KFDA
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. The right northbound lane of Paramount Boulevard will be closed under I-40 through Tuesday, Aug. 30 for bridge work. Watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop for overlay work beginning Monday, Aug. 29, on FM...
KFDA
Region 16 experiencing increase for it’s technology support services
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16 has seen a high increase since the start of the academic year for its technology support services. “We really augment that process and help them have a level of support that really helps them when they don’t have that technology presence or even if they only have one person. We’re a support system for that person because one person simply can’t do everything. And we have a team of nearly 30 people that are ready to help on a moment’s notice,” said Michael Keough, Chief Technology Officer at Region 16.
Local Business Recent Fire Causes Temporary Shut Down
One of the best places to visit in Amarillo is Sixth Street. They get a lot of visitors because of course it is part of Route 66. So why would you not visit? Plus when they have a lot of great shops and restaurants there is just a ton to do.
abc7amarillo.com
Passenger killed after man loses control of service truck on US 60 near Pampa
GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A man lost control of a service truck while driving it in a construction zone on US 60, about four miles east of Pampa, causing a wreck that killed the passenger on Wednesday evening. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about...
KFDA
WATER WASTERS: Town Square issue settled, Medipark sprinklers wasting water
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s Water Wasters Wednesday takes a look at some water issues in Amarillo. Last week, NewsChannel 10 tried several times to contact Town Square Apartment management and was passed along to the company who runs the property. That’s as far as it went because calls went unanswered.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo woman witnesses fiery crash between U-Haul, big rig that killed 2 people
CIMMARON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KVII) — An Amarillo woman witnesses a fiery crash between a U-Haul and big rig that killed two people. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday in Cimarron County, Oklahoma, just north of Boise City. Crystal Sallee said she was headed south on US 287 when...
Update: Yes, The Construction On Western Is Still A Nightmare
The construction woes never seem to end in Yellow City. While we all use the saying, "It will be so nice when it's finished," that doesn't help with today. I found myself having to take a trip down Western today. Yes, it's still a nightmare. 45th And Western Is Still...
abc7amarillo.com
Memorial placed at Georgia & I-40 where homeless man killed in hit and run
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A memorial was placed at Georgia and I-40 where a homeless man was killed in a hit-and-run. Amarillo police have not been able to locate the victim's next of kin, so the department is not releasing his name. But Love In Action, a ministry that helps the homeless in the Texas Panhandle, told ABC 7 News that his name is Lloyd Gene McMaster. He was 56-years-old.
Latest Victim Of Nightmare Supply Chain Issues? CISD School Buses.
The phrase "supply chain" has become ingrained in our daily lives. Most of us rarely, if ever, thought about the supply chain before. Now, its the reason why you have a hard time finding your favorite things on store shelves. It's also why Canyon ISD is still waiting on buses...
This Home For Sale Near Amarillo is a True Diamond in The Rough
There is something truly Texan about owning land. It's the one thing that we cannot create more of--or even less of. When you own land, you have something you can build upon, live upon, love upon, and thrive upon. There's endless possibilities. Especially if there's over 75 acres to call...
KFDA
Crews respond to early morning fire near Buffalo Trail
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire that happened early this morning. According to officials, this morning around 5:20 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department responded to structure fire near Buffalo Trail. Upon arrival, crews found the fire was coming from a house. According to reports,...
Legal teams continue ‘discovery’ argument in Civic Center lawsuit
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The legal teams for both Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly and the city of Amarillo continue to go back and forth surrounding what content should be covered in the depositions through the ongoing Civic Center litigation in Potter County District Court, along with what documents and material should be included in the […]
Mother, children evacuate from early morning Buffalo Trail fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An early Friday morning fire in southwest Amarillo caused a mother and her children to evacuate, according to a report from the Amarillo Fire Department. According to the department, crews responded to the 4700 block of Buffalo Trail at around 5:20 a.m. on Friday and saw fire showing from a home […]
Update: Traffic reopened on I-40 downtown ramp
UPDATE: 6:06 p.m. Officials from the Department of Transportation reported that the Downtown Amarillo interchange has now been reopened. Original story. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a social media post from the Amarillo District Department of Transportation, officials have reported that the I-40 westbound to I-27 southbound and US 87 northbound ramps are closed […]
Things We Didn’t Know We Needed In Amarillo…Until Now
See, I'm a bit of a dreamer at times. I like to think about things that would make life easier, and better. Sure, I dream of winning the Powerball or something like that to make it all happen but that's just not realistic. However, there ARE some realistic ideas I've...
KFDA
Tx Panhandle Quilts of Honor to present handmade quilts to female veterans this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Quilts of Honor will present handmade quilts to female veterans this weekend. A press release from the group said the ceremony is from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial, located at 4111 S. Georgia St.
KFDA
DPS investigating crash resulting 1 dead in Gray County
GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead in Gray County. According to DPS, on Wednesday at around 5:05 p.m., a Ford was traveling eastbound on US 60 in a construction zone when the driver lost control of the service truck. The driver said...
This Has To Be A New Low, Even For Amarillo
I'm pretty sure it was just yesterday that I mentioned how Amarillo's crime rate is simply too high. So today, not shockingly, I bring you yet another story of crime in the 806. However, this one feels a little different. I mean, this has to be a new low. Two...
KFDA
BSA Hospice of the Southwest hosting annual Garden Walk this Sunday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Hospice of the Southwest will be hosting its annual Garden Walk this Sunday, Aug. 28, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. This is the fourth year that BSA has hosted the Garden Walk for people grieving the death of a loved one.
KFDA
Iconic Paramount Theatre sign gets LED upgrade in celebration of its 90th birthday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo, Xcel Energy and SkyRite Signage Co. have teamed up to brighten downtown Amarillo’s iconic Paramount Theater sign in celebration of the 90th birthday of the sign and the historic Paramount Theater Building at 817 S. Polk St. Center City matched a...
