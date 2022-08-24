ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Gov. McMaster signs paid family leave act for state employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina state employees are now eligible for up to 6 weeks of paid family leave thanks to a bipartisan effort by members of the General Assembly. Governor Henry McMaster signed bill S.11 Thursday morning at the State House. The bill will give employees of the state of South Carolina paid family leave for the birth of a child, adoption of a child and for fostering a child.
POLITICS
WCNC

Cooper declares Aug. 26 Women's Equality Day in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed Aug. 26 to be Women's Equality Day in North Carolina. This day is meant to advocate for progress and equity, as well as honor women leaders around the state. "Today, we celebrate the women in our communities who are breaking barriers and...
POLITICS
WCNC

NC among the most affordable places to have a baby, study finds

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is among the more affordable states in the U.S. to have a baby, and the Raleigh-Durham area is one of the least expensive areas of North Carolina to deliver a child, according to data from the Health Care Cost Institute. Data from the Institute...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Joe Biden
WCNC

Did you get a voter registration card in the mail? Here's what to know.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midlands residents might be getting voter registration cards in the mail. According to Chris Whitmire with the South Carolina Election Commission, whether you get one depends where you live. "It’s a county by county decision. It’s not required by law and it would be a factor...
ELECTIONS
WCNC

NC reports hemorrhagic disease in deer in 39 counties

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has a warning about a disease spreading among deer in North Carolina. Over the last month, sick deer suspected of having hemorrhagic disease have been reported in 39 counties, especially in the mountains and the Piedmont, North Carolina wildlife officials said Wednesday.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Debt Forgiveness#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Democrats#Amazon Fire Tv
WCNC

'Swatting' incident at Marjorie Taylor Greene's home, again

ROME, Ga. — Police responded to a second "swatting" incident at the home of Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene early on Thursday. Rome Police Department said the call came from an internet chat but was pretending to be from a suicide hotline. The department said the caller claimed to have shot their family after coming out as transgender. The caller told police they would shoot themselves and anyone who tried to stop them.
ROME, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy