RENO, Nev. — Now that the dust has settled on the 2022 Reno Rodeo, the 2023 officers are already busy planning for next year. Incoming Reno Rodeo President Greg “Lightning” Williams has been actively involved with the rodeo for over four decades, having held multiple positions within the organization. Williams will be assisted by First Vice President Carrie Ann Sattler, who is set to take over as the organization’s first female president next year, and newly elected Second Vice President Jim Neil, who will be president in 2025.

1 DAY AGO