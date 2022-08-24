Read full article on original website
WTAP
Ohio high school students are now required to take financial literacy
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Managing your personal finances is a lesson many adults learn by trial and error but that’s changing for Ohio students. The freshmen class and the classes that follow are now required to earn half a credit of financial literacy. This is due to a new...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County Fair announces schedule
MARIETTA — The Washington County Fair will run Sept. 3-6 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Marietta, featuring four days of livestock shows and sales, track events, entertainment, carnival rides and activities. Daily admission is $10 with season and membership passes $30. The Washington County Fair schedule includes:. SATURDAY,...
Your Radio Place
Water boil advisory listed in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Water Department has issued a new water boil advisory. The issue is for a line repair impacting the 500 block of North 13th Street.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
New Podcast Details 2011 Zanesville Exotic Animal Tragedy
Police killed 49 animals after they were set free in 2011
ocj.com
Asian longhorn tick found in Morgan County
By Chris Penrose, Professor & Extension Educator, Agriculture & Natural Resources, Ohio State University Extension, Morgan County. I became disheartened a few weeks ago after I sent a bunch of ticks to a lab on campus to get identified and they confirmed what I feared: that we have the Asian longhorned tick here in Morgan County. If I am correct, that makes five types of tick we likely have present in the county and many parts of Ohio. Ticks can give us Lyme Disease, Anaplasmosis, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and a disease that makes us allergic to red meat.
Your Radio Place
Portions of Steubenville Avenue in Cambridge will be closed starting Monday
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The City of Cambridge has announced that Steubenville Avenue from 9th Street to Highland Avenue will be closed from Monday August 29th through Friday September 2nd for paving of the roads.
Farm and Dairy
Two solar projects in Ohio approved
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved applications filed by Wild Grains Solar, LLC and Nottingham Solar LLC to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Van Wert and Harrison counties, respectively, Aug. 18. The 150-megawatt Wild Grains Solar facility will occupy 818 acres within a 2,312-acre project area...
msn.com
Sugarcreek, Ohio Travel Guide - Amish Country
Yesterday we took a day trip to Sugarcreek, Walnut Creek and Charm, Ohio, just to visit Amish Country for the day. Visiting Amish Country is like stepping into a time capsule, and it’s a wonderful way to escape a hectic life for a few hours. I grew up visiting...
Farm and Dairy
Real estate, tools, lawn & garden, and misc.
Absolute real estate auction to include a well-kept mobile home on nearly a 1 acre lot in a country setting subdivision close to town. Sale features a very clean well-kept mobile home with 2 bedrooms, full bath/laundry area and large eat-in kitchen. All appliances including the washer and dryer will stay with the property. A large 2 car garage is also included with a small storage shed behind. This property will sell to the highest bidder regardless of price. Come prepared to buy! Real estate sells first.
Names released in Main Street bridge crash that killed 2 people in Wheeling
UPDATE: The West Virginia Medical Examiners Office has identified the two people in last week’s fatal single-vehicle crash in downtown Wheeling as 65-year-old Bruce Baldi (driver), and 66-year-old Diana Baldi (passenger), both of Martins Ferry, Ohio. The exact cause of the crash is unknown, as the incident remains under investigation by police. Wheeling Police are […]
Ohio man died in West Virginia coal coal mine after being struck by locomotive
A coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive, federal regulators said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the Aug. 17 accident at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Valley Grove, the Mine Safety and […]
Your Radio Place
Woman arrested for attempted theft at Riesbeck’s Food Market in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – A woman has been arrested for attempted theft of multiple items at Reisbecks. According to the Cambridge Police Department, Sheena D. Kidd was arrested after store employees reported that she was concealing items in her clothing. She also was seen removing some items and placing them on a counter and removing items from their packages.
whbc.com
Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Intentionally Caused ‘Accident’
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no accident. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators say 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth of Lawrence Township purposely drove head on into his former girlfriend’s vehicle on Route 241 just outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Witnesses say he then walked up to...
Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions
An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
daltonkidronnews.com
Teen bicyclist hit by vehicle in Dalton transported to hospital
DALTON A teenage boy was hit by a vehicle shortly before 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23 while he was riding his bicycle in the first block of E Main Street in the village. The driver of the vehicle told Dalton Police that he was driving 15 miles per hour west along Old Lincoln Way. Two bicyclists crossed in front of him and his vehicle hit the cyclist closest to him.
meigsindypress.com
Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder in Meigs County
POMEROY, Ohio – One man has been sentenced for the attempted murder of his own mother. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on August 22, 2022, Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison for Attempted Murder. Shuler entered a guilty plea to one of the four charges he was originally charged with in the case which involved him repeatedly shooting his own mother.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two busted in Athens Co. drug raid
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County drug raid yielded substantial amounts of suspected heroin, meth, and marijuana. According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crime Tash Force executed a search warrant at a residence along the 13000 block of Coal Run Road yesterday. The...
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – Man Falls in Cantwell Cliffs Needs Rope Rescue
Hocking – Emergency crews were called to the scene of a man who fell from the cliffs in Hocking County today. According to reports around 5:45 pm on Friday Logan Fire, Hocking EMS, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources were dispatched to Cantwell Cliffs on the report of a fall within the cavern at unknown heights.
msn.com
Ohio teen dies after being shot in the head at party during game of Russian roulette
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — More details have come to light after a party occurred in Jefferson County, Ohio. 19-year-old Skyler Miller of Steubenville died Sunday morning after a shot to the head from a revolver. Police say that Miller was at a party when a game of Russian...
