selling drugs near a daycare, according to the sheriff’s office. Members of the Edgecombe County Narcotics Unit began a search for Laumarous Moore on Monday. Moore was the subject of a narcotics investigation that was initiated in the county several months ago.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Machete-armed man arrested after crisis intervention

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in police custody who is believed to have struck a woman with a machete and robbed a man while suffering from a mental crisis. Police say they were called to 1511 Benvenue Road for a person with a weapon. There, they found Alice Drake, 61, suffering from machete wounds.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

FEDS: Florida man who shot Nash County deputy convicted on gun charge

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Florida man on trial for shooting a Nash County deputy has been convicted on a gun charge while he faces state charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jarred Ford has been convicted by a federal jury for illegally possessing a gun. He is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, and other drug and traffic-related charges.
NASH COUNTY, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Rocky Mount, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: Man pulls gun during fight, leads to search and multiple drug charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Numerous charges have been brought down on two people in connection to a fight in a sports bar’s parking lot earlier in the week. Deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were at Player’s Retreat on Pactolus Hwy around 4:30 on Wednesday afternoon responding to a different call when a fight broke out in the rear lot.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Pregnant North Carolina woman killed in July 1 crash on Highway 31 was a passenger in SUV going the wrong direction, police report says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The 23-year-old North Carolina woman killed in a head-on crash on Highway 31 in July was a passenger in an SUV that was going the wrong way on the highway, according to a North Myrtle Beach police report obtained by News13. Kamiyah Belvin, 23, of Henderson, North Carolina, who was […]
HENDERSON, NC
WITN

No bond for second brother charged with Wake Co. deputy’s murder

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The second murder suspect in the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd appeared in court Thursday. Alder Marin-Sotelo, who was indicted Tuesday on first-degree murder charges along with his brother Arturo, will remain jailed without bond. Arturo Marin-Sotelo’s next court date is set...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Laumarous Moore has been charged with two counts of selling and delivering cocaine, two counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, two counts of maintaining a dwelling for storing and selling cocaine, and two counts of selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school/park/daycare.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville woman caught on stolen guns & jewelry charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been arrested several days after deputies announced they were searching for her. Virginia Pollock, of Greenville, was arrested Thursday by police in Raleigh. During her arrest, officers found one of the remaining stolen firearms. The 22-year-old woman was wanted for stealing ten...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Woman in car backs over child in Raleigh driveway, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after he was hit by a car in a Raleigh driveway Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident happened around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Bayfield Drive, which is in a neighborhood just off Western Boulevard near Interstate 440, according to Ralegh police.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating a late morning homicide, the second deadly daytime shooting in the county this week. Deputies were called to a mobile home on Van Ness Avenue shortly before noon for the shooting. That’s off of Old River Road, northwest of Greenville.
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

9 hours after fuel truck flips, NC 96 reopens in Johnston County

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A crashed fuel tanker in Johnston County closed N.C. 96 about two miles north of Selma Saturday, officials said. The wreck was reported around 1 p.m. along N.C. 96 near Live Oak Church Road, according to Selma Fire officials and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

