ROME, Ga. — Police responded to a second "swatting" incident at the home of Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene early on Thursday. Rome Police Department said the call came from an internet chat but was pretending to be from a suicide hotline. The department said the caller claimed to have shot their family after coming out as transgender. The caller told police they would shoot themselves and anyone who tried to stop them.

ROME, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO