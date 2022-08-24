Read full article on original website
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Register Citizen
Many restaurants closed during COVID, some Westport ones expanded
WESTPORT — The COVID-19 pandemic hit some businesses hard — so hard that many across the country had to close. However, in the town of Westport, this wasn’t as pertinent of an issue. Matthew Mandell, executive director of the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce said that most restaurants...
Register Citizen
Park City Music Hall announces Bad Bunny event
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Time to "perreártela la noche entera" as Bad Bunny said in his song Party because Park City Music Hall announced a Bad Bunny event Sept. 24. The "Noche de Verano Sin Ti" is a dance party for Bad...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Car On Its Side
2022-08-27@8:29pm–#Stratford CT– First responders on the scene of a car crash with a car on its side at Bruce and Stratford Avenue. Everyone is out of the car with no reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
06880danwoog.com
LobsterFest: Huge Town Party Needs Cooks, Crackers And More
Tickets are going fast LobsterFest — the September 17 lobster/steak/ drinks/music/kids’ activities blowout at Compo Beach. In fact, by the time this is posted it may already be sold out. But you can still go. Just sign up to volunteer!. It takes many hands to put on the...
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Schools Face a Fiscal Cliff
Stamford Public Schools Finance Director Ryan Fealey has sounded an alarm for the Board of Education. Fealey told members that, if the school district wants to keep 120 positions – teachers, para-educators, technology specialists, security guards and more – it will have to come up with almost $9 million by June 2024.
Popular Norwalk Restaurant Hailed As Hidden Gem
If you want a burger cooked medium rare and not well done, or you want to sink your teeth into a top-notch cheesesteak, then one of Fairfield County's favorite comfort food restaurants is the perfect spot. A hidden gem since 2010, the Blue Cactus Grill in Norwalk is the kind...
themonroesun.com
Photos: St. Jude Italian Festival celebrates opening night
MONROE, CT — Children slid down a giant slide on opening night of St. Jude Parish’s annual Italian Festival Wednesday, and played on rides like the Scrambler and the Orlando. Others played games, shopped and listened to music. Workers in the food booths busily prepared treats like sausage...
This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway
Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
themonroesun.com
Now Osteria Romana’s patrons can dine on the patio all year long
MONROE, CT — Diners on Osteria Romana’s patio feasted on a spread of oysters, shrimp, mussels and clams, meatballs and fried calamari Thursday evening. Though the day was a scorcher, overhead fans and temperature controls made for a cool outdoor space. Outside the patio walls, the steady rush...
thebeveragejournal.com
Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill Launches Benefit
New Haven’s Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill partnered with Tito’s Handmade Vodka to launch a new cocktail and appetizer benefitting the James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to celebrate, support and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard anchored in talent, equity and sustainability. Executive Chef Arturo Franco-Camacho incorporates fresh and sustainable ingredients in keeping with the foundation’s mission. Shell & Bones is connected with the organization through its Smart Catch seal, highlighting the venue for its serving of seafood fished or farmed in environmentally-responsible ways, the only restaurant in the state currently holding the seal. The Sippin’ Shelly cocktail, which features Tito’s infused with rhubarb, berry aloe syrup and lemon, and the appetizer, a squid ink blini features gravlax, Tito’s-infused crème fraiche and macerated berries, raises funds through the end of August.
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And Friends
One of Fairfield County Connecticut's most beloved festivals is the St. Jude Italian Festival. This Parish celebration is being held at 707 Monroe Turnpike, at the intersection of Route 110, from 6 pm to 10 pm from Wednesday through Friday, and also from 5 pm to 10 pm on Saturday. This annual tradition consists of Italian food, amusement park rides, all kinds of fun games, live entertainment and so much more at the 27th annual St. Jude Italian Festival .
darientimes.com
New Canaan police ID Norwalk man, 71, who was found dead near Waveny Park
NEW CANAAN — Police have identified the body of a man whose burning remains were found this month in the woods near the town mulch pile adjacent to Waveny Park. On Thursday, New Canaan police said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had positively identified the man who died as 71-year-old Howard Alan Fletcher, of Norwalk.
milfordmirror.com
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
Register Citizen
Stamford police veteran of 33 years dies: ‘Husband, father, officer, coach, mentor, friend
STAMFORD — Doug Robinson, a 33-year city police veteran, died Wednesday night after a three-year battle with cancer. He was 60. Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw announced in a press release Thursday that Robinson died surrounded by his family after a “courageous” battle with stage 4 parotid gland cancer.
Danbury Chicken Spot Says They Are Getting Pickup Orders from Norwalk
Their chicken is so good, people are driving from Norwalk to get it. This is Po-Yo, if you live in Dowtown Danbury, or if you've listened to my radio show (The Ethan and Lou Show on I-95), you already know about it. For those who don't, this is what you need to know.
Register Citizen
Milford police: Two men use replica firearm to rob victim
MILFORD — Police say they’re searching for two men who committed armed robbery with a replica firearm on Meadowside Road on Saturday. In a Facebook post, Milford police said they responded to a robbery at 109 Meadowside Road, where two Black men had held a victim at gunpoint with a “facsimile firearm” while the victim was in a vehicle. The suspects stole a bag belonging to the victim before fleeing the area, according to police.
Teens accused of using aerosol cans to light fires in Fairfield as part of TikTok trend
Police in Fairfield are asking for the public's help in identifying teenagers who they say have been using aerosol cans to start fires as part of a TikTok trend.
News 12
Norwalk man identified as body found engulfed in flames in New Canaan woods
A Norwalk man has been identified two weeks after police were called to the woods in New Canaan and discovered a body engulfed in flames. Howard Alan Fletcher 71, of Norwalk was identified by the Chief Medical Examiner today. Police say Fletcher's body was discovered in the woods on Aug....
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Don’t limit access to Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach
How do I love you … let me count the ways, dear Bridgeport!. You are my birthplace. My home. The city I raised my five children. The city where I taught dance and special education for decades. The city of a diverse and loving people. The city with a big heart. The city with the best parks. The beautiful Bridgeport by the Sea!
