Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. The right northbound lane of Paramount Boulevard will be closed under I-40 through Tuesday, Aug. 30 for bridge work. Watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop for overlay work beginning Monday, Aug. 29, on FM...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Region 16 experiencing increase for it’s technology support services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16 has seen a high increase since the start of the academic year for its technology support services. “We really augment that process and help them have a level of support that really helps them when they don’t have that technology presence or even if they only have one person. We’re a support system for that person because one person simply can’t do everything. And we have a team of nearly 30 people that are ready to help on a moment’s notice,” said Michael Keough, Chief Technology Officer at Region 16.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Memorial placed at Georgia & I-40 where homeless man killed in hit and run

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A memorial was placed at Georgia and I-40 where a homeless man was killed in a hit-and-run. Amarillo police have not been able to locate the victim's next of kin, so the department is not releasing his name. But Love In Action, a ministry that helps the homeless in the Texas Panhandle, told ABC 7 News that his name is Lloyd Gene McMaster. He was 56-years-old.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Crews respond to early morning fire near Buffalo Trail

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire that happened early this morning. According to officials, this morning around 5:20 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department responded to structure fire near Buffalo Trail. Upon arrival, crews found the fire was coming from a house. According to reports,...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Update: Traffic reopened on I-40 downtown ramp

UPDATE: 6:06 p.m. Officials from the Department of Transportation reported that the Downtown Amarillo interchange has now been reopened. Original story. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a social media post from the Amarillo District Department of Transportation, officials have reported that the I-40 westbound to I-27 southbound and US 87 northbound ramps are closed […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

DPS investigating crash resulting 1 dead in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead in Gray County. According to DPS, on Wednesday at around 5:05 p.m., a Ford was traveling eastbound on US 60 in a construction zone when the driver lost control of the service truck. The driver said...
GRAY COUNTY, TX
98.7 The Bomb

This Has To Be A New Low, Even For Amarillo

I'm pretty sure it was just yesterday that I mentioned how Amarillo's crime rate is simply too high. So today, not shockingly, I bring you yet another story of crime in the 806. However, this one feels a little different. I mean, this has to be a new low. Two...
AMARILLO, TX

