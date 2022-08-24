ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
City
Reno, NV
nevadabusiness.com

2023 Reno Rodeo Officers Ready for the New Year

RENO, Nev. — Now that the dust has settled on the 2022 Reno Rodeo, the 2023 officers are already busy planning for next year. Incoming Reno Rodeo President Greg “Lightning” Williams has been actively involved with the rodeo for over four decades, having held multiple positions within the organization. Williams will be assisted by First Vice President Carrie Ann Sattler, who is set to take over as the organization’s first female president next year, and newly elected Second Vice President Jim Neil, who will be president in 2025.
KOLO TV Reno

You’re invited! How the Brewer’s Cabinet is celebrating 10 yrs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Brewer’s Cabinet is celebrating its 10 year anniversary in Reno and is inviting the community to join in. Zach Cage visited KOLO 8 to talk about the three-day celebration planned for this weekend and what the past decade has been like amid the craft brewery boom.
RENO, NV
L.A. Weekly

Teen Hurt in Pedestrian Accident on Wingfield Hills Road [Sparks, NV]

SPARKS, NV (August 25, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a 13-year-old was struck and injured in a pedestrian accident on Wingfield Hills Road. The collision happened around 1:46 p.m., near Hoot Owl Way on August 6th. Nevada State Patrol said the circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown. However, one...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two shot, one killed in shooting near Grand Sierra Resort

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man is dead and police have arrested a Reno resident on an open murder charge after two men were shot near the GSR. It happened Saturday morning at about 1:38 a.m. Police say they took both men to the hospital and one died, despite life-saving measures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dav#Car Show#Gmr#Carson Children S Museum#Kolo 8 News#Wolf Pack Updated
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Fire Department to host Fill the Boot this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department will be out this weekend for its Fill the Boot fundraiser. The department will be at the corner of S McCarran Boulevard and South Virginia Street this Saturday to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. They will be out collecting money...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sun Valley Fire Displaces Residents

Celebrating Fallon's cantaloupe and agriculture industry. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm (Recurring) - clipped version. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm.
SUN VALLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Information sought on attempted vehicle theft in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone tried to steal a vehicle Saturday morning in the industrial area of Sparks. The Sparks Police Department released a photogram of a man it wants to talk to about the attempted theft. It happened about 8 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Bergin Way near...
SPARKS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KOLO TV Reno

One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -AUG> 27 UPDATE: A male juvenile died after being stabbed Friday night near West Street Plaza, the Reno Police Department reported Saturday. A person described only as male remained in critical condition on Saturday, police said. Police said everyone involved in the incident about 8:40 p.m. n...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

‘I thought we both died’: Local woman struck by vehicle at Stateline

STATELINE, Nev. — At approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to several calls about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle outside of the Robert Plant/Alison Kraus concert. Local residents Jana Haney and her husband Kacy Williamson were enjoying the cool evening air that...
STATELINE, NV
FOX40

SR-89 four car crash kills one person and injures two

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A four car collision along State Route 89 between Truckee and Tahoe City on Friday left one person dead and two more injured, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP, an International box truck, driven by a 43-year-old man from Vallejo was driving south on SR-89 at around […]
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevada SPCA to host fee-waived adoption event this Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada is partnering with Lithia Reno Subaru to host a fee-waived pet adoption event this weekend. All adoptable pets at their location will be fee-waived for the duration of the event, which will take place this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lithia Reno Subaru on 2270 Kietzke Lane in Reno.
RENO, NV
Golf.com

Anatomy of a golf-club revival: How this Nevada facility turned around its fortunes

The Club at ArrowCreek, a private facility in Reno, Nev., is thriving, but that wasn’t always the case. The club, which has two courses — the Challenge Course (designed by Fuzzy Zoeller with John Harbottle) and the Legend Course (designed by Arnold Palmer) — has endured its share of financial troubles, filing for Chapter 11 on one occasion, and being roughly a month from insolvency on another. In 2014, a group of about 50 local investors took over the club, but they didn’t fare much better.
FOX Reno

Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada grand opening happening August 27

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Aug. 27 is Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada's grand opening. There will be free shaved iced and a free Nevada board you get to create. Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada is located at 970 W. 7th Street in Reno. You can stop by between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Burning Man: 2.5 gallons of water per person per day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This is the last stop for Trenton Schuttler before he drives two hours to Burning Man. He’s excited about what he anticipates will happen out in the Playa after a three-year absence. “It is going to be phenomenal. It is going to be incredible. It...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy