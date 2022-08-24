Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Git-R-Smoked excited to defend their “Best in the West” title at this year’s rib cook-off
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Kevin McFarland, owner of Git-R-Smoked BBQ Catering won the top prize at the Nugget Casino Resort’s Rib Cook-Off last year, he was the first person from Northern Nevada to do so in over 20 years. Next week, he’s firing up his smokers again to...
KOLO TV Reno
Celebrate National Dog Day by bringing your dogs to Reno’s very own Zoom Room
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Aug. 26 is National Dog Day where the whole country goes crazy posting pictures of their furry friends on all the social medias. But the Zoom Room in Reno is all about the dogs every day of the year. KC Gardner, the owner of Zoom Room...
FOX Reno
Celebrating National Dog Day with Paws 4 Love
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It's National Dog Day!. Fox 11 is celebrating with Paws 4 Love to talk about therapy dogs with a special feature from therapy dog Tango.
KCRA.com
'Gateway to Burning Man': Reno braces for its busiest week as 25,000 Burners arrive
RENO, Nev. — Hotels sell out. Costumes fly off the shelf. And there’s nary a bicycle nor a coconut water to be found. It’s the busiest holiday of the year in Reno — not Christmas or the Fourth of July, but Burning Man. For tens of...
nevadabusiness.com
2023 Reno Rodeo Officers Ready for the New Year
RENO, Nev. — Now that the dust has settled on the 2022 Reno Rodeo, the 2023 officers are already busy planning for next year. Incoming Reno Rodeo President Greg “Lightning” Williams has been actively involved with the rodeo for over four decades, having held multiple positions within the organization. Williams will be assisted by First Vice President Carrie Ann Sattler, who is set to take over as the organization’s first female president next year, and newly elected Second Vice President Jim Neil, who will be president in 2025.
KOLO TV Reno
You’re invited! How the Brewer’s Cabinet is celebrating 10 yrs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Brewer’s Cabinet is celebrating its 10 year anniversary in Reno and is inviting the community to join in. Zach Cage visited KOLO 8 to talk about the three-day celebration planned for this weekend and what the past decade has been like amid the craft brewery boom.
L.A. Weekly
Teen Hurt in Pedestrian Accident on Wingfield Hills Road [Sparks, NV]
SPARKS, NV (August 25, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a 13-year-old was struck and injured in a pedestrian accident on Wingfield Hills Road. The collision happened around 1:46 p.m., near Hoot Owl Way on August 6th. Nevada State Patrol said the circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown. However, one...
KOLO TV Reno
Two shot, one killed in shooting near Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man is dead and police have arrested a Reno resident on an open murder charge after two men were shot near the GSR. It happened Saturday morning at about 1:38 a.m. Police say they took both men to the hospital and one died, despite life-saving measures.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire Department to host Fill the Boot this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department will be out this weekend for its Fill the Boot fundraiser. The department will be at the corner of S McCarran Boulevard and South Virginia Street this Saturday to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. They will be out collecting money...
KOLO TV Reno
Sun Valley Fire Displaces Residents
Celebrating Fallon's cantaloupe and agriculture industry. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm (Recurring) - clipped version. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm.
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident Near Los Altos Parkway (Sparks, NV)
Officials report that a driver was hurt after a motor vehicle collision with another car late Thursday morning on Pyramid Way. This incident took place near Los Altos Parkway. Witness reports indicate that a silver utility vehicle merges into the lane – almost hitting a red Ford Fiesta. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Information sought on attempted vehicle theft in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone tried to steal a vehicle Saturday morning in the industrial area of Sparks. The Sparks Police Department released a photogram of a man it wants to talk to about the attempted theft. It happened about 8 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Bergin Way near...
KOLO TV Reno
One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -AUG> 27 UPDATE: A male juvenile died after being stabbed Friday night near West Street Plaza, the Reno Police Department reported Saturday. A person described only as male remained in critical condition on Saturday, police said. Police said everyone involved in the incident about 8:40 p.m. n...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘I thought we both died’: Local woman struck by vehicle at Stateline
STATELINE, Nev. — At approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to several calls about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle outside of the Robert Plant/Alison Kraus concert. Local residents Jana Haney and her husband Kacy Williamson were enjoying the cool evening air that...
KCRA.com
Truckee woman was hit with a $2,100 bill for a tetanus shot. Our inquiries helped drop those charges
TRUCKEE, Calif. — We all know going to the emergency room will cost you big time, but a Northern California woman is facing serious sticker shock after seeing the breakdown of costs after a recent trip to the hospital. The most expensive part of the bill wasn't even the...
SR-89 four car crash kills one person and injures two
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A four car collision along State Route 89 between Truckee and Tahoe City on Friday left one person dead and two more injured, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP, an International box truck, driven by a 43-year-old man from Vallejo was driving south on SR-89 at around […]
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevada SPCA to host fee-waived adoption event this Saturday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada is partnering with Lithia Reno Subaru to host a fee-waived pet adoption event this weekend. All adoptable pets at their location will be fee-waived for the duration of the event, which will take place this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lithia Reno Subaru on 2270 Kietzke Lane in Reno.
Golf.com
Anatomy of a golf-club revival: How this Nevada facility turned around its fortunes
The Club at ArrowCreek, a private facility in Reno, Nev., is thriving, but that wasn’t always the case. The club, which has two courses — the Challenge Course (designed by Fuzzy Zoeller with John Harbottle) and the Legend Course (designed by Arnold Palmer) — has endured its share of financial troubles, filing for Chapter 11 on one occasion, and being roughly a month from insolvency on another. In 2014, a group of about 50 local investors took over the club, but they didn’t fare much better.
FOX Reno
Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada grand opening happening August 27
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Aug. 27 is Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada's grand opening. There will be free shaved iced and a free Nevada board you get to create. Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada is located at 970 W. 7th Street in Reno. You can stop by between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Burning Man: 2.5 gallons of water per person per day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This is the last stop for Trenton Schuttler before he drives two hours to Burning Man. He’s excited about what he anticipates will happen out in the Playa after a three-year absence. “It is going to be phenomenal. It is going to be incredible. It...
