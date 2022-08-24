Read full article on original website
Related
WCNC
Gov. McMaster signs paid family leave act for state employees
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina state employees are now eligible for up to 6 weeks of paid family leave thanks to a bipartisan effort by members of the General Assembly. Governor Henry McMaster signed bill S.11 Thursday morning at the State House. The bill will give employees of the state of South Carolina paid family leave for the birth of a child, adoption of a child and for fostering a child.
Cooper declares Aug. 26 Women's Equality Day in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed Aug. 26 to be Women's Equality Day in North Carolina. This day is meant to advocate for progress and equity, as well as honor women leaders around the state. "Today, we celebrate the women in our communities who are breaking barriers and...
WCNC
'This bill will save lives' | This Georgia mother is pushing to combat preventable deaths at colleges nationwide
ATLANTA — College classes are back in full swing and kids have flocked back to campuses nationwide. As students are getting geared back up for the new semester, a local mom is pushing for legislation that will keep those kids safe across the country. The Corey Safety Act was...
WCNC
NC among the most affordable places to have a baby, study finds
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is among the more affordable states in the U.S. to have a baby, and the Raleigh-Durham area is one of the least expensive areas of North Carolina to deliver a child, according to data from the Health Care Cost Institute. Data from the Institute...
RELATED PEOPLE
WCNC
Did you get a voter registration card in the mail? Here's what to know.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midlands residents might be getting voter registration cards in the mail. According to Chris Whitmire with the South Carolina Election Commission, whether you get one depends where you live. "It’s a county by county decision. It’s not required by law and it would be a factor...
WCNC
NC reports hemorrhagic disease in deer in 39 counties
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has a warning about a disease spreading among deer in North Carolina. Over the last month, sick deer suspected of having hemorrhagic disease have been reported in 39 counties, especially in the mountains and the Piedmont, North Carolina wildlife officials said Wednesday.
WCNC
From the Palmetto State to the launch pad, NASA's first female launch director is making one giant leap
GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Artemis I mission is set for history. Monday's launch will see mankind's first attempt to get back on the moon more than 50 years after the Apollo mission. To say the countdown is on is quite an understatement. While the rocket launching from the Kennedy...
WCNC
Washington state to follow California and ban the sale of new gasoline cars
SEATTLE — The transition from gas to electric is picking up speed. California plans to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars starting in 2035 and Washington state officials said it will also adopt the rules. Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted Wednesday, "We're ready to adopt California's regs by end...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCNC
'Swatting' incident at Marjorie Taylor Greene's home, again
ROME, Ga. — Police responded to a second "swatting" incident at the home of Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene early on Thursday. Rome Police Department said the call came from an internet chat but was pretending to be from a suicide hotline. The department said the caller claimed to have shot their family after coming out as transgender. The caller told police they would shoot themselves and anyone who tried to stop them.
Comments / 0