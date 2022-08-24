Let’s face it: Jet Skis typically aren’t the most stylish toy in a garage. That is, of course, until the folks at Vanquish Yachts chose to turn their attention to the often garish machine. Back in September of 2019, the Dutch yard unveiled a 16-footer it billed as a crossover between tender and water scooter. The elegant watercraft, known as the VQ16, was a far cry from the neon Kawasaki designs favored by boy racers and was well received by seafarers. It was so popular, in fact, that Vanquish followed it up with a more compact model. “The VQ16 generated lots of...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO