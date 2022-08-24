ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Weekender Calendar

Buckcherry, 8 p.m., Sept. 2; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Paige Rose Band, 8 p.m., Sept. 3; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Dead Horses, 8 p.m., Sept. 6; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Corey Feldman, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Hard Rock Casino, 111...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Plans set for Sioux City North High homecoming week

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City's North High School will celebrate its homecoming week, Sept. 6-10. Coronation will be held at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 9 in the North High School auditorium. In addition, the following spirit days and events are planned:. • Tuesday, Sept. 6: Twin Day;. • Wednesday, Sept....
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland Soup Kitchen scuttles plans for new facility

SIOUX CITY — The Siouxland Soup Kitchen announced Monday that it is scrapping plans to build a new facility next to The Warming Shelter, after the construction bids the nonprofit received were unaffordable. "We are looking to see if we can renovate our current building to give us more...
Sioux City Journal

Machine shop frame collapse in Larrabee

LARRABEE, Iowa -- The frame of a machine shop that was under construction in the Cherokee County community of Larrabee collapsed on Tuesday. Early information from the scene indicated that the building frame, at 110 Pine St., was nearly complete with only three rafters left to install, when the structure went down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.
LARRABEE, IA
Sioux City Journal

IDOT closes Gordon Drive sidewalk for repairs

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Transportation has closed the sidewalk on the Gordon Drive viaduct for repairs. A recent inspection determined repairs were needed to ensure the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists crossing the viaduct. An IDOT news release said the sidewalk will be repaired and reopened as...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 injured in crash near Royal, Iowa

ROYAL, Iowa -- A driver and two children were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at 7:44 a.m., when a 16-year-old girl who was northbound on 160th Avenue in a Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Clay County Road B-40.
ROYAL, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Handgun discharged in downtown Sioux City on Monday

SIOUX CITY — A handgun was discharged in downtown Sioux City Monday, but no one was injured in what police believe may have been a road rage incident. At 11:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1013 Pierce St. Sioux City Police Sgt. Tyler Hartwell...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

New $69 million Woodbury County Jail site sees significant progress

SIOUX CITY — The new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center is starting to take shape a year after construction started. The new jail is expected to be complete in late August 2023, five months later than the original estimate. Woodbury County LEC Authority chairman Ron Wieck said Tuesday the delay is due to supply chain issues and periods of inclement weather.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Motorcyclist injured in crash with semitrailer on U.S. 75

HINTON, Iowa -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 75 between Sioux City and Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at 6:04 p.m., when a semitrailer was attempting to turn from the far lane at a gravel turnaround near Plymouth County Road C-80. The semi collided with a motorcycle that was traveling in the passing lane.
HINTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Student debt forgiveness vs Social Security benefits

Only in today’s America can married couples earning up to $250,000 receive $20,000 in student loan forgiveness (tax free) and married couples on Social Security having to pay income tax on 85% of their Social Security receipts when their taxable income is over $44,000. -- Bill Young, Le Mars, Iowa.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

5 hurt in Larrabee structure collapse; cause not released

LARRABEE, Iowa -- Five people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a construction accident in Larrabee. The building frame of a machine shop under construction at 110 Pine St. collapsed while a construction crew was working on it. One worker was transported by helicopter to an area hospital with severe injuries,...
LARRABEE, IA
Sioux City Journal

2nd suspect charged in armed robbery at Select-Mart

SIOUX CITY -- Police have arrested a woman suspected of being the getaway driver in the gunpoint robbery of a woman outside a Sioux City convenience store. Shalee Parker, 25, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail early Wednesday on charges of first-degree robbery, prohibited transfer of ownership of a pistol or revolver and felon in possession of a firearm. Her bond was set at $25,000.
SIOUX CITY, IA

