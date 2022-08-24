Read full article on original website
Weekender Calendar
Buckcherry, 8 p.m., Sept. 2; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Paige Rose Band, 8 p.m., Sept. 3; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Dead Horses, 8 p.m., Sept. 6; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Corey Feldman, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Hard Rock Casino, 111...
Plans set for Sioux City North High homecoming week
SIOUX CITY – Sioux City's North High School will celebrate its homecoming week, Sept. 6-10. Coronation will be held at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 9 in the North High School auditorium. In addition, the following spirit days and events are planned:. • Tuesday, Sept. 6: Twin Day;. • Wednesday, Sept....
WATCH NOW: Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center naturalist will host two monarch butterfly tagging events
Naturalist Theresa Kruid talks about two monarch butterfly tagging events that will be held early next month. One will be Sept. 8 at the Sioux City Prairie and the other is on Sept. 14 at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.
Siouxland Soup Kitchen scuttles plans for new facility
SIOUX CITY — The Siouxland Soup Kitchen announced Monday that it is scrapping plans to build a new facility next to The Warming Shelter, after the construction bids the nonprofit received were unaffordable. "We are looking to see if we can renovate our current building to give us more...
Machine shop frame collapse in Larrabee
LARRABEE, Iowa -- The frame of a machine shop that was under construction in the Cherokee County community of Larrabee collapsed on Tuesday. Early information from the scene indicated that the building frame, at 110 Pine St., was nearly complete with only three rafters left to install, when the structure went down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.
IDOT closes Gordon Drive sidewalk for repairs
SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Transportation has closed the sidewalk on the Gordon Drive viaduct for repairs. A recent inspection determined repairs were needed to ensure the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists crossing the viaduct. An IDOT news release said the sidewalk will be repaired and reopened as...
3 injured in crash near Royal, Iowa
ROYAL, Iowa -- A driver and two children were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at 7:44 a.m., when a 16-year-old girl who was northbound on 160th Avenue in a Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Clay County Road B-40.
WATCH NOW: How a new approach helped Sioux City North's Madalyn Welp become a senior leader
SIOUX CITY — There’s something different about the way North High School senior Madalyn Welp approached volleyball this season. Welp, a 6-foot-1 setter, has been more focused and playing with more power. “She has been a game changer,” Stars coach Monica Chamberlain said. “If she had played like...
MINI: What does the Baker Group do that Woodbury County can't do on its own?
First dollar to any Woodbury Co. taxpayer who can explain what The Baker Group does that the county can't do on their own. It seems like every time their rep gets up in front of the Board of Supervisors, he asks for more money. What's the deal? -- William F. Burrows, Sioux City.
3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
Handgun discharged in downtown Sioux City on Monday
SIOUX CITY — A handgun was discharged in downtown Sioux City Monday, but no one was injured in what police believe may have been a road rage incident. At 11:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1013 Pierce St. Sioux City Police Sgt. Tyler Hartwell...
WATCH NOW: Law Enforcement Center construction progress
An interview with Ron Wieck, the Chairman of Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority as he describes the progress on the new Law Enforcement Center. We apologize for the background noise at the construction site.
New $69 million Woodbury County Jail site sees significant progress
SIOUX CITY — The new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center is starting to take shape a year after construction started. The new jail is expected to be complete in late August 2023, five months later than the original estimate. Woodbury County LEC Authority chairman Ron Wieck said Tuesday the delay is due to supply chain issues and periods of inclement weather.
WATCH NOW: Sioux City East volleyball notches first win of season over Bishop Heelan
SIOUX CITY — The East High School volleyball team went into O’Gorman Fieldhouse and swept Bishop Heelan on Monday with set scores of 25-8, 25-22 and 25-22. After Olivia Mentzer scored the final point on a kill, the Black Raiders flooded the floor. They were happy to gain their first win of the season.
Motorcyclist injured in crash with semitrailer on U.S. 75
HINTON, Iowa -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 75 between Sioux City and Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at 6:04 p.m., when a semitrailer was attempting to turn from the far lane at a gravel turnaround near Plymouth County Road C-80. The semi collided with a motorcycle that was traveling in the passing lane.
Former MercyOne Siouxland director, who raised concerns about heart surgeon, files new lawsuit against medical center
SIOUX CITY — A former director in MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center's cardiovascular unit has filed a new lawsuit against the hospital in which she reiterates previous claims that she was fired for reporting safety and malpractice concerns about a heart surgeon to the hospital's ethics committee. Cynthia Tener says...
MINI: Student debt forgiveness vs Social Security benefits
Only in today’s America can married couples earning up to $250,000 receive $20,000 in student loan forgiveness (tax free) and married couples on Social Security having to pay income tax on 85% of their Social Security receipts when their taxable income is over $44,000. -- Bill Young, Le Mars, Iowa.
5 hurt in Larrabee structure collapse; cause not released
LARRABEE, Iowa -- Five people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a construction accident in Larrabee. The building frame of a machine shop under construction at 110 Pine St. collapsed while a construction crew was working on it. One worker was transported by helicopter to an area hospital with severe injuries,...
2nd suspect charged in armed robbery at Select-Mart
SIOUX CITY -- Police have arrested a woman suspected of being the getaway driver in the gunpoint robbery of a woman outside a Sioux City convenience store. Shalee Parker, 25, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail early Wednesday on charges of first-degree robbery, prohibited transfer of ownership of a pistol or revolver and felon in possession of a firearm. Her bond was set at $25,000.
