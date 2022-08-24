ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Concord, OH

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Washington County Fair announces schedule

MARIETTA — The Washington County Fair will run Sept. 3-6 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Marietta, featuring four days of livestock shows and sales, track events, entertainment, carnival rides and activities. Daily admission is $10 with season and membership passes $30. The Washington County Fair schedule includes:. SATURDAY,...
MARIETTA, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
ocj.com

Asian longhorn tick found in Morgan County

By Chris Penrose, Professor & Extension Educator, Agriculture & Natural Resources, Ohio State University Extension, Morgan County. I became disheartened a few weeks ago after I sent a bunch of ticks to a lab on campus to get identified and they confirmed what I feared: that we have the Asian longhorned tick here in Morgan County. If I am correct, that makes five types of tick we likely have present in the county and many parts of Ohio. Ticks can give us Lyme Disease, Anaplasmosis, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and a disease that makes us allergic to red meat.
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Two solar projects in Ohio approved

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved applications filed by Wild Grains Solar, LLC and Nottingham Solar LLC to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Van Wert and Harrison counties, respectively, Aug. 18. The 150-megawatt Wild Grains Solar facility will occupy 818 acres within a 2,312-acre project area...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
msn.com

Sugarcreek, Ohio Travel Guide - Amish Country

Yesterday we took a day trip to Sugarcreek, Walnut Creek and Charm, Ohio, just to visit Amish Country for the day. Visiting Amish Country is like stepping into a time capsule, and it’s a wonderful way to escape a hectic life for a few hours. I grew up visiting...
SUGARCREEK, OH
Farm and Dairy

Real estate, tools, lawn & garden, and misc.

Absolute real estate auction to include a well-kept mobile home on nearly a 1 acre lot in a country setting subdivision close to town. Sale features a very clean well-kept mobile home with 2 bedrooms, full bath/laundry area and large eat-in kitchen. All appliances including the washer and dryer will stay with the property. A large 2 car garage is also included with a small storage shed behind. This property will sell to the highest bidder regardless of price. Come prepared to buy! Real estate sells first.
COSHOCTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Names released in Main Street bridge crash that killed 2 people in Wheeling

UPDATE: The West Virginia Medical Examiners Office has identified the two people in last week’s fatal single-vehicle crash in downtown Wheeling as 65-year-old Bruce Baldi (driver), and 66-year-old Diana Baldi (passenger), both of Martins Ferry, Ohio. The exact cause of the crash is unknown, as the incident remains under investigation by police. Wheeling Police are […]
WHEELING, WV
Your Radio Place

Woman arrested for attempted theft at Riesbeck’s Food Market in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – A woman has been arrested for attempted theft of multiple items at Reisbecks. According to the Cambridge Police Department, Sheena D. Kidd was arrested after store employees reported that she was concealing items in her clothing. She also was seen removing some items and placing them on a counter and removing items from their packages.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
whbc.com

Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Intentionally Caused ‘Accident’

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no accident. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators say 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth of Lawrence Township purposely drove head on into his former girlfriend’s vehicle on Route 241 just outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Witnesses say he then walked up to...
MILLERSBURG, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions

An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Teen bicyclist hit by vehicle in Dalton transported to hospital

DALTON A teenage boy was hit by a vehicle shortly before 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23 while he was riding his bicycle in the first block of E Main Street in the village. The driver of the vehicle told Dalton Police that he was driving 15 miles per hour west along Old Lincoln Way. Two bicyclists crossed in front of him and his vehicle hit the cyclist closest to him.
DALTON, OH
meigsindypress.com

Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder in Meigs County

POMEROY, Ohio – One man has been sentenced for the attempted murder of his own mother. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on August 22, 2022, Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison for Attempted Murder. Shuler entered a guilty plea to one of the four charges he was originally charged with in the case which involved him repeatedly shooting his own mother.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two busted in Athens Co. drug raid

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County drug raid yielded substantial amounts of suspected heroin, meth, and marijuana. According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crime Tash Force executed a search warrant at a residence along the 13000 block of Coal Run Road yesterday. The...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – Man Falls in Cantwell Cliffs Needs Rope Rescue

Hocking – Emergency crews were called to the scene of a man who fell from the cliffs in Hocking County today. According to reports around 5:45 pm on Friday Logan Fire, Hocking EMS, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources were dispatched to Cantwell Cliffs on the report of a fall within the cavern at unknown heights.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH

